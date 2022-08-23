ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Man shot on Jefferson Ave Thursday night

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue for the report of shots fired and a man down around 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

What’s Good: Josh Jaqs, Juan & Maria’s, new boutique

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights QB1’s cereal, an iconic Rochester restaurant staying in the family, and a new boutique that […]
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Couple addresses accusations of racist party at their Rochester home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester couple who hosted a party says there was nothing racist about the event held at their East Avenue mansion this past July. Allegations of an event mocking Juneteenth, and other racist overtones, are part of a city firefighter's notice of claim against the department and the city of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Is Bar-Bill still coming to the bay?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something new by Irondequoit Bay, right along Empire Boulevard at the old MacGregor’s location. There was a lot of excitement about what was moving in but it’s not here yet. Paul reached out to me: “Is there anything...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Drought impacts on Rochester farmers

Rochester, N.Y. — The mild drought has affected farmers in Rochester. The recent rain has helped but the dry summer this year has put a noticeable strain them and could impact shoppers this fall. Chris Krivanek, a farmer for the past 12 years says this is the driest summer...
ROCHESTER, NY
niagaranow.com

NOTL-raised woman dies in N.Y. while boating

A Hamilton paramedic who was raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake died Saturday after being found floating in Lake Ontario, off Wilson, N.Y., shortly after setting out on a personal watercraft. Ria VanNoort, 33, was a paramedic for both the City of Hamilton and Haldimand County Emergency Services. Her parents Sharon and Robert...
WILSON, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 25, 2022

First hour: La'Ron Singletary, candidate for U.S. Congress, 25th District. Second hour: Local nurses and students discuss the national nursing shortage. Former Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary is running for Congress. Singletary is challenging current Congressman Joe Morelle of the 25th District seat. This hour, we talk with Singletary about why he is running, and we explore his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RCSD holds recruitment event for substitute teachers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is hosting a recruitment event on Wednesday for substitute teachers for the upcoming school year. The event is one of several recruitment events this summer. It will be held at The Mercantile (previously called the Sibley Building on 240 East Main Street) from 3 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 24.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brighton Police warn residents of ‘Kia TikTok Challenge’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — The crime the Brighton Police are calling the “Kia TikTok Challenge” has made it to our area. Thousands of Kias and Hyundais are being stolen around the country right now, and the department has tracked down several stolen Kias and Hyundais this month.
BRIGHTON, NY

