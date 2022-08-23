Legendary Texas High School football coach Gary Gaines dead at 73 | Coach Portrayed in Friday Night Lights

Read full article on original website
Texas football player Carson Collins who was tragically killed by an escaped inmate honored Friday Night
Carson Collins had a bright future and it was cut short over the summer when an escaped inmate killed him. Carson was one of the five members of the Collins family who were killed by an escaped inmate in June. Mark Collins, 66, along with 18-year-old Waylon Collins, 16-year-old Carson Collins, 11-year-old Hudson Collins, and 11-year-old Bryson Collins were killed at a cabin next to the family ranch in Centerville.
Tyreek Hill was asked if he would handcuff himself to Jackson Mahomes for 24 hours for another Super Bowl Win, His Answer….
You have to love Tyreek Hill, the guy keeps it real. A video has going viral when Cheetah was asked a question because his answer was perfect. The question he was asked was would he be handcuffed to Jackson Mahomes for 24 hours to win another Super Bowl. He answered the question like many of us would have.
FAMU football team will play their opener at North Carolina without 20 players due to eligibility issues
FAMU Rattlers football team will be getting paid 450 thousand dollars to play North Carolina tomorrow to kick of their season. The wild thing is they will be without several of their stars. Florida A&M college football to play season opener at North Carolina despite missing 20 players due to...
