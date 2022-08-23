Read full article on original website
Parks department director returning to Decatur County Family YMCA
The Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a new director. Rob Van Til, the current parks director, has announced his resignation to return to work for the YMCA in Greensburg. He stated on Wednesday at the parks board meeting that Friday is his last day in Shelbyville. “I’m a...
Southwestern hires Greensburg native Collin Rigney as new athletic director
Greensburg native Collin Rigney is Southwestern Elementary School’s new assistant principal and he will serve as the school system’s new athletic director. “(Collin) had the athletic director piece but his background in elementary education, some of his answers showed he could answer the assistant principal questions. He had that elementary piece in his background,” said Southwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Josh Edwards after Wednesday’s special school board meeting to announce the hiring. “He really kind of developed that position through his interview. He was outstanding. He comes from a great family in athletics and was an athlete himself.”
Golden Bears rekindling old rivalry with Rushville
After allowing Greensburg to score four second-half touchdowns in a 35-21 season-opening loss Friday at McKeand Stadium, Shelbyville head coach Brian Glesing had a simple breakdown of his team’s performance. “We have to be more physical, that is one of the biggest things,” said Glesing. “We have to be...
Leading the Charge repeats in Bucchero Stakes at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Leading the Charge led the way to the wire for a repeat win in the 18th running of the $100,000 Bucchero Stakes Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. The one and one-sixteenth mile event served as a springboard for the flashy grey gelding to near $300,000 in career earnings. Starting...
Tony Martinez named track superintendent at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Tony Martinez has been named the new track superintendent at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. Martinez is set to replace current track superintendent Roy Smith, who has announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season. Martinez has been involved in track maintenance for more than 30 years and brings...
Southwestern hires Taylor Meredith as assistant principal
From student to teacher and coach and now assistant principal, Taylor Meredith is leaving his mark on the Southwestern school system. Meredith was officially named the new assistant principal at Southwestern Junior/Senior High School Wednesday at a special school board meeting. He is currently a math teacher at the high school, an assistant coach with the boys basketball program and the head coach of the soccer program.
Ralph "Tyler" Wyatt, 82 of Greenfield
Ralph "Tyler" Wyatt, 82 of Greenfield, IN passed away on August 20, 2022. He was born to the late Clarence and Marjorie (Lindamood) Wyatt in Cory, IN on November 17, 1939. Tyler enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved animals, food and especially popcorn. He was a member of the Cumberland Christian Church.
Land rezoned for Fairland retail building; potential tenant not announced
Some of the common concerns voiced by residents and property owners when a proposed development is debated were voiced again Tuesday during the Shelby County Plan Commission meeting. The questions and comments this time were about a proposed 11,000-square-foot retail building development in Fairland. But at the top of the...
Update: Arrest made in shooting death of Whiteland HS student
The Greenwood Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a sixteen-year-old Whiteland High School student that occurred Thursday morning in the Summerfield neighborhood. Tyrique Sevin Radford El, 18, of Whiteland, was arrested by Greenwood Police on a preliminary charge of murder. Greenwood Police report the investigation...
Franklin man arrested and charged with illegally manufacturing and selling "Ghost Guns"
A Johnson County man has been charging for illegally dealing in firearms. Alexander Clark, 26, of Franklin, was charged by criminal complaint for the federal offenses of dealing firearms without a license, possession and/or transfer of machine guns and manufacturing machine guns. According to court documents, in May of 2022,...
