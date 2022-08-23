Read full article on original website
Report: South Carolina inflation-adjusted K-12 spending rose 19% since 2002
(The Center Square) — South Carolina spends $14,310 per student in its K-12 public schools, an inflation-adjusted increase of 19% since 2002, according to a new study from the Reason Foundation. While the average state increased its spending by $3,211 per student, or 25%, South Carolina students saw the...
Report: Tennessee's inflation-adjusted K-12 school spending increases lower than most states
(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s per-pupil spending on K-12 public school students, amongst the lowest in the country, increased an inflation-adjusted 18% from 2002 to 2020 while its student population grew 13%, according to a new study from the Reason Foundation. The study looked at spending increases across...
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
Student loan forgiveness arrives, but shrinking student numbers in PA remains a major problem
(The Center Square) – The White House's announcement that taxpayers will pick up an estimated $300 billion in student loan debt will benefit some Pennsylvania residents, but the long-term issues of higher education in the state will remain. Pennsylvania, like many states in the northeast, has above-average student debt...
Affordable housing, job training a growing problem for Pennsylvania business owners
(The Center Square) – In the Pennsylvania economy today, employers struggle with finding enough workers, rising prices, and enough affordable housing for their workers. Rising prices, employee and supply shortages, wage surcharges, and “escalating energy prices” puts “a strain on our survival,” said David Crouse, owner of 3C’s family restaurant in the Pottsville area.
Request for Expression of Interest Released by The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub Coalition
The Request for Expression of Interest will allow stakeholders to inform the development of the regional hydrogen hub in the four-state region. As efforts to establish a regional hydrogen hub in the Intermountain West continue, the Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub (WISHH) coalition released a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEI) Thursday, August 25 to solicit input from key stakeholders. The RFEI provides an avenue for stakeholders such as industry leaders, elected officials, community groups, tribes, and the general public to provide vital input in creating a regional clean hydrogen hub across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.
North Carolina Treasurer returns $806.73 to small town from unclaimed property
(The Center Square) — The amount of the check from North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell wasn’t significant, but the town of Biltmore Forest appreciated receiving lost money. Folwell presented a check for $806.73 on Wednesday to officials of Biltmore Forest, a town of approximately 1,700 located in the...
Maine inmates to get unemployment benefits
(The Center Square) – More than 50 Maine prisoners who had their unemployment benefits taken away during the pandemic will get the money under a new class action settlement. The deal, approved by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston, settles a class action legal challenge by 54 prisoners who received about $163,000 in jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The state will be required to pay $200,000 in legal fees under the settlement.
Illinois lawmakers meet to discuss hate crimes
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention task force met Thursday to share information and discuss strategies for preventing hate crimes throughout the state. A hate crime is a prejudice-motivated crime that occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of their membership in a...
ArkLaTex Politics: Windmills in the Gulf
Shreveport, La -- Passing through the Louisiana Legislature during the most recent session was 'Act 443', providing for the building of a wind farm off Louisiana's coast in the Gulf of Mexico. 25,000 acres of offshore water would be dedicated to the project; each wind turbine could weigh up to...
California officially requires all new cars sold to be zero-emission by 2035
(The Center Square) – California air regulators have set a 2035 deadline for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles, a move that will make the Golden State one of the first jurisdictions in the world to enact this increasingly-costly requirement. The...
New California homicide data shows increase in 2021
(The Center Square) – Homicides in California increased 7.2% in 2021 as compared to 2020, data released Thursday by Attorney General Rob Bonta revealed. Statewide, 2,361 homicides occurred in 2021, translating to a rate of 6 homicides per 100,000 people. More than 83% of homicide victims were men, and in cases where the ethnicity of the victim was identified, 47.1% of victims were Hispanic, 29.5% were Black and 17.6% were white, according to new data released by Bonta on Thursday.
Herbster forms PAC to promote conservative agenda in Nebraska
Signaling his continuing active involvement in Nebraska Republican politics, Charles Herbster announced Thursday that he has formed a political action committee. The Nebraska First PAC will "educate voters on policy issues and important legislation while promoting conservative values to make Nebraska's Good Life Great," Herbster said. The 2022 Republican gubernatorial...
Federal funds provide tutoring grants for Indiana school children
(The Center Square) – Indiana schools officials believe $1,000 grants will help school children recover from learning disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Qualifying students can use the funds for tutoring or other academic programs in math and English/Language. Grants will begin Oct. 1. Learning levels are stabilizing or...
'Damn straight': Betsy Johnson reacts to news she made Oregon ballot
Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson has qualified for the Nov. 8 General Election as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. “Damn straight," Johnson said in a statement on Thursday, Aug. 25. "This is a momentous day for Oregon." Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan issued a statement Thursday that Johnson had...
North Carolina officials plan to use COVID-19 relief funds to provide performance pay for principals
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt plans to use federal funding to ensure about 360 principals receive performance pay that they wouldn't have otherwise. Truitt announced Wednesday she will present a plan to the State Board of Education for consideration next week to...
Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year
(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
Betsy Johnson not on the ballot for Oregon governor — yet
The closing date to get on the General Election ballot is rapidly approaching, with the Oregon Secretary of State moving closer to the Aug. 30 deadline to qualify candidates for the Nov. 8 ballot. The biggest question still to be settled: Will former Sen. Betsy Johnson qualify to run as...
GOP hopes stoked in Oregon even as party hits West Coast low point
A new election forecast says there’s wobble in Democrats’ 40-year hold on the Oregon governor’s office, even as Republicans hit a historic low point along the West Coast. The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 18, moved the Nov. 8 race for...
Border agents saved two lives in Arizona last week
(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol agents bookended last week by saving two lives in Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that U.S. Border Patrol agents saved a life near Douglas, Arizona on Sunday, Aug. 14, and another near Ajo, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 20. On Aug....
