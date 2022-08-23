Read full article on original website
Breaking: Buffalo Bills are hosting former Chargers Punter Ty Long for a visit
One day after releasing Matt Araiza amid rape allegations, the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to bring in several punters for a workout over the next two days, according to Mike Garofolo. Well, we are learning that the Buffalo Bills will be hosting P Ty Long for a workout today. Long...
Are the 49ers making the wrong decision keeping Trey Lance over Jimmy Garoppolo?
The San Francisco 49ers have looked decent in preseason but their starting quarterback Trey Lance has not looked very good. I know this is preseason, but you still are hoping to see your quarterback shine in a meaningless game. Lance underthrew two passes, including one to a well-covered Deebo Samuel...
Has Jaquiski Tartt Done Enough to Make Eagles 53-Man Roster?
Believed to be the final piece of the Eagles' defensive puzzle, the summer did not go as well as he and the team may have hoped
Najee contradicts Tomlin’s explanation of camp injury
Steelers running back Najee Harris was more than willing to talk about his injury in training camp, and directly contradicted the initial explanation given from his head coach, Mike Tomlin.
Chiefs are incentivizing JuJu Smith-Schuster’s contract in which he can make an additional $510k
The Chiefs want to win and to do that they will need their wide receivers to step up. The one receiver they will need to give them a huge boost is Juju Smith-Schuster. The Chiefs agreed to an amended contract for WR JuJu Smith-Schuster that increases his per-game roster bonus from $30K to $60K, per Field Yates.
Joe More, OL, Richmond | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Joe More the Richmond Spiders versatile offensive lineman recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check out this exclusive interview and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the...
FAMU football team will play their opener at North Carolina without 20 players due to eligibility issues
FAMU Rattlers football team will be getting paid 450 thousand dollars to play North Carolina tomorrow to kick of their season. The wild thing is they will be without several of their stars. Florida A&M college football to play season opener at North Carolina despite missing 20 players due to...
Buffalo Bills cut Punt God Matt Araiza after rape allegations
The Buffalo Bills have cut ties with rookie punter Matt Araiza. According to Adam Schefter, Brandon Beane announced the move tonight. Bills’ GM Brandon Beane said the team struggled to get answers about punter Matt Araiza, they’re still piecing it together, and that “there are many things that we could not get our hands on. This was about letting Matt go handle his situation.”
