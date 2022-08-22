ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NPR

An activist plans to test Texas' 'In God We Trust' law with signs in Arabic

There are those who heed the warning "don't mess with Texas," and then there are those who do the exact opposite. Activist Chaz Stevens is in the second group. He's taking on a Texas law that requires public schools to display signs and posters with the national motto "In God We Trust" in "conspicuous places." The law requires that the signs were either donated or purchased from private donations to the school.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Florida's public schools open this year under a slate of new education laws signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RON DESANTIS: We have drawn a very clear line in the sand that says our school system is for educating kids, not indoctrinating kids. MARTINEZ: The laws broaden parental rights and say no one should be taught to feel guilt for past actions by people of their same race or sex. From member station WUSF, Kerry Sheridan reports.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

As the Colorado River recedes, states which rely on it, struggle to curb demand

As the Colorado River shrinks, the seven states that rely on it for water and power need to cut their use to keep its biggest reservoirs from getting critically low. Earlier this summer, federal officials gave states a deadline to come up with a plan for cuts, but the deadline has come and gone with no agreement by the states. Luke Runyon from member station KUNC reports.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Virginia State
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
NPR

Texas ranchers struggle as they face the worst drought in over a decade

A months-long drought in Texas has at least one town trucking in water for residents. Ranchers are facing tough business decisions without enough water for their cattle. MITCH BORDEN, BYLINE: And I'm Mitch Borden in Marfa, Texas. This week, storms have been passing over the state, providing communities with much-needed rain. But that may just be a small reprieve as Texans continue to face the worst drought the state's seen in over a decade. For state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, the severity of the drought is obvious.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy