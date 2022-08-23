Read full article on original website
MedPage Today
Most Patients With Neovascular Eye Disease Prefer Anti-VEGF Implant
Reduced treatment burden for neovascular age-related macular degeneration met with overwhelming approval in an analysis of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from a randomized trial. After 40 weeks of follow-up, about two-thirds of patients expressed satisfaction with anti-VEGF therapy, regardless of whether they had the ranibizumab port delivery system (PDS; Susvimo) or...
healio.com
High Lp(a) levels ‘strongly associated’ with aortic dissection
Data from a retrospective study suggest adults with very high levels of lipoprotein(a) are eight times more likely to experience aortic dissection compared with those with lower levels, independent of other CV risk factors. “In the last 10 years, several large studies have found that Lp(a) is associated with an...
Merck Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). MK-2060 is being investigated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety...
Novo Nordisk's Subcutaneous Semaglutide Shows Positive Action In Type 2 Diabetes
In the trial, the mean baseline HbA1c was 8.4%, and the mean baseline body weight was 106 kg. After 32 weeks, people treated with CagriSema achieved an HbA1c reduction of 2.18%-points compared to a reduction of 1.79%-points for people treated with semaglutide and 0.93%-points with cagrilintide alone. Novo Nordisk Shares...
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Painless K'Watch Glucose blood-free CGM smartwatch produces positive first-in-human trial results as PKvitality targets 2024 for availability
It appears PKvitality, a French company that is based in Paris, has made excellent progress with its K’Watch Glucose CGM smartwatch, which has been developed to provide a blood-free and painless option for taking regular blood sugar level measurements for those having to manage their lives with diabetes. The startup took the K’Watch Glucose device into its first-in-human clinical trials (third trial overall) in November 2021, with the test being carried out at the AMCR Institute in California. The third trial results were published as part of a press release not too long ago (July 26), and they are good enough to have diabetics at least feeling cautiously optimistic.
Phramalive.com
Novo Nordisk combo bests monotherapies in type 2 diabetes weight loss
Novo Nordisk combo bests monotherapies in type 2 diabetes weight loss. Novo Nordisk shared that its clinical trial of CagriSema, a combination injection for overweight people with type 2 diabetes, resulted in a 15.6% body weight reduction compared to the drugs dosed individually. The Phase II study evaluated the safety...
