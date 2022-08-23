Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:03:45 -0400: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 215 Pine Ridge Ct Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. 1 1/2 inches of rain last night and the stormwater poured into my property from the adjoining Siena townhouse development. The erosion in my property continues. The standing water is breeding mosquitoes. We are asking for help from the town to resolve this problem causing damage to our properties. Siena must be notified by the town to capture their stormwater and use their drainage system retention pond.

