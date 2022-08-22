Read full article on original website
An activist plans to test Texas' 'In God We Trust' law with signs in Arabic
There are those who heed the warning "don't mess with Texas," and then there are those who do the exact opposite. Activist Chaz Stevens is in the second group. He's taking on a Texas law that requires public schools to display signs and posters with the national motto "In God We Trust" in "conspicuous places." The law requires that the signs were either donated or purchased from private donations to the school.
After 4 decades in the classroom, a Texas teacher is keeping history alive
Nelva Williamson, a Houston public school history teacher, didn't think she'd end up in the classroom — even though her mom was a teacher. She tells her son about how her love of learning began. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Time now for StoryCorps. Today, we'll hear from a public school...
Florida's public schools open this year under a slate of new education laws signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RON DESANTIS: We have drawn a very clear line in the sand that says our school system is for educating kids, not indoctrinating kids. MARTINEZ: The laws broaden parental rights and say no one should be taught to feel guilt for past actions by people of their same race or sex. From member station WUSF, Kerry Sheridan reports.
As the Colorado River recedes, states which rely on it, struggle to curb demand
As the Colorado River shrinks, the seven states that rely on it for water and power need to cut their use to keep its biggest reservoirs from getting critically low. Earlier this summer, federal officials gave states a deadline to come up with a plan for cuts, but the deadline has come and gone with no agreement by the states. Luke Runyon from member station KUNC reports.
Texas ranchers struggle as they face the worst drought in over a decade
A months-long drought in Texas has at least one town trucking in water for residents. Ranchers are facing tough business decisions without enough water for their cattle. MITCH BORDEN, BYLINE: And I'm Mitch Borden in Marfa, Texas. This week, storms have been passing over the state, providing communities with much-needed rain. But that may just be a small reprieve as Texans continue to face the worst drought the state's seen in over a decade. For state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, the severity of the drought is obvious.
People are gathering for the Fed's annual meeting in Jackson Hole
Audio will be available later today. The markets are watching as the Federal Reserve holds its annual meeting in Wyoming. NPR's A Martinez talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution for a preview.
