Read full article on original website
Related
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Kevin Durant rescinds trade request, will return to Brooklyn Nets in ’22-’23
The issues between NBA superstar Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are officially over and the team will get what
NBC Sports
What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future
Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets
All that drama for nothing. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly mended fences and are now planning to enter the 2022-23 season with the renewed goal for an NBA championship. After an offseason filled with drama following Durant’s trade demand, the former MVP has gotten on the same page with the Nets brass […] The post Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers, Nets ‘interested’ in Donovan Mitchell amid Jazz-Knicks trade talks
Right when we thought the wild trade rumors had come to an end with the recent Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets news, an eye-popping report surfaced on Tuesday. Sports radio host John Gambadoro shared an update on the Donovan Mitchell trade front. He named two surprising potential contenders in the Mitchell sweepstakes as well. “Couple things on […] The post Lakers, Nets ‘interested’ in Donovan Mitchell amid Jazz-Knicks trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
How Warriors' title odds were impacted by KD staying with Nets
The drama surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets owned the offseason storylines for much of the summer. But now that the two parties have reconciled, Durant is still making waves around the NBA. Before Durant’s future was known, PointsBet gave the Warriors the second-best odds to win the 2023...
Yardbarker
GM Sean Marks: Nets, Kevin Durant Meet, Agree To Stay Together
After everything, Kevin Durant is returning to the Nets, and that comes straight from general manager Sean Marks. Per the Brooklyn GM, Marks, coach Steve Nash, Nets owner Joe Tsai and Durant and representative Rich Kleiman all met in Los Angeles, hashing out the following arrangement: Durant will remain with the Nets.
Report: Knicks still have 'best package' to offer for Jazz's Donovan Mitchell
With NBA training camps scheduled to open in a little more than a month, the future is still uncertain for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell hasn't publicly requested a move out of Utah, but he's been the subject of trade speculation for nearly the entire offseason. Many believe he'll test free agency after the 2024-25 season, and with the Jazz on the edge of a rebuild, it would make sense to get whatever assets they can for Mitchell.
theScore
NBA Podcast: PatBev to the Lakers, KD stays in Brooklyn
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. Beverley makes the Lakers better, but ... Why this trade is so frustrating for Lakers fans, all things considered. Will Russell Westbrook still be a Laker come opening night?. Will Rob...
Nets issue statement announcing major Kevin Durant decision
Kevin Durant has apparently had a change of heart. After asking the Brooklyn Nets to trade him and then recently reiterating his stance, Durant has decided that he wants to move forward with his current team. The Nets released a brief statement on Tuesday announcing that team executives met with Durant and Durant’s agent and the two sides “have agreed to move forward with our partnership.”
Comments / 0