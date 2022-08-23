Read full article on original website
Related
5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had
If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
Another One Bites the Dust, ANOTHER Store is Leaving Sikes Senter Mall
Looks like things are going from bad to worse at Sikes Senter Mall right now. Back in July, one of the original mall stores, Dillards closed it's locations. What sucks is that these are anchor stores and Dillards took up two spots in the mall. That is going to be a major hole in the mall. Sadly, another store is announcing they will be leaving as well.
Another clothing store prepares to leave Sikes Senter Mall
A budget clothing store is leaving Sikes Senter Mall this September.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
Ft. Sill soldier released after manslaughter bonds lowered
A Ft. Sill soldier from Georgia is free from jail after getting lower bonds approved on his manslaughter charges from a fatal wreck last year.
WATCH: Hotter’N Hell bike pile-up crash
Crews were called out to a bicycle crash along the route of the 41st annual Hotter'n Hell bike race Saturday Morning.
Texas death row inmate, Stephen Barbee, has new execution date set
Stephen Barbee, convicted murderer of a pregnant Rider High School graduate and her 7-year-old son, has been on death row since 2006.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
Mother sentenced for scalding of baby
A 35-year-old Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to prison for severely scalding her infant daughter in 2017.
kswo.com
New Pill Targeting Minors
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel6now.com
Trial underway for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial for a Wichita Falls man suspected of murdering a woman in 2019 is now underway. Testimony started on Tuesday. Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie began questioning the detectives of the case about the timeline of events that led up to Ditto’s death. Another topic of interest was Rickard being caught by officers with a fanny pack that is believed to have belonged to Ditto.
Wichita Falls Police Searching for Man Last Seen in April
The Wichita Falls Police Department is reaching out to the community for help finding a missing man. 32-year-old Kyler David Dickerson of Wichita Falls hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 12, 2022. Dickerson is 5’11” tall, weighing 197 lbs. with red hair and blue eyes.
Small fire sparks at local donut shop
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a small fire at a local donut shop early Thursday morning.
Wichita Co. District Attorney reacts to Rickard verdict, sentence
"It was a brutal and savage murder of a 91-year-old widow who was just trying to help a man out," Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie said following the conclusion of Byron Rickard's trial for capital murder.
Woman mad about neighbor getting new car sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said keyed her neighbor’s car because she was mad the neighbor had a new car while she has to walk everywhere is sentenced for criminal mischief. Jennifer Clemans, 44, was arrested in July on Humphreys Street shortly after the vandalism. The victim said she witnessed Clemans key her […]
Wichita Falls bail bondsman back in jail
A local bail bondsman with several prior arrests on record is back in jail on a third degree felony charge just two days after his birthday.
Wichita Falls man missing since April, WFPD seek info
WFPD officials are asking for the community's help locating a 32-year-old Wichita Falls man that has been missing since April.
Big Blue Burglary
Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspects in a burglary at Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls in which city property was taken.
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0