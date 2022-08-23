Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfncnews.com
Amra Hayslett Shan – Obituary
Amra Shan Hayslett of Wake Forest, NC, passed away on August 24, 2022. Amra was born in Blowing Rock, NC on March 27, 1973; to Donna Parsons Willett of Blowing Rock, NC, and Sam Hayslett of Virginia Beach, VA. Amra graduated from Watauga High School and received his Associate Degree...
wfncnews.com
Paisley Joyner Page – Obituary
Paisley Page Joyner passed away August 17, 2022. She was mother to three beautiful children, Evelyn Rose Peterson, Micheal Allen Peterson, and Heinrich Niklaus Peterson. Paisley was also survived by her parents, Merl and Jennifer Joyner, her brother, Merl Joyner II, her sisters, Alannah Johnson and Herlancie Joyner, her fraternal grandparents, Wayne and Margaret Joyner, and her maternal grandfather, Roger Johnson. She will be greeted in heaven by her maternal grandmother, Debra Partin.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Erosion/Turbidity – Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:03:45 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:03:45 -0400: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 215 Pine Ridge Ct Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. 1 1/2 inches of rain last night and the stormwater poured into my property from the adjoining Siena townhouse development. The erosion in my property continues. The standing water is breeding mosquitoes. We are asking for help from the town to resolve this problem causing damage to our properties. Siena must be notified by the town to capture their stormwater and use their drainage system retention pond.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Flooding – Thu, 25 Aug 2022 17:43:28 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 25 Aug 2022 17:43:28 -0400: Flooding at Address: Durham Rd Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The right lane of Durham Road heading east just before Retail Drive floods with rain. The water takes over the entire right lane and some of the middle lane. There is also ponding on the westbound side, right lane as well.
Comments / 0