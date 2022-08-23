The Chiefs want to win and to do that they will need their wide receivers to step up. The one receiver they will need to give them a huge boost is Juju Smith-Schuster. The Chiefs agreed to an amended contract for WR JuJu Smith-Schuster that increases his per-game roster bonus from $30K to $60K, per Field Yates.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO