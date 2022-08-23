ZimVie Inc. has announced its second-quarter 2022 financial results, according to a company press release. ZimVie reported net sales of $233.4 million during the second quarter of 2022, an 11.5% decrease from the prior year period. The company also reported a net loss of $8.7 million, “due to the net sales decline in the spine business, partially offset by an income tax benefit from non-taxable profits on pre-spin inventory transactions with Zimmer Biomet,” according to the release.

