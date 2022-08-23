Read full article on original website
Related
healio.com
Patients using immunotherapy for allergy report satisfaction with providers
56% of respondents with respiratory allergies have used immunotherapy. 46% of respondents with food allergies have used immunotherapy. 85% of respondents with food allergies have at least five allergies. The use of immunotherapy among patients with multiple allergies and comorbidities not only is prevalent, but it also is linked to...
healio.com
Q&A: Hair Loss Awareness Month opportunity to educate on causes, misconceptions
August has been designated as National Hair Loss Awareness Month in order to uplift the voices of those affected by hair loss and give them the opportunity to educate and connect with others. Healio spoke with Alexander Dane, DO, a board-certified dermatologist based in Florida, about common misconceptions, current treatments...
healio.com
Allopurinol fails to improve outcomes in ischemic heart disease
In patients with ischemic heart disease older than 60 years, the uric acid-lowering drug allopurinol did not improve CV outcomes, according to results of the ALL-HEART trial presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Isla Mackenzie, MBChB (Hon), PhD, FRCP Edin, FBPharmacolS, professor of cardiovascular medicine and honorary consultant...
healio.com
Better language access needed to improve diabetes care and education for deaf population
BALTIMORE — Diabetes care and education specialists must provide more resources and services in American Sign Language to optimize education for deaf and hard of hearing people with diabetes, according to two speakers. In a presentation at the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists Annual Conference, Murdock Henderson,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
healio.com
Cannabis use for chronic pain may confer elevated arrhythmia risk
In a Danish cohort, use of medical cannabis for chronic pain was associated with an 83% increased risk for arrhythmias, researchers reported at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. The researchers found no relationship between medical cannabis use and risk for ACS or HF. The relationship between medical cannabis use...
healio.com
Top in GI: Practice management tips; diversity efforts in health care
Last week, experts in gastroenterology gathered for the in-person GI Outlook conference to discuss topics in practice management, including staffing challenges and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion. During one presentation, Allison Linney, MBA, founder and president of the consulting firm Allison Partners in Charlottesville, Va., shared seven tips...
healio.com
Mortality 50% higher in veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy vs. general population
Mortality rates were significantly higher among veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy compared with other veterans and the general United States population, researchers reported in JAMA Neurology. According to the authors, epilepsy affects about 70 million people globally. Most epilepsy patients can manage seizures with anti-seizure medications, but up to 36% of...
healio.com
Diversity of pediatric academic faculty does not reflect patients, study finds
Pediatric faculty diversity at medical schools does not reflect the diversity of patients, a study published in Pediatrics found. “A lot has been [said] about the pathway to medicine and how at certain junctures there are times where we see a drop off in certain identities — specifically, in this case, those who are underrepresented in medicine,” co-author Emma A. Omoruyi, MD, MPH, an associate professor of pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center, told Healio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
PCI did not improve outcomes in patients with severe LV systolic dysfunction, CAD
In patients with severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction on optimal medical therapy for HF, undergoing PCI did not improve rates of all-cause death or HF hospitalization, according to the results of the REVIVED-BCIS2 trial. For the trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress and simultaneously published in The...
healio.com
Acetazolamide improves congestion at 3 days in acute decompensated HF
In the ADVOR trial, the addition of IV acetazolamide to standard IV loop diuretics improved acute congestion at 3 days in nearly 50% more patients vs. placebo in the setting of acute decompensated HF and volume overload. “ADVOR is the first trial ever in acute heart failure to show a...
healio.com
Dapagliflozin ‘foundational therapy’ for HF, regardless of EF: DELIVER
In adults with HF with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, dapagliflozin significantly reduced risk for CV death and worsening HF compared with placebo, with no attenuation of treatment benefit for patients with the highest EF. Results from the anticipated DELIVER trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress,...
healio.com
Supraventricular arrhythmias more common than thought after percutaneous PFO closure
Supraventricular arrhythmias may be underestimated in patients who have received percutaneous patent foramen ovale closure for stroke prevention, researchers reported at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. “One of the most frequent complications following PFO percutaneous closure is atrial fibrillation, with an incidence that is between 1% and 7%, usually,...
healio.com
Survey highlights trends in ROP training, future practice intentions among fellows
NEW YORK — A survey distributed to pediatric ophthalmology and retina fellows at a number of U.S. universities investigated current trends in retinopathy of prematurity training and practice. The results were presented in a poster by Emily A. Eton, MD, and co-authors at the American Society of Retina Specialists...
healio.com
Polypill soon after heart attack lowers risk for major adverse CV events: SECURE
In older adults, a polypill containing aspirin, an ACE inhibitor and a statin within 6 months after myocardial infarction lowered the risk for major adverse CV events compared with usual care, according to results of the SECURE trial. The polypill strategy consisted of aspirin 100 mg, ramipril 2.5, 5 or...
healio.com
New ESC guideline calls for widespread CPR education, more AEDs in public places
To improve survival from cardiac arrest, basic life support training in schools and communities needs to be given to as many people as possible, according to a new guidance from the European Society of Cardiology. The Guidelines for the Management of Patients with Ventricular Arrhythmias and the Prevention of Sudden...
healio.com
Women at higher risk of all-cause mortality in first 5 years after starting dialysis
Compared with men, women are at a higher risk of all-cause mortality in the first 5 years following dialysis initiation, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the two most common causes of death among patients with kidney disease regardless of sex were CVD and...
Comments / 0