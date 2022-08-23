Two US warships are sailing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since Nancy Pelosi's historic but highly controversial visit to the island last month.On Sunday, two guided-missile warships – USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville – were sailing “through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law”, the US Navy’s 7th Fleet in Japan said in a statement.It added that there had been “no interference from foreign military forces so far”."These ships [are transiting] through a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state. The...

