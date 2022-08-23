It appears PKvitality, a French company that is based in Paris, has made excellent progress with its K’Watch Glucose CGM smartwatch, which has been developed to provide a blood-free and painless option for taking regular blood sugar level measurements for those having to manage their lives with diabetes. The startup took the K’Watch Glucose device into its first-in-human clinical trials (third trial overall) in November 2021, with the test being carried out at the AMCR Institute in California. The third trial results were published as part of a press release not too long ago (July 26), and they are good enough to have diabetics at least feeling cautiously optimistic.

