Cannabis use for chronic pain may confer elevated arrhythmia risk
In a Danish cohort, use of medical cannabis for chronic pain was associated with an 83% increased risk for arrhythmias, researchers reported at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. The researchers found no relationship between medical cannabis use and risk for ACS or HF. The relationship between medical cannabis use...
Q&A: Hair Loss Awareness Month opportunity to educate on causes, misconceptions
August has been designated as National Hair Loss Awareness Month in order to uplift the voices of those affected by hair loss and give them the opportunity to educate and connect with others. Healio spoke with Alexander Dane, DO, a board-certified dermatologist based in Florida, about common misconceptions, current treatments...
Transcarent partners with Hospital for Special Surgery to provide access to care
Transcarent announced a new collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery that will allow employees of self-insured employers and their families access to the hospital’s orthopedic and musculoskeletal specialists. Through the collaboration, employees of self-insured employers and their families will have limited or no out-of-pocket responsibilities, with Transcarent handling all...
Top in GI: Practice management tips; diversity efforts in health care
Last week, experts in gastroenterology gathered for the in-person GI Outlook conference to discuss topics in practice management, including staffing challenges and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion. During one presentation, Allison Linney, MBA, founder and president of the consulting firm Allison Partners in Charlottesville, Va., shared seven tips...
Allopurinol fails to improve outcomes in ischemic heart disease
In patients with ischemic heart disease older than 60 years, the uric acid-lowering drug allopurinol did not improve CV outcomes, according to results of the ALL-HEART trial presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Isla Mackenzie, MBChB (Hon), PhD, FRCP Edin, FBPharmacolS, professor of cardiovascular medicine and honorary consultant...
Diversity of pediatric academic faculty does not reflect patients, study finds
Pediatric faculty diversity at medical schools does not reflect the diversity of patients, a study published in Pediatrics found. “A lot has been [said] about the pathway to medicine and how at certain junctures there are times where we see a drop off in certain identities — specifically, in this case, those who are underrepresented in medicine,” co-author Emma A. Omoruyi, MD, MPH, an associate professor of pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center, told Healio.
Dapagliflozin ‘foundational therapy’ for HF, regardless of EF: DELIVER
In adults with HF with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, dapagliflozin significantly reduced risk for CV death and worsening HF compared with placebo, with no attenuation of treatment benefit for patients with the highest EF. Results from the anticipated DELIVER trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress,...
Polypill soon after heart attack lowers risk for major adverse CV events: SECURE
In older adults, a polypill containing aspirin, an ACE inhibitor and a statin within 6 months after myocardial infarction lowered the risk for major adverse CV events compared with usual care, according to results of the SECURE trial. The polypill strategy consisted of aspirin 100 mg, ramipril 2.5, 5 or...
New ESC guideline calls for widespread CPR education, more AEDs in public places
To improve survival from cardiac arrest, basic life support training in schools and communities needs to be given to as many people as possible, according to a new guidance from the European Society of Cardiology. The Guidelines for the Management of Patients with Ventricular Arrhythmias and the Prevention of Sudden...
Patients using immunotherapy for allergy report satisfaction with providers
56% of respondents with respiratory allergies have used immunotherapy. 46% of respondents with food allergies have used immunotherapy. 85% of respondents with food allergies have at least five allergies. The use of immunotherapy among patients with multiple allergies and comorbidities not only is prevalent, but it also is linked to...
Genetic variant linked to increased risk for heart disease in cancer survivors
Patients who received the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin for childhood cancer and harbor a specific genetic mutation near the KCNK17 gene experienced significantly greater risk for heart disease later in life, study results have shown. A retrospective analysis by investigators at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital suggested cancer survivors who carry...
PCI did not improve outcomes in patients with severe LV systolic dysfunction, CAD
In patients with severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction on optimal medical therapy for HF, undergoing PCI did not improve rates of all-cause death or HF hospitalization, according to the results of the REVIVED-BCIS2 trial. For the trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress and simultaneously published in The...
Women at higher risk of all-cause mortality in first 5 years after starting dialysis
Compared with men, women are at a higher risk of all-cause mortality in the first 5 years following dialysis initiation, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the two most common causes of death among patients with kidney disease regardless of sex were CVD and...
