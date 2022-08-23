With NBA training camps scheduled to open in a little more than a month, the future is still uncertain for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell hasn't publicly requested a move out of Utah, but he's been the subject of trade speculation for nearly the entire offseason. Many believe he'll test free agency after the 2024-25 season, and with the Jazz on the edge of a rebuild, it would make sense to get whatever assets they can for Mitchell.

