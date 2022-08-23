ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe More, OL, Richmond | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Joe More the Richmond Spiders versatile offensive lineman recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check out this exclusive interview and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the...
Buffalo Bills cut Punt God Matt Araiza after rape allegations

The Buffalo Bills have cut ties with rookie punter Matt Araiza. According to Adam Schefter, Brandon Beane announced the move tonight. Bills’ GM Brandon Beane said the team struggled to get answers about punter Matt Araiza, they’re still piecing it together, and that “there are many things that we could not get our hands on. This was about letting Matt go handle his situation.”
