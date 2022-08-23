ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Community raising funds for Franklin police officer following medical emergency

Family and friends of Franklin Police Lt. Scott Legieza are raising money to help the officer after he suffered a "significant heart attack" while on his honeymoon. According to a GoFundMe page, Legieza and his wife were on a cruise when he suffered the medical episode and was hospitalized on the Caribbean island of Saint Maarten.
FRANKLIN, TN
Tennessee Tribune

NAACP Calls for Investigation in MNPD Conduct

The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP (also called the Tennessee NAACP) is calling for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into the potential misconduct of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A recent inquiry into police officer misconduct by the Nashville Community Oversight Board discovered that MNPD handed over altered video footage that may have been critical to the COB’s investigation.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Franklin Police Officer suffers severe heart attack abroad, family asks community for help

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer is trying to return home from out of the country after suffering a heart attack on his honeymoon this week. Sources tell WSMV4 Franklin Police Officer Scott Legieza and his wife Brianna had embarked on their honeymoon cruise after awaiting the conclusion of a trial regarding the death of his son, Brentwood officer Destin Legieza, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver one morning while on patrol in 2020.
FRANKLIN, TN
wjle.com

Thursday Crash Occurs Near Family Medical Center

Four people were involved in a two-vehicle personal injury crash Thursday afternoon on North Congress Boulevard near Family Medical Center. Trooper Brent Collier of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said 60-year-old Teresa Bryant of New Home Road, Dowelltown was north on Highway 56 in a white 2008 Honda Civic turning right into the parking lot of Family Medical Center when her car was struck by a white 2020 Dodge van, driven by 31-year-old Joseph Johnson of Cookeville.
DOWELLTOWN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood joins with County, Franklin for interagency Swiftwater rescue team

The City of Brentwood has entered into an interlocal agreement with the Williamson County government and the city of Franklin to address the growing threat of flooding in the county and region with the creation of a combined Swiftwater rescue team. The agreement was approved by the Brentwood City Commission...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Williamson County students is being honored after helping a teacher through a life-threatening emergency at Centennial High School. “This all happened in a matter of seconds, but it felt like hours,” said Immanuel Barr, JROTC Student. The students presented to a group...
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Road Rage Shooting Incident on I-24 in Rutherford County Remains Under Investigation

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what has been labeled as a road rage shooting. The incident took place this past Friday morning at 12:37 AM. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a tractor trailer truck driver was fortunate to escape injury when the driver of an SUV allegedly fired one round into the cab of his truck. The shooting occurred near the 70-mile-marker on Interstate 24 East, heading toward Chattanooga, sheriff’s deputies reported. The 70-mile-marker is the Almaville Road interchange in Smyrna.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

