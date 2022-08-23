Read full article on original website
Opinion: ‘Unleash the PAWsibilities’ art contest was a success
With the support of our collaborators & sponsors, DPAW’s Unleash the PAWsibilities Youth Creative Arts Contests 4 was a colorful success. We had 20 submissions for the first year. This year we had 69 submissions celebrating dogs as well as creatures great & small. The Family Celebration was held...
September is library card sign-up month
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Free Public Library at 7 Barstow St. is celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month with a raffle. There will be two prizes for teens and adults who register for a new library card or use their card throughout the month of September. The Children’s Department will...
Grant applications open for Wareham Cultural Council funds
Applications for the 2023 Massachusetts Cultural Council grant cycle will be accepted beginning Sept. 1 until their Oct. 17 deadline. Forms and more information can be found online at massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/application-process. The council helps fund community-based projects and programs in the arts, humanities and sciences. The Wareham Cultural Council helps promote...
The sights and sounds of summer at Marion Town Party
MARION – The sights and sounds of the season were alive at Silvershell Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the Marion Town Party celebrated the final days of summer. The beach smelled like a carnival as scouts from Marion Cub Scouts Pack 32 helped pass out free popcorn to residents.
Dog walk-a-thon takes next steps toward dog park
MATTAPOISETT – Seven years ago, Freemin Bauer started an Eagle Scout project that would have him hosting a dog walk-a-thon every year to raise money for a dog park in Mattapoisett. The walk-a-thon is made up of two organized paths, a mile and a half mile, through town where...
St. Philip’s concludes summer season with service, hymns
MATTAPOISETT – The final day of service for the summer season on Sunday, Sept. 4 at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church has a packed schedule. Rev. Jeffrey Paull Cave, retired Diocese of Atlanta, GA., will conduct morning services at 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m at St. Philip’s, located at 34 Water St. next to the Mattapoisett Town Beach.
Opinion: Lead by example?
The repercussions of drought can be very severe. Municipal water supply drawdowns can reverse hydraulic gradients, upsetting wetland habitats. Low water levels effectively halt hydropower. I applaud the Town of Wareham applying a water ordinance and requesting residents to reduce nonessential water use with a large neon sign in front...
Marine Advisory Board looks to cut costs on Long Wharf repairs
MATTAPOISETT — The Mattapoisett Marine Advisory Board is recommending the use of concrete siding to reduce the estimated $12.7 million cost of repairing Long Wharf. Board Chair Carlos DeSousa said at an Aug. 25 meeting that not only would using concrete along the wharf cut costs, but would also aid in, “ease of construction.”
Artland D. Campbell, 44
Artland D. Campbell, 44, of Parkwood Beach, Wareham, formerly of S. Dennis died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home unexpectedly. He was the husband of Lynn J. (Gagnon) Campbell. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, he was the son of the late Artland and Imogene (Hyman) Campbell. Artland immigrated to...
Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund
Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
