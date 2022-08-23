Former Ohio State football player arrested for kidnapping, carjacking and robbing a female in Memphis

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
The 10 Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State
Ohio State is six days away from being the focus of the college football world. The Buckeyes have the most intriguing matchup nationwide in Week 1, with two top-five teams coming to Ohio Stadium. OSU hopes to set the tone with a season-opening win over Notre Dame and end the year lifting college football’s most coveted trophy for the first time in eight years.
SIX PACK: Why Ohio State Will Win National Championship
Six reasons why the Buckeyes will ultimately claim win 2022-23 College Football Playoff.
Eleven Warriors
Five-Star Defensive End Keon Keeley Taking Official Visit to Ohio State Sept. 3, Colin Hurley and Miles Lockhart to Attend Michigan Game
Ohio State is going to get its shot at landing five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley. Per On3, Ohio State’s persistence with the 6-foot-6, 242-pound former Notre Dame commit has paid off as he will take an official visit to Ohio State for the season opener against the Fighting Irish on Sept. 3.
WSYX ABC6
Tips and protocols for Ohio State's home opener against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to open the 2022 season in one of the most anticipated games in the history of The Shoe. Unlike last year when the university rolled out new technologies such as mobile ticketing and parking,...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: The curious case of Dailyn Swain
Chris Holtmann and his staff have been keeping a close eye on Columbus Africentric’s Dailyn Swain for awhile now — both at his basketball games and otherwise. Yes, Holtmann and assistant coach Jake Diebler caught one of Swain’s tennis matches this spring. That is how committed they are to making Swain a Buckeye. Sure, Swain being local makes doing that a lot easier, but it’s still impressive and comical that Holtmann has made Swain such a high priority that he’s even willing to go catch his other sports when basketball isn’t being played.
Ohio State vs. Michigan could produce one of the best games in the rivalry’s history: Buckeyes schedule breakdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s Game 12 in the breakdown of Ohio State’s 2022 football schedule, as Ohio State hosts Michigan with a shot at revenge after the Wolverines won The Game last year for the first time since 2011. The game. Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 26, Noon,...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Columbus basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
It is officially football season, and 85 percent of Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered in that regard. So, make sure you stay tuned for all the great coverage we have to give you as September rolls around the corner. However, us over on the Bucketheads side of things still...
Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the incident started at 3:31 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue when officers made a traffic stop. A police spokesperson at the scene said there were […]
Former Columbus-Area School Superintendent Accused Of Kidnapping
The man was placed on administrative leave in 2017 following a drug arrest.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Study: A look at Jim Knowles’ defense vs. the Notre Dame’s offense
Ohio State’s first opponent in the Notre Dame is not known for being an offensive juggernaut. Over the last couple of seasons, they have used a relatively simple passing game and a simple, yet effective run game to challenge their opponents. With Tommy Rees remaining on staff as the offensive coordinator after Marcus Freeman’s promotion, there is a lot of film to look at to see what the Fighting Irish do.
Police: Suspect injured after shooting involving officer in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect Is hurt after a reported shooting involving an officer on the city's east side Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting was called out just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue. A police...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican for Dublin Scioto vs. Bishop Watterson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined
Faculty, staff, and students are OSU’s greatest assets. But the university’s leaders by sloganeering rarely acknowledge that. Students, staff, and faculty do not share President Kristina Johnson’s incessant personal identification and embrace of “My Fellow Buckeyes” or “Born to be a Buckeye.” They are demoralized. Faculty and staff in particular, but also many students, with due cause, feel locked out of OSU decision-making and communications structures. Disaffection is high.
Watch: Defensive Coordinator Al Golden Talks About Preparing For Ohio State
Notre Dame simulated game conditions during Saturday's practice to get the Notre Dame defense ready for Ohio State. Coach Al Golden says simulating game conditions makes one "think differently". The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish...
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Two men convicted of rape in Richland, Crawford counties
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were found guilty this week on charges of rape in neighboring Ohio counties. Kevin Cross, 66, was found guilty on six counts of rape and Jason Tupps, 47, was found guilty on one count of rape, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Cross was sentenced on Friday to […]
Eleven Warriors
Ohio Stadium’s Playing Surface is Now Safelite Field
Ohio Stadium will have an official field sponsor for the first time ever this season. While the name of Ohio Stadium itself remains unchanged, the playing surface inside the Shoe will now be known as Safelite Field. It will be the first time the playing surface at Ohio Stadium has...
$1 million house-stealing scam targets Gahanna couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
Two teens, one adult injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. CPD said that officers went to the 5800 block of Yorkland Court around 12:15 p.m. and found two 16-year-olds and a 41-year-old with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital in stable […]
Scores, highlights from Week 2 of Football Friday Nite
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The WarHawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
