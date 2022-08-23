ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
healio.com

Cannabis use for chronic pain may confer elevated arrhythmia risk

In a Danish cohort, use of medical cannabis for chronic pain was associated with an 83% increased risk for arrhythmias, researchers reported at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. The researchers found no relationship between medical cannabis use and risk for ACS or HF. The relationship between medical cannabis use...
healio.com

Q&A: Hair Loss Awareness Month opportunity to educate on causes, misconceptions

August has been designated as National Hair Loss Awareness Month in order to uplift the voices of those affected by hair loss and give them the opportunity to educate and connect with others. Healio spoke with Alexander Dane, DO, a board-certified dermatologist based in Florida, about common misconceptions, current treatments...
healio.com

Transcarent partners with Hospital for Special Surgery to provide access to care

Transcarent announced a new collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery that will allow employees of self-insured employers and their families access to the hospital’s orthopedic and musculoskeletal specialists. Through the collaboration, employees of self-insured employers and their families will have limited or no out-of-pocket responsibilities, with Transcarent handling all...
healio.com

Top in GI: Practice management tips; diversity efforts in health care

Last week, experts in gastroenterology gathered for the in-person GI Outlook conference to discuss topics in practice management, including staffing challenges and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion. During one presentation, Allison Linney, MBA, founder and president of the consulting firm Allison Partners in Charlottesville, Va., shared seven tips...
healio.com

Allopurinol fails to improve outcomes in ischemic heart disease

In patients with ischemic heart disease older than 60 years, the uric acid-lowering drug allopurinol did not improve CV outcomes, according to results of the ALL-HEART trial presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Isla Mackenzie, MBChB (Hon), PhD, FRCP Edin, FBPharmacolS, professor of cardiovascular medicine and honorary consultant...
healio.com

Diversity of pediatric academic faculty does not reflect patients, study finds

Pediatric faculty diversity at medical schools does not reflect the diversity of patients, a study published in Pediatrics found. “A lot has been [said] about the pathway to medicine and how at certain junctures there are times where we see a drop off in certain identities — specifically, in this case, those who are underrepresented in medicine,” co-author Emma A. Omoruyi, MD, MPH, an associate professor of pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center, told Healio.
healio.com

Dapagliflozin ‘foundational therapy’ for HF, regardless of EF: DELIVER

In adults with HF with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, dapagliflozin significantly reduced risk for CV death and worsening HF compared with placebo, with no attenuation of treatment benefit for patients with the highest EF. Results from the anticipated DELIVER trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress,...
healio.com

New ESC guideline calls for widespread CPR education, more AEDs in public places

To improve survival from cardiac arrest, basic life support training in schools and communities needs to be given to as many people as possible, according to a new guidance from the European Society of Cardiology. The Guidelines for the Management of Patients with Ventricular Arrhythmias and the Prevention of Sudden...
healio.com

Patients using immunotherapy for allergy report satisfaction with providers

56% of respondents with respiratory allergies have used immunotherapy. 46% of respondents with food allergies have used immunotherapy. 85% of respondents with food allergies have at least five allergies. The use of immunotherapy among patients with multiple allergies and comorbidities not only is prevalent, but it also is linked to...
healio.com

Genetic variant linked to increased risk for heart disease in cancer survivors

Patients who received the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin for childhood cancer and harbor a specific genetic mutation near the KCNK17 gene experienced significantly greater risk for heart disease later in life, study results have shown. A retrospective analysis by investigators at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital suggested cancer survivors who carry...
