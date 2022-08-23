ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tyler council OKs construction of wastewater treatment plant administration building

The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved the construction of a new administration building at the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city entered into an engineering services agreement with KSA Engineers for the design, bidding, construction and inspection at a cost of $467,700. Kate Dietz, city of Tyler director of...
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police: Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Troup was planning a mass shooting

Troup police said a suspect who was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday was planning a mass shooting. "The Troup Police Department received a credible report of a suspect with documented mental health problems planning a mass shooting at a local business," the department said in a news release. Officers...
TROUP, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy