Taxane-based chemotherapy associated with elevated risk for ocular adverse events
Women who use taxane chemotherapy agents may be at a higher risk to develop epiphora, optic neuropathy and cystoid macular edema, according to a study. “Our study showed that although rare, taxane chemotherapy drugs can increase the risk of ocular adverse events such as cystoid macular edema, optic neuropathy and epiphora. It is important that both oncologists and ophthalmologists are aware of these side effects when counseling patients on the risks of taxane chemotherapy,” study author Mohit Sodhi, BSc, MSc, told Healio/OSN. “Early identification of such events may help in treatment of complications and lead to better outcomes and quality of life.”
Allopurinol fails to improve outcomes in ischemic heart disease
In patients with ischemic heart disease older than 60 years, the uric acid-lowering drug allopurinol did not improve CV outcomes, according to results of the ALL-HEART trial presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Isla Mackenzie, MBChB (Hon), PhD, FRCP Edin, FBPharmacolS, professor of cardiovascular medicine and honorary consultant...
Mortality 50% higher in veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy vs. general population
Mortality rates were significantly higher among veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy compared with other veterans and the general United States population, researchers reported in JAMA Neurology. According to the authors, epilepsy affects about 70 million people globally. Most epilepsy patients can manage seizures with anti-seizure medications, but up to 36% of...
Polypill soon after heart attack lowers risk for major adverse CV events: SECURE
In older adults, a polypill containing aspirin, an ACE inhibitor and a statin within 6 months after myocardial infarction lowered the risk for major adverse CV events compared with usual care, according to results of the SECURE trial. The polypill strategy consisted of aspirin 100 mg, ramipril 2.5, 5 or...
Patients using immunotherapy for allergy report satisfaction with providers
56% of respondents with respiratory allergies have used immunotherapy. 46% of respondents with food allergies have used immunotherapy. 85% of respondents with food allergies have at least five allergies. The use of immunotherapy among patients with multiple allergies and comorbidities not only is prevalent, but it also is linked to...
Women at higher risk of all-cause mortality in first 5 years after starting dialysis
Compared with men, women are at a higher risk of all-cause mortality in the first 5 years following dialysis initiation, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the two most common causes of death among patients with kidney disease regardless of sex were CVD and...
