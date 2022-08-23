Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
Nasa identifies strange debris found on Mars
Nasa has identified a bizarre, spaghetti-like tangle of material on Mars first seen by the US space agency’s Perseverance rover on 12 July.The material is not of alien origin, biological or otherwise, but is instead a piece of tangled Dacron netting from the entry, descent and landing (EDL) gear that landed the rover on the Martian surface in February 2021. Dacron is a type of synthetic fiber embedded with resin often used in high performance sail cloth, but in the case of Perseverance was likely a part of a thermal protection blanket, according to a Nasa blog.“This particular piece of...
Astrophotographers share 'ridiculously detailed' moon shot showing craters, colours and textures of the lunar surface ahead of NASA's Artemis I launch
A 'ridiculously detailed' image of the moon that captures its craters, colours and textures has been shared ahead of NASA's Artemis I launch next week. The 174-megapixel picture was put together by two American astrophotographers who combined more than 200,000 individual moon shots into one image. Arizona-based Andrew McCarthy worked...
Digital Trends
Orion spacecraft’s upcoming moon voyage depicted in new animation
NASA is just over a week away from the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket in a mission that will mark the start of a new era of space exploration. Sitting atop the SLS rocket when it blasts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida...
Blue Origin's private Orbital Reef space station passes key design review
A private space station that Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and other partners plan to build just cleared a hurdle on its path to orbit.
Phys.org
NASA 'go for launch' for planned Artemis I moon mission
With a week to go before the Artemis I rocket has its first shot at the moon, NASA managers said the hardware is good to go. The massive Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher rolled out to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B last week ahead of the first launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. next Monday.
SpaceX launches 53 more Starlink satellites, lands rocket at sea again
SpaceX launched another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit today (Aug. 19) and aced a rocket landing at sea.
Return to flight: NASA's Artemis 1 mission to launch using space shuttle-used parts
More than a decade after NASA landed its last space shuttle, parts from all five orbiters are set to launch again, this time to the moon. Components from 83 shuttle missions are on Artemis 1.
Why NASA is returning to the moon 50 years later with Artemis I
The Artemis program will pick up where the famed Apollo program left off -- returning humans to the moon, including landing the first woman and the first person of color at the lunar south pole, and preparing for human exploration of Mars and beyond.
Digital Trends
NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break
NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
In a world-first, NASA will slam a spacecraft into an asteroid to test planetary defense
NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will be the first mission to test planetary defense technology in space. According to a NASA statement, the DART spacecraft will impact its target asteroid, Dimorphos, at 7:14 p.m. EDT on Monday, September 26. And the event will be live streamed for all to see.
NASA Announces Potential Lunar Landing Sites for Artemis III
Later this year, a new era of space exploration is set to begin when Artemis I launches. As its name suggests, that will be the first of a number of NASA missions with the end goal of sending crewed vessels back to the surface of the Moon. If you’ve been depending on watching For All Mankind for your regular allowance of “Americans in space” — and you should, it’s a fantastic show — you’ll soon be able to get some science fact alongside your science fiction.
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA delayed to Oct. 3
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA has been delayed four days to Oct. 3, an adjustment made to avoid spacecraft traffic coming to and from the International Space Station.
NASA, Boeing report Starliner progress going well, crewed test mission pushed to February
NASA and Boeing Thursday updated the Starliner Crew Flight Test progress ahead of a mission planned for February 2023. A CFT mission to the ISS in the fall will be the first flight with astronauts aboard the Starliner.
International Space Station: Facts about the orbital laboratory
The International Space Station (ISS) is a multi-nation construction project that is the largest single structure humans ever put into space.
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
nextbigfuture.com
NASA Artemis Days From Launch and Orion Lunar Flyby’s
The Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lift off for the first time from NASA’s modernized Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA is targeting an SLS launch for August 29, 2022. It has cost over $40 billion to get to this point and many years of...
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter makes 30th Martian flight
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter now has 30 Martian flights under its belt. The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity took to the skies on Saturday (Aug. 20) for the first time in more than two months, acing a short hop that was its 30th overall Red Planet sortie. Ingenuity had been grounded since...
Watch NASA's Artemis 1 SLS megarocket moon launch for free with these live webcasts
NASA has just announced its free livestream coverage plans for the Artemis 1 launch
