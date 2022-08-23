Read full article on original website
healio.com
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over patents related to COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna said Friday that it is filing lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging that their COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine infringes on patents crucial to the development of Moderna's mRNA vaccine. "We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in...
Acetazolamide improves congestion at 3 days in acute decompensated HF
In the ADVOR trial, the addition of IV acetazolamide to standard IV loop diuretics improved acute congestion at 3 days in nearly 50% more patients vs. placebo in the setting of acute decompensated HF and volume overload. “ADVOR is the first trial ever in acute heart failure to show a...
ZimVie reports second-quarter 2022 financial results
ZimVie Inc. has announced its second-quarter 2022 financial results, according to a company press release. ZimVie reported net sales of $233.4 million during the second quarter of 2022, an 11.5% decrease from the prior year period. The company also reported a net loss of $8.7 million, “due to the net sales decline in the spine business, partially offset by an income tax benefit from non-taxable profits on pre-spin inventory transactions with Zimmer Biomet,” according to the release.
Dapagliflozin ‘foundational therapy’ for HF, regardless of EF: DELIVER
In adults with HF with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, dapagliflozin significantly reduced risk for CV death and worsening HF compared with placebo, with no attenuation of treatment benefit for patients with the highest EF. Results from the anticipated DELIVER trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress,...
