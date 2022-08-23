Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Rochester fire captain was facing eight departmental charges before abrupt retirement
Rochester, N.Y. — Had Capt. Jeffrey Krywy remained on the job, he'd have faced departmental charges and possible termination. 13WHAM has obtained new details of the City of Rochester's investigation into Krywy. He's accused of taking firefighters - including a Black firefighter - to an allegedly racist party while they were all on duty.
Rochester food vendor attends New York State Fair
Bagnato says he and his family are excited to see everyone again this year and is hopeful this year is just as successful as the last.
First day of school by district in Monroe County
As people around the world enter the third back-to-school cycle after the COVID-19 pandemic, New York State has begun to put COVID-19 guidelines in the rearview mirror.
13 WHAM
Man shot on Jefferson Ave Thursday night
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue for the report of shots fired and a man down around 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s Good: Josh Jaqs, Juan & Maria’s, new boutique
Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights QB1’s cereal, an iconic Rochester restaurant staying in the family, and a new boutique that […]
TikTok trend causing car break-ins in Brighton
The trend explains how to break in to these cars, highlighting how they are among the least difficult vehicles to get into.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Family owned Perlo's Restaurant in East Rochester celebrates more than two decades in business
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The best restaurants are the ones that make you feel right at home. In East Rochester, it's a milestone anniversary for Donna Perlo who’s been dishing out Italian favorites for 21 years. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone restaurateur Donna Perlo doesn’t know. She...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Couple addresses accusations of racist party at their Rochester home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester couple who hosted a party says there was nothing racist about the event held at their East Avenue mansion this past July. Allegations of an event mocking Juneteenth, and other racist overtones, are part of a city firefighter's notice of claim against the department and the city of Rochester.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is Bar-Bill still coming to the bay?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something new by Irondequoit Bay, right along Empire Boulevard at the old MacGregor’s location. There was a lot of excitement about what was moving in but it’s not here yet. Paul reached out to me: “Is there anything...
13 WHAM
Drought impacts on Rochester farmers
Rochester, N.Y. — The mild drought has affected farmers in Rochester. The recent rain has helped but the dry summer this year has put a noticeable strain them and could impact shoppers this fall. Chris Krivanek, a farmer for the past 12 years says this is the driest summer...
wdkx.com
Rochester Based Company Carestream Health Files For Chapter 11
Rochester based company Carestream Health a medical imaging company filed for chapter 11 this week. The company owes $1.1 billion worth of debt. Carestream opened its doors back in 2007 and employs about 4,000 people around the world.
niagaranow.com
NOTL-raised woman dies in N.Y. while boating
A Hamilton paramedic who was raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake died Saturday after being found floating in Lake Ontario, off Wilson, N.Y., shortly after setting out on a personal watercraft. Ria VanNoort, 33, was a paramedic for both the City of Hamilton and Haldimand County Emergency Services. Her parents Sharon and Robert...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wickham Farm commemorates Rotary camp with new corn maze theme
Wickham farms employs people from the rotary sunshine camp and they will be at the maze on Friday, Aug. 26 to talk about their experiences.
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 25, 2022
First hour: La'Ron Singletary, candidate for U.S. Congress, 25th District. Second hour: Local nurses and students discuss the national nursing shortage. Former Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary is running for Congress. Singletary is challenging current Congressman Joe Morelle of the 25th District seat. This hour, we talk with Singletary about why he is running, and we explore his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:
13 WHAM
New center doubles enrollment for nursing students amid healthcare shortage
Rochester, N.Y. — There is a demand for more nurses and a new state of the art center is here to help meet that demand. A donation from the Sands family is going to make that possible on one area campus. Finger Lakes community college accepts 80 students into...
‘I love coming here’: Webster boutique sells locally made goods from all women and minority vendors
“It's a great feeling to know that you can help not only one person, but you're helping a full family as well,” Pearson said.
Nicosia couple host conference denying racism, Juneteenth theme at party
Jones, a 14-year veteran of RFD, says he intends to sue the City of Rochester over their handling of the incident, claiming it was mismanaged.
WHEC TV-10
RCSD holds recruitment event for substitute teachers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is hosting a recruitment event on Wednesday for substitute teachers for the upcoming school year. The event is one of several recruitment events this summer. It will be held at The Mercantile (previously called the Sibley Building on 240 East Main Street) from 3 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 24.
WHEC TV-10
Brighton Police warn residents of ‘Kia TikTok Challenge’
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — The crime the Brighton Police are calling the “Kia TikTok Challenge” has made it to our area. Thousands of Kias and Hyundais are being stolen around the country right now, and the department has tracked down several stolen Kias and Hyundais this month.
Comments / 0