coinjournal.net

VGX Price Prediction as the Voyager Digital Token Flies

The VGX price surged to the highest point since July 18 as the bidding war for Voyager Digital continued. The token rose to a high of $0.6872, which was almost 400% above the lowest level this year. As a result, its total market cap surged to over $182 million. Why...
Solana maintains stability, but price recovery remains subdued by the outlook

Solana blockchain has been touted as an Ethereum killer, but frequent hacks are a concern. Price recovery will be determined by the overall crypto sentiment. Solana SOL/USD was trading back to the $26 bottom that was hit in mid-June. The token trades at $35.5, but the price seems to have stabilized in a market correction. SOL has been at the same price level for the last 5 days. The token’s monthly high is at $47.
