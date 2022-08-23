Read full article on original website
Cowen expands digital assets team with key crypto-native hires
Cowen has hired former Blockchain.com Head of Institutional Development Jackie Rose and ex-Coinbase VP of Digital Asset Sales Chase Campbell. The two join the investment bank’s digital assets unit Cowen Digital LLC. Rose and Campbell are expected to spearhead Cowen Digital’s institutional growth. Cowen Inc., a US-based multinational...
5 Things to Know About Lucid Stock
The EV industry is gaining momentum, and this start-up could be a major player.
Coinbase introduces liquid staking token ahead of the Ethereum Merge
Crypto exchange Coinbase has launched Ethereum liquid staking token ahead of Ethereum’s migration to a proof of stake protocol. Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, announced via a tweet on Wednesday, August 24th, that it has launched its liquid staking token called, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH).
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
Both growth stocks and value stocks can get you to $1 million. Here are two industrial stocks to get you started.
Top Cheap Cryptocurrencies that can easily 10x your money
Bitcoin continues consolidating around the $21k level, and selling volumes are dropping. It is an indicator that the bottom could be in, and what could follow is a steady rise over time before another blow-off top at some point in the future. However, for someone looking for mega gains in the next bull run, Bitcoin may not be the most ideal.
Three cryptos likely to do well despite the Fed’s Hawkish stand
The financial markets tanked towards the end of the week after Fed Chairman Jeremy Powell took a hawkish stance during the annual Jackson Hole event. During this much-awaited event, Powell said that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates until such a time that inflation is completely dealt with.
Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton joins crypto VC Electric Capital as an advisor
Ex-SEC Chair Jay Clayton, who left the US securities watchdog in December 2020, joins Electric Capital as an advisor. Electric Capital has also tapped Kevin Warsh, a former Federel Reserve Board of Governors member and Meta Platforms’ Pratiti Raychoudhury. Crypto is seeing a new trend with these kind of...
Crypto is not a get-rich-quick scheme, says Finblox’s CEO
The CEO of Finblox believes that cryptocurrency is not a get-rich-quick asset class and provides value to investors in the long run. The co-founder and CEO of Finblox, Peter Hoang, told Business Insider in a recent interview that people shouldn’t consider cryptocurrency to be a get-rich-quick asset class. Finblox...
NearPay announces the launch of its virtual crypto cards and wallet apps
NearPay has launched its virtual cryptocurrency cards and its wallet apps available for both iOS and Android devices. NearPay, a crypto finance protocol, announced on Friday, August 26th, that it has officially launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android to bring the modern digital banking experience to the world of crypto.
An objective review of the Giving Block 2022
The Giving Block is a platform specifically catering to non-profit organizations. It is a solution for charities that makes accepting Bitcoin donations easy. Bitcoin has become very popular among younger users. The platform’s goal is to educate its customers on the best crypto fundraising strategies and provide them with the...
Planetarium Labs announces the launch of an NFT project for its Nine Chronicles
Planetarium Labs has revealed that its new NFT project will see cats take their rightful place at the center of the Nine Chronicles universe. Planetarium Labs, the community-driven Web3 game company, announced the launch of its new NFT project on Tuesday, August 23rd. The new PFP NFT series called D:CC...
ADA is up by 3% today as the Cardano community prepares for the Vasil upgrade
The cryptocurrency market could end the week in a bearish tone but ADA is outperforming the other major coins. ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. ADA has added more than 3% to its value, outperforming the broader market in the process.
VGX Price Prediction as the Voyager Digital Token Flies
The VGX price surged to the highest point since July 18 as the bidding war for Voyager Digital continued. The token rose to a high of $0.6872, which was almost 400% above the lowest level this year. As a result, its total market cap surged to over $182 million. Why...
Bitcoin Cash is a coin to watch as price overcomes a potential slump at $110
Bitcoin Cash has been recovering from the $110 support. The hard fork of Bitcoin has risen by 4% in 24 hours. Investors could turn to BCH as a Bitcoin alternative. As most cryptocurrencies remain in the red, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD has jumped by 4.20% in 24 hours. Its parent, Bitcoin, has lost 0.11% in the same period. BCH could book more gains in the next few days as the token remains bullish.
Bitcoin metric suggests where BTC price could trade next
Bitcoin flows from spot exchanges to derivative exchanges suggest a potential short term bullish flip for BTC price,. However, BTC remains in bear market owing to flows to spot exchanges. CryptoQuant Senior Analyst Julio Moreno shared the outlook on Thursday. Bitcoin remains in a bear market as price struggles to...
