Read full article on original website
Related
Family of slain Hanover teen speaks out after boyfriend is sentenced to 8 years in prison
A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, but her family is not happy about the outcome.
Shooting in Richmond leaves one juvenile injured in hospital
A Richmond juvenile is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon.
‘Panicked,’ ‘concerned’ over ‘skeletonized’ animals: Documents detail alleged animal cruelty incidents at Hanover property
More than three weeks after Hanover County Animal Control removed 85 animals and discovered several other deceased animals at a Mechanicsville property, a suspect has yet to be charged, and court documents have been obtained by 8News revealing new details about what authorities found when they searched the site.
NBC12
Man sentenced to life in prison for Petersburg murder
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years, for a June 2021 murder in Petersburg, according to court records. Willie Noise was found dead after a shooting in the 500 block of University Boulevard. Jimmy Merhout was found with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two young boys injured in Richmond shootings: 'It's just sad'
The condition of an eight-year-old boy shot in the chest on Richmond’s Southside Wednesday has been upgraded to stable.
Chester BB gun vandal turns himself in, faces charges
The juvenile who was seen on camera shooting a BB gun into homes in Chester, has turned himself in, according to Chesterfield police.
Hopewell opens investigation after man shot on Petersburg Street, 2 suspects on the run
According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Petersburg Street on Wednesday, Aug. 24 just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
Police investigating after driver runs stop sign, crash kills Virginia driver
According to police, a 2010 Ford Focus was driving west on Wayside Road when the driver ran through a stop sign and hit a 2002 Ford Explorer on the passenger side traveling north on Roxbury Road. The impact from the crash caused the Explorer to flip over.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
15-year-old seriously hurt in Whitcomb Court shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old boy is seriously hurt after he was shot in Whitcomb Court late Tuesday evening. Officers found the victim in the 2100 block of Whitcomb Street. They believe the actual shooting happened a few blocks down the road around 10 p.m. Police are continuing to...
NBC12
23-year-old killed after car overturns, strikes trees in Henrico County
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henrico early Wednesday morning. At 1:20 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash on the ramp to I-64 east from I-295 northbound, Exit 53 in Henrico County. VSP says a 2019 Honda Civic took the exit...
NBC12
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Henrico Police searching for Short Pump grand larceny suspects
Henrico Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying several people they say are connected to two grand larceny incidents within a four-day span.
NBC12
Suspect in alleged shooting plot pleads guilty to illegal re-entry
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man that Richmond Police said was involved in an alleged shooting plot pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of illegal re-entry into the U.S. Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas now faces a maximum of two years in prison with one year of supervised release. According to court...
Henrico Police investigating Rocketts Landing vehicle tampering, attempted package thefts
The Henrico County Police Department is investigating after receiving complaints from Rocketts Landing community members regarding reported incidents of vehicle tampering and thefts.
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old woman in Stafford County
A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder following a shooting in a South Stafford subdivision.
15-year-old fighting for life after Whitcomb Court shooting
Teen shot in Richmond's northside Tuesday night
Police: Women left Short Pump with thousands worth of stolen stuff in backpacks
Henrico Police have released images of women who are wanted in connection to grand larcenies in Short Pump.
Teen fighting for life after Richmond shooting
Teen shot in Richmond's northside Tuesday night
Flipped car blocks traffic in Richmond, causes backups on Dock Street
The small silver sedan can be seen in the photo below flipped completely over. Richmond Fire and EMS is on scene attending to the incident. Traffic backups are expected in the area.
Comments / 2