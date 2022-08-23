ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had

If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Another One Bites the Dust, ANOTHER Store is Leaving Sikes Senter Mall

Looks like things are going from bad to worse at Sikes Senter Mall right now. Back in July, one of the original mall stores, Dillards closed it's locations. What sucks is that these are anchor stores and Dillards took up two spots in the mall. That is going to be a major hole in the mall. Sadly, another store is announcing they will be leaving as well.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Wichita Falls, TX
Entertainment
newschannel6now.com

Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witchcraft#The Falls#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Mascot#Outside Inn
Texoma's Homepage

Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

New Pill Targeting Minors

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
DUNCAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
newschannel6now.com

Trial underway for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial for a Wichita Falls man suspected of murdering a woman in 2019 is now underway. Testimony started on Tuesday. Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie began questioning the detectives of the case about the timeline of events that led up to Ditto’s death. Another topic of interest was Rickard being caught by officers with a fanny pack that is believed to have belonged to Ditto.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman mad about neighbor getting new car sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said keyed her neighbor’s car because she was mad the neighbor had a new car while she has to walk everywhere is sentenced for criminal mischief. Jennifer Clemans, 44, was arrested in July on Humphreys Street shortly after the vandalism. The victim said she witnessed Clemans key her […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy