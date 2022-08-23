Read full article on original website
vanyaland.com
Boston Cannabis Week announces lineup for annual music & arts festival
Boston Cannabis Week feels a little more Common than usual this year. The week-long program of cannabis-focused networking and education returns next month with a stacked lineup for its Xperience Boston Festival, which will feature full-band headlining sets from rappers Common and Curren$y. Per tradition, this year’s fest will take...
Peek inside MGM Music Hall, Boston’s newest music venue
The 5,000-person concert space will open to the public this weekend. MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a state-of-the-art music venue located next to Fenway Park, officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon. The ceremony capped years of planning for the new 5,000-person venue, an effort spearheaded by...
country1025.com
Country 102.5 Studios Are Moving – I’ll Miss These Random Things Around Here
So you may or may not have heard some of us mention this on the air but after a big ol’ chunk of years, we’re moving! Many of you have visited us on Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester to pick up prizes you’ve won, soon we’ll be there no longer. In a couple weeks our studios will be making the move to Waltham. I decided today to take my phone around the building, snap some pics, and give you a little peak behind the curtains at some of the little random things around here that I’ll miss.
whdh.com
Boston expands free movie nights to ‘ease’ Orange Line commute stress
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston announced that it’s expanding its Thursday free movie nights “to help ease the evening commutes for those waiting for Orange Line replacement buses,” the city said in a release. The initiative, Boston Together Again, launched last month, and has been...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich producer honored with an Emmy; can sail his boat to the new shooting location
IPSWICH — Although he may never grace the television screens himself, he’s the brains behind the production. Ipswich’s own John Tomlin, senior producer on the television show This Old House, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award. Fifteen years ago, Tomlin moved to Ipswich for...
WCVB
Paul Paget, owner of beloved Boston Swan Boats, dies at 99
The owner of one of Boston's most beloved and iconic traditions has died, according to his family. Boston Swan Boats owner Paul Paget died Monday at the age of 99. The Paget family has owned and operated the boats since 1877. Paul Paget, a World War II Navy veteran, is...
Ricon Mexicano In Somerville Has The Best Mexican Food In Massachusetts
When trying to find a place that serves the best Mexican food, you want to make sure the spot offers an authentic taste from south of the border. Well for Mexican food enthusiasts in Massachusetts, that exact place is Ricon Mexicano in Somerville, according to Taste of Home's list of The Best Mexican Restaurant in Every State.
hwy.co
The Story Behind the Oldest Tavern in America
If you love bars with a long history, it may be hard to beat the Bell in Hand Tavern. It’s close to a lot of the action in Boston and has a remarkable claim of longevity. Let’s look into this welcoming watering hole’s history and why it continues to draw visitors more than two centuries later.
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
10 local high schools to play Thanksgiving football at Fenway Park
BOSTON — Ten local high schools will play Thanksgiving football at Boston’s Fenway Park in November, organizers announced Thursday. Tickets are now available for a slate of rivalry games that will be held at the beloved ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Fenway Sports Group said in a news release.
manchesterinklink.com
Free admission to 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Fest for military families and veterans
PORTSMOUTH, NH – As presenting sponsor of the 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Service Credit Union is offering free admission to the festival to active duty military, guard, reserves and veterans. The festival takes place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11. Military and veterans can receive a...
Dorchester Reporter
First run deemed a success for Veterans Motorycle Ride
Motorcyclists took to the streets of Mattapan and Dorchester on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14, for the 1st annual Boston Veterans Motorcycle Ride to benefit the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center’s Veterans Outreach Center. The Ride was sponsored by the William Carter American Legion Post #16 on Blue Hill Avenue, as well as by numerous other contributors and sponsors – including state Reps. Chynah Tyler and Liz Miranda and Boston Veterans Commissioner Robert Santiago.
Boston woman starts up STEM program to help girls like her
BOSTON — Finding success beyond the classroom. It’s the goal for every student, but even more so for a group of young girls who want to enter the STEM field. On a trip to the Boston Museum of Science, Jessica Sanon teaches her students that learning doesn’t stop in the classroom. Born and raised in Boston, getting a quality education was a top priority for Jessica. But she faced a big challenge. Her family was from Haiti and spoke Creole. She says she found math was a universal language.
touristmeetstraveler.com
Enjoy 8-Day Cape Codder Cruises With American Cruise Lines
Enjoy a picturesque cruise without leaving US waters, while exploring the Massachusetts shoreline. Dubbed the Cape Codder Cruise, the 8-day, 7-night cruise starts and ends in Boston, while exploring all the picturesque locations along the way. The cruises reveal gorgeous scenery while visiting vintage lighthouses, quaint towns and more along the way.
The Satanic Temple’s SatanCon to be held in Boston in 2023
The Satanic Temple’s next SatanCon is going to be held in Boston. The Salem-based organization’s SatanCon 2023 will be in downtown Boston from April 28-30 with the theme being “Hexennacht.”. Hexennacht, also known as Witches Night, is a German holiday that occurs on April 30 and is...
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners
ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
NECN
Dandee Donut Factory to Open in Revere
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of donut shops in Florida will be expanding to the North Shore once again. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Dandee Donut Factory is planning to open in Revere, with the website for the company indicating that the new outlet will be located on Revere Beach Parkway just east of the Route 1 intersection. This appears to be Dandee's second time opening a shop north of Boston, as a location in Marblehead is no longer in operation.
YourArlington
How about some regret for the way Scott was treated?
The following letter by Roger House of Arlington was first published in the Aug. 23, 2022, Boston Globe, under the headline "Let’s ride down memory lane to when Baker took office and Beverly Scott resigned” and is republished with the author's permission. MBTA service will be a disaster...
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
