Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tyler council OKs construction of wastewater treatment plant administration building
The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved the construction of a new administration building at the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city entered into an engineering services agreement with KSA Engineers for the design, bidding, construction and inspection at a cost of $467,700. Kate Dietz, city of Tyler director of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Panola College historical marker dedication highlights 75 years of impacting lives
CARTHAGE — One thing was distinctly clear this week as a variety of speakers highlighted the 75-year history of Panola College during a ceremony for a newly installed historical marker: The institution has had a huge impact across a broad spectrum of people. That impact has been seen in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police: Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Troup was planning a mass shooting
Troup police said a suspect who was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday was planning a mass shooting. "The Troup Police Department received a credible report of a suspect with documented mental health problems planning a mass shooting at a local business," the department said in a news release. Officers...
Comments / 0