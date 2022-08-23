Read full article on original website
US sails two warships through Taiwan Strait for first time since Pelosi visit raised tensions
Two US warships are sailing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since Nancy Pelosi's historic but highly controversial visit to the island last month.On Sunday, two guided-missile warships – USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville – were sailing “through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law”, the US Navy’s 7th Fleet in Japan said in a statement.It added that there had been “no interference from foreign military forces so far”."These ships [are transiting] through a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state. The...
