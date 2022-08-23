ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healio.com

Taxane-based chemotherapy associated with elevated risk for ocular adverse events

Women who use taxane chemotherapy agents may be at a higher risk to develop epiphora, optic neuropathy and cystoid macular edema, according to a study. “Our study showed that although rare, taxane chemotherapy drugs can increase the risk of ocular adverse events such as cystoid macular edema, optic neuropathy and epiphora. It is important that both oncologists and ophthalmologists are aware of these side effects when counseling patients on the risks of taxane chemotherapy,” study author Mohit Sodhi, BSc, MSc, told Healio/OSN. “Early identification of such events may help in treatment of complications and lead to better outcomes and quality of life.”
CANCER
McKnight's

Updated U.S. statin guidelines focus on 10-year risk, but evidence lacking for seniors

The United States Preventive Services Task Force has released new guidance for prescribing statins for patients with no history of cardiovascular disease (primary prevention), The update is based on new research available since its last guidance was published in 2016. Moderate evidence supports prescribing statins to adults aged 40 to...
HEALTH
healio.com

Metformin, testosterone therapies lower risk for certain hormone-related cancers in men

In a large cohort of men, pre‐diagnostic use of metformin and testosterone replacement therapy was associated with lower incidence of prostate and colorectal cancers, but not male breast cancer, according to research. “The greatest reduced risks of prostate and colorectal cancers were observed when metformin and testosterone replacement therapy...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Is there a link between statins and dementia?

Some research suggests a link between statins and cognitive impairment. However, there is currently not enough evidence to support the theory that statins increase the risk of developing dementia. Statins are a type of medication that helps lower high cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease

A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Statins provide protective immune benefits for females

Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too much cholesterol, it can build up in the walls of our arteries and cause cardiovascular disease. But cholesterol molecules play a critical role in our cells' structure and signaling pathways, and—as scientists are beginning to understand—immune function.
SCIENCE
womenfitness.net

Benefits of Statin Therapy Highlighted

Stopping statin treatment early could substantially reduce lifetime protection against heart disease since a large share of the benefit occurs later in life. That’s the finding of a modelling study presented at ESC Congress 2022.1. Lead author Dr. Runguo Wu of Queen Mary University of London, UK said: “The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease

About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Higher risk of blood clots in COVID-19 outpatients, largely reduced after vaccination

Researchers at NDORMS have studied the association between ambulatory COVID-19 and short-term risk of venal thrombosis and the clinical and genetic risk factors predisposing them to developing post–COVID-19 thrombosis. Ambulatory COVID-19 patients (those diagnosed as outpatients) face an elevated risk of venal thrombosis (blood clot in a vein) than...
SCIENCE
consultant360.com

Premature Menopause May Lead to Risk of Heart Failure, Atrial Fibrillation

Women who experience menopause prematurely—before 40 years of age— may have an increased risk of heart failure (HF) and atrial fibrillation (AF), according to a recent study.1. To produce their findings, the researchers examined the reproductive histories of postmenopausal women (n = 1,401,175) aged 30 years and older,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Channel 3000

Olokizumab Tops Placebo for RA Patients Receiving Methotrexate

THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Olokizumab is superior to placebo and noninferior to adalimumab in patients with rheumatoid arthritis receiving maintenance methotrexate, according to a study published in the Aug. 25 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Josef S. Smolen, M.D., from the Medical University...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
tctmd.com

More Deaths, Stroke With Rivaroxaban in Rheumatic Heart Disease AF

BARCELONA, Spain—(UPDATED) In patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) caused by rheumatic heart disease, a group excluded from contemporary stroke prevention trials of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), use of rivaroxaban was associated with a higher risk of major cardiovascular events compared with vitamin K antagonist (VKA) therapy, the randomized INVICTUS study shows.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
tctmd.com

ALL-HEART: Gout Drug Allopurinol No Help in CV Prevention

BARCELONA, Spain—The gout drug allopurinol on top of usual care does not improve cardiovascular outcomes in patients over age 60 who do not have gout, the ALL-HEART trial confirms. The long-running trial puts an end to hopes that a xanthine oxidase inhibitor that lowers serum uric acid levels and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

