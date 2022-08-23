Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Baby & Kids Fest returns with fun!
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Baby & Kids Fest hosted its first event post-COVID this morning, and it was a big success. Families and expectant parents visited the Jackson fairgrounds for information and activities for the entire family to enjoy. Lynda Snider, Community Educator for the West Tennessee Women’s Center,...
radionwtn.com
Two Elvis Tribute Artists In Paris Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–No, you’re not seeing double. Music lovers will have a choice between two Elvis tribute artists Saturday night in Paris. Riley Jenkins of Paris will be performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at the Henry County. He will perform his free concert inside the Commercial Building on the fairgrounds.
WBBJ
Dresden storm victim sees new home for first time
DRESDEN, Tenn. — After all hope was lost, a tornado victim in Dresden was given her life back on Wednesday. “I went from being homeless, and these people gave me a home and gave my life back to me,” said Cathy Gallimore, who lost her home in the devastating tornadoes in December of 2021.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Junior Livestock Sale New Record At $425,038.15
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fair Junior Livestock Sale broke records this year, with the grand total raised of $425,038.15. In making the announcement Saturday night, fair oficials said, “We’ve had a RECORD-BREAKING YEAR for our Junior Livestock Auction! Thank you, Buyers, for supporting the Youth of Henry County!”
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Mystery of Cayce McDaniel disappearance finally laid to rest
A little more than 26 years has passed since Cayce Lynn McDaniel, 14, disappeared from her Milan home after attending a church function with friends. While McDaniel’s remains have yet to be recovered, her accused killer entered a best interest plea to Criminal Responsibility to Commit Second Degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse Friday morning in an Obion County courtroom, which is an approved Federal holding facility.
radionwtn.com
Tennessee Young Farmers Of Year Derek & Micayla Giffin Given Keys To New Case IH Tractor
Union City, Tenn.–Tennessee Young Farmers of the Year Derek and Micayla Giffin were handed the keys to their new Case IH Tractor at a presentation at the Obion County Fair Thursday. The Tennessee Farm Bureau first announced that the Giffins had been named to the top prize in July....
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 22, 2022
Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born May 29, 1982, in Cushing, Oklahoma. He was a 1999 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was a former employee of Fleetwood Homes in Benton and...
radionwtn.com
Rid Your Home Of Unsafe Materials This Weekend
Paris, Tenn.–Is it time to rid your home of unsafe materials? Henry County Recycling will be hosting another Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday August 27th from 8am to 1pm at the recycling center located at 450 Recycling Dr, Paris. Any resident of Tennessee is welcome to Participate.
thevintagenews.com
Buford Pusser Was a Good Cop Who Was Hell-Bent on Getting Revenge
Buford Pusser was a big guy with a strong desire for justice. He lived a short but incredible life and became a man of legend while still alive. His death only amplified his legacy. Pusser’s efforts to rid the streets of crime caused one of the greatest tragedies in his life and led him to seek revenge on those responsible.
Kait 8
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in Mississippi County are investigating a Saturday murder. The Mississippi County Sheriff had originally said there were two shootings, one on East Rose and one on East Lakewood. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News that around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Blytheville...
KFVS12
Four arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting
A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Gov. Pritzker speaks with southern Ill. college students. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they...
wpsdlocal6.com
Greenfield player makes miraculous recovery after heart stops
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — What happened last Friday night in Greenfield, Tennessee, was nothing short of a miracle. With two minutes left in Greenfield’s game against South Fulton, senior Blake Rodehaver collapsed on the sidelines. “I remember I came to the sideline, and I looked at the coach and...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Destroyed By Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A home on Old State Route 22 in Carroll County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. McKenzie firefighters were dispatched to provide mutual aid at the fire at 607 Old State Route 22. On arrival, firefighters found the home already heavily involved, with fire extending throughout the attic. A tanker shuttle was established to provide water for fire suppression operations. Units were on scene for over two hours.
WBBJ
JPD: 1 person injured in shooting at Kroger parking lot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a local retailer. According to the officials with the Jackson Police Department, around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, one person was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger on North Parkway.
WBBJ
Jackson Police investigating Friday pursuit that ended in wreck
JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is investigating a pursuit that ended in a wreck in Jackson. Around 3 p.m., the Jackson Police Department was alerted by one of the Flock cameras of a stolen vehicle traveling in the city. According to the department, once they were notified, a sergeant...
WBBJ
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Jackson Wednesday night. The Jackson Fire Department says they received a call at 10:15 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of the 45 Bypass and Airways Boulevard. Upon arrival, the...
radionwtn.com
Firecrackers, Not Gunshots As Martin Westview Put On Lockdown
Martin, Tenn.–This morning at approx. 7:53am, Martin Westview High School SRO Jason Arant received information that a gunshot may have just been fired in the parking lot of Westview High School. According to the press release from the Martin Police, the school was put on a lockdown as a...
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40
JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks. Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision. A...
newsleaderonline.com
A Dollar General Market store to locate in town of Hollow Rock
Hollow Rock Mayor Rob Woods disclosed a secret at the Aug. 16 meeting that he’s been keeping under his hat for several months. The town has the promise of a Dollar General Market, a new and expanded store, that features lots of fresh produce and affordable meats. Recipes will be available with ingredients used from the store.There will be lots of savings along with more essentials, according to Dollar General Store’s Website.
Parents of infant twins killed in Waverly flood continue to cope with loss
One year after the devastating Waverly flood, the parents who lost 7-month-old twins still struggle to cope. They stay strong for the two children who survived.
