Pediatric faculty diversity at medical schools does not reflect the diversity of patients, a study published in Pediatrics found. “A lot has been [said] about the pathway to medicine and how at certain junctures there are times where we see a drop off in certain identities — specifically, in this case, those who are underrepresented in medicine,” co-author Emma A. Omoruyi, MD, MPH, an associate professor of pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center, told Healio.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO