Golf

Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?

The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
Rory McIlroy’s bizarre run-in with a fan, Brooks Koepka’s wedding-day dig at Bryson DeChambeau and the cockiest club twirl of all time

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were so locked in on golf on Sunday we had no clue "House of the Dragon" was premiering. Not that I would have watched after that disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones." Speaking of a game of thrones, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to jockey for professional golf supremacy—including the report that Tiger Woods is spearheading a tour of elite players within the PGA Tour—so I’ve got no time for any TV shows with all this DRAMA going on. Well, until “Succession” returns, that is. In any event, here’s what else had us talking this week.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
Rules Guy: What do you do if someone runs over your ball in a golf cart?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In a junior event, one of my competitors hit his tee shot in the rough, where an unsuspecting grandmother/spectator ran over it with her golf cart, causing the ball to be severely embedded. We elected to give him a free drop, concluding that the embedded ball rule applied. Afterward, though, we wondered if we should have proceeded using the outside agency rule instead. Did we apply the right rule? —Ryan O’Rourke, West Bloomfield, Mich.
The benefits of using a mallet putter can be found in what they don’t do

If a golfer is searching for a new putter, chances are their current gamer isn’t behaving. Unless you’re a gear junkie of the highest order — or Hideki Matsuyama — no one is seeking out a new putter when everything is clicking. Consistency and confidence are two things every golf craves in large doses on the greens.
2022 Tour Championship tee times: Round 2 pairings for Friday

The second round of the 2022 Tour Championship begins Friday afternoon at East Lake in Atlanta, Ga. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured pairing for Round 2. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler started the first round at 10...
How to cut down on your three-putts

How often do you get really upset for two-putting a hole? Probably not often, but cough up three shots on the green and you’re liable to lose your mind. A three-putt stays with you, and too many of them will be a real round-wrecker. Consider: The average PGA Tour player three-putts just once every 36 holes. That might be asking a lot of an amateur, but think how many strokes you’d save if you three-putted only once or twice every 18 holes.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy & Mike McCarley Form TMRW Sports

NEW YORK & JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and veteran sports industry executive Mike McCarley today announced the formation of TMRW Sports, a company focused on building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment (pronounced “tomorrow sports”). The joint announcement was made today by McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, along with co-founders Woods and McIlroy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005372/en/ Cofounders Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Founder, CEO Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports Group (Photo: Business Wire)
These changes to PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program have big-money implications

The PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is getting a makeover. In a press conference Wednesday, Jay Monahan outlined a variety of changes coming to the Tour in the coming years in an effort to keep the game’s top talents from defecting to LIV Golf. One of the biggest changes? A multitude of tweaks to the much-scrutinized PIP.
