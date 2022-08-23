ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Governor Of Michigan#Government Of Michigan#Fbi Agents#Democratic#Fbi
The Independent

Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years

A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
VIRGINIA STATE
Oxygen

Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With

A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

3 men indicted in Whitey Bulger's prison beating death

BOSTON – Three men have been indicted in connection with the prison beating death of Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger, the FBI announced on Thursday.Bulger was killed in a federal prison in West Virginia nearly four years ago.Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, Paul "Pauly" DeCologero, 48, and 36-year-old Sean McKinnon were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.Prosecutors said mob enforcer Geas, of West Springfield, and DeCologero, of Lowell, allegedly hit Bulger in the head multiple times in October 2018 while they were inmates at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia. Both men are also charged...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Wealthy dentist to testify in trial over wife's safari death

A wealthy dentist accused of killing his wife on a remote African safari in 2016 and later collecting nearly $5 million in insurance money was expected to testify in his defense Wednesday afternoon during his murder trial.Federal prosecutors allege Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph blurted out to his longtime lover that "I killed my f---g wife for you!" during a fight at a Phoenix steakhouse after he learned in 2020 that the FBI was investigating his wife Bianca Rudolph's shooting death in a small cabin in Zambia.Rudolph, 67, is charged with murder and mail fraud. He faces a maximum term of life...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy