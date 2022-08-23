ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Parks department director returning to Decatur County Family YMCA

The Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a new director. Rob Van Til, the current parks director, has announced his resignation to return to work for the YMCA in Greensburg. He stated on Wednesday at the parks board meeting that Friday is his last day in Shelbyville. “I’m a...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Southwestern hires Greensburg native Collin Rigney as new athletic director

Greensburg native Collin Rigney is Southwestern Elementary School’s new assistant principal and he will serve as the school system’s new athletic director. “(Collin) had the athletic director piece but his background in elementary education, some of his answers showed he could answer the assistant principal questions. He had that elementary piece in his background,” said Southwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Josh Edwards after Wednesday’s special school board meeting to announce the hiring. “He really kind of developed that position through his interview. He was outstanding. He comes from a great family in athletics and was an athlete himself.”
GREENSBURG, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Golden Bears rekindling old rivalry with Rushville

After allowing Greensburg to score four second-half touchdowns in a 35-21 season-opening loss Friday at McKeand Stadium, Shelbyville head coach Brian Glesing had a simple breakdown of his team’s performance. “We have to be more physical, that is one of the biggest things,” said Glesing. “We have to be...
RUSHVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Leading the Charge repeats in Bucchero Stakes at Horseshoe Indianapolis

Leading the Charge led the way to the wire for a repeat win in the 18th running of the $100,000 Bucchero Stakes Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. The one and one-sixteenth mile event served as a springboard for the flashy grey gelding to near $300,000 in career earnings. Starting...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Tony Martinez named track superintendent at Horseshoe Indianapolis

Tony Martinez has been named the new track superintendent at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. Martinez is set to replace current track superintendent Roy Smith, who has announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season. Martinez has been involved in track maintenance for more than 30 years and brings...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Southwestern hires Taylor Meredith as assistant principal

From student to teacher and coach and now assistant principal, Taylor Meredith is leaving his mark on the Southwestern school system. Meredith was officially named the new assistant principal at Southwestern Junior/Senior High School Wednesday at a special school board meeting. He is currently a math teacher at the high school, an assistant coach with the boys basketball program and the head coach of the soccer program.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Ralph "Tyler" Wyatt, 82 of Greenfield

Ralph "Tyler" Wyatt, 82 of Greenfield, IN passed away on August 20, 2022. He was born to the late Clarence and Marjorie (Lindamood) Wyatt in Cory, IN on November 17, 1939. Tyler enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved animals, food and especially popcorn. He was a member of the Cumberland Christian Church.
GREENFIELD, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Land rezoned for Fairland retail building; potential tenant not announced

Some of the common concerns voiced by residents and property owners when a proposed development is debated were voiced again Tuesday during the Shelby County Plan Commission meeting. The questions and comments this time were about a proposed 11,000-square-foot retail building development in Fairland. But at the top of the...
FAIRLAND, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Update: Arrest made in shooting death of Whiteland HS student

The Greenwood Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a sixteen-year-old Whiteland High School student that occurred Thursday morning in the Summerfield neighborhood. Tyrique Sevin Radford El, 18, of Whiteland, was arrested by Greenwood Police on a preliminary charge of murder. Greenwood Police report the investigation...
WHITELAND, IN

