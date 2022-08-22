ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Comments / 2

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘Panicked,’ ‘concerned’ over ‘skeletonized’ animals: Documents detail alleged animal cruelty incidents at Hanover property

More than three weeks after Hanover County Animal Control removed 85 animals and discovered several other deceased animals at a Mechanicsville property, a suspect has yet to be charged, and court documents have been obtained by 8News revealing new details about what authorities found when they searched the site.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man sentenced to life in prison for Petersburg murder

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years, for a June 2021 murder in Petersburg, according to court records. Willie Noise was found dead after a shooting in the 500 block of University Boulevard. Jimmy Merhout was found with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
PETERSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bb Gun#Security Camera#Violent Crime#Mental Health#Chesterfield Police
NBC12

15-year-old seriously hurt in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old boy is seriously hurt after he was shot in Whitcomb Court late Tuesday evening. Officers found the victim in the 2100 block of Whitcomb Street. They believe the actual shooting happened a few blocks down the road around 10 p.m. Police are continuing to...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home. Police...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Suspect in alleged shooting plot pleads guilty to illegal re-entry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man that Richmond Police said was involved in an alleged shooting plot pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of illegal re-entry into the U.S. Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas now faces a maximum of two years in prison with one year of supervised release. According to court...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy