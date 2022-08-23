Read full article on original website
williamsonhomepage.com
Community raising funds for Franklin police officer following medical emergency
Family and friends of Franklin Police Lt. Scott Legieza are raising money to help the officer after he suffered a "significant heart attack" while on his honeymoon. According to a GoFundMe page, Legieza and his wife were on a cruise when he suffered the medical episode and was hospitalized on the Caribbean island of Saint Maarten.
Tennessee Tribune
NAACP Calls for Investigation in MNPD Conduct
The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP (also called the Tennessee NAACP) is calling for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into the potential misconduct of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A recent inquiry into police officer misconduct by the Nashville Community Oversight Board discovered that MNPD handed over altered video footage that may have been critical to the COB’s investigation.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Continue Investigation into Alleged Aggravated Assault Incident
(SMYRNA, TENN.) In Smyrna, police continue to investigate an incident that was reported on August 14, 2022, at 9:40 in the evening. On that Sunday, the Smyrna Police responded to a possible aggravated assault at the Kwik Sak store, located at 1219 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna, TN. While details of...
WSMV
Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
WSMV
Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m....
WSMV
Franklin Police Officer suffers severe heart attack abroad, family asks community for help
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer is trying to return home from out of the country after suffering a heart attack on his honeymoon this week. Sources tell WSMV4 Franklin Police Officer Scott Legieza and his wife Brianna had embarked on their honeymoon cruise after awaiting the conclusion of a trial regarding the death of his son, Brentwood officer Destin Legieza, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver one morning while on patrol in 2020.
Mt. Juliet officer under investigation for alleged criminal wrongdoing
A Mt. Juliet officer is under investigation by TBI and MNPD following allegations of possible criminal wrongdoing that happened off-duty.
Columbia Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals
MAURY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in August 2021, agents began an investigation into...
wjle.com
Thursday Crash Occurs Near Family Medical Center
Four people were involved in a two-vehicle personal injury crash Thursday afternoon on North Congress Boulevard near Family Medical Center. Trooper Brent Collier of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said 60-year-old Teresa Bryant of New Home Road, Dowelltown was north on Highway 56 in a white 2008 Honda Civic turning right into the parking lot of Family Medical Center when her car was struck by a white 2020 Dodge van, driven by 31-year-old Joseph Johnson of Cookeville.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood joins with County, Franklin for interagency Swiftwater rescue team
The City of Brentwood has entered into an interlocal agreement with the Williamson County government and the city of Franklin to address the growing threat of flooding in the county and region with the creation of a combined Swiftwater rescue team. The agreement was approved by the Brentwood City Commission...
Pedestrian killed in McGavock Pike hit-and-run crash
A man has died following a hit-and-run crash in Nashville Thursday afternoon.
WSMV
Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
WSMV
Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
High school freshmen show up to Nashville school in stolen SUV
Three Nashville teens are facing charges after showing up to school Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle.
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
Man accused of setting fire to tree in retaliation against Nashville Rescue Mission
During the investigation, police say Garrett got into a fight a few days prior with another resident of the Nashville Rescue Mission which resulted in him being permanently banned from the location.
Suspect accused in Tennessee crime spree denies allegations
Jaquan Berry is a suspect in multiple serious felonies in Giles and Lawrence counties. He spoke from behind bars in the Maury County jail, after his arrest in Columbia, TN earlier this week.
wgnsradio.com
Brief Pursuit Ends in Crash Involving Rutherford Co. School Bus, Three Taken into Custody
(La Vergne, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Road was shut down on August 25th in the eastbound direction due to a multi-vehicle crash that included a Rutherford County School bus in LaVergne. No students were on the bus at the time, and no one was injured. LaVerne Police were initially alerted by the...
WSMV
Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Williamson County students is being honored after helping a teacher through a life-threatening emergency at Centennial High School. “This all happened in a matter of seconds, but it felt like hours,” said Immanuel Barr, JROTC Student. The students presented to a group...
wgnsradio.com
Road Rage Shooting Incident on I-24 in Rutherford County Remains Under Investigation
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what has been labeled as a road rage shooting. The incident took place this past Friday morning at 12:37 AM. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a tractor trailer truck driver was fortunate to escape injury when the driver of an SUV allegedly fired one round into the cab of his truck. The shooting occurred near the 70-mile-marker on Interstate 24 East, heading toward Chattanooga, sheriff’s deputies reported. The 70-mile-marker is the Almaville Road interchange in Smyrna.
