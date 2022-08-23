Read full article on original website
Top in GI: Practice management tips; diversity efforts in health care
Last week, experts in gastroenterology gathered for the in-person GI Outlook conference to discuss topics in practice management, including staffing challenges and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion. During one presentation, Allison Linney, MBA, founder and president of the consulting firm Allison Partners in Charlottesville, Va., shared seven tips...
Transcarent partners with Hospital for Special Surgery to provide access to care
Transcarent announced a new collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery that will allow employees of self-insured employers and their families access to the hospital’s orthopedic and musculoskeletal specialists. Through the collaboration, employees of self-insured employers and their families will have limited or no out-of-pocket responsibilities, with Transcarent handling all...
Better language access needed to improve diabetes care and education for deaf population
BALTIMORE — Diabetes care and education specialists must provide more resources and services in American Sign Language to optimize education for deaf and hard of hearing people with diabetes, according to two speakers. In a presentation at the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists Annual Conference, Murdock Henderson,...
Taxane-based chemotherapy associated with elevated risk for ocular adverse events
Women who use taxane chemotherapy agents may be at a higher risk to develop epiphora, optic neuropathy and cystoid macular edema, according to a study. “Our study showed that although rare, taxane chemotherapy drugs can increase the risk of ocular adverse events such as cystoid macular edema, optic neuropathy and epiphora. It is important that both oncologists and ophthalmologists are aware of these side effects when counseling patients on the risks of taxane chemotherapy,” study author Mohit Sodhi, BSc, MSc, told Healio/OSN. “Early identification of such events may help in treatment of complications and lead to better outcomes and quality of life.”
Diversity of pediatric academic faculty does not reflect patients, study finds
Pediatric faculty diversity at medical schools does not reflect the diversity of patients, a study published in Pediatrics found. “A lot has been [said] about the pathway to medicine and how at certain junctures there are times where we see a drop off in certain identities — specifically, in this case, those who are underrepresented in medicine,” co-author Emma A. Omoruyi, MD, MPH, an associate professor of pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center, told Healio.
Survey highlights trends in ROP training, future practice intentions among fellows
NEW YORK — A survey distributed to pediatric ophthalmology and retina fellows at a number of U.S. universities investigated current trends in retinopathy of prematurity training and practice. The results were presented in a poster by Emily A. Eton, MD, and co-authors at the American Society of Retina Specialists...
Mortality 50% higher in veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy vs. general population
Mortality rates were significantly higher among veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy compared with other veterans and the general United States population, researchers reported in JAMA Neurology. According to the authors, epilepsy affects about 70 million people globally. Most epilepsy patients can manage seizures with anti-seizure medications, but up to 36% of...
Patients using immunotherapy for allergy report satisfaction with providers
56% of respondents with respiratory allergies have used immunotherapy. 46% of respondents with food allergies have used immunotherapy. 85% of respondents with food allergies have at least five allergies. The use of immunotherapy among patients with multiple allergies and comorbidities not only is prevalent, but it also is linked to...
PCI did not improve outcomes in patients with severe LV systolic dysfunction, CAD
In patients with severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction on optimal medical therapy for HF, undergoing PCI did not improve rates of all-cause death or HF hospitalization, according to the results of the REVIVED-BCIS2 trial. For the trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress and simultaneously published in The...
