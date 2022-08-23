Read full article on original website
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
NPR
Rep. Davids is using Kansas' vote against anti-abortion measure to defend her seat
The fall of Roe v. Wade has reshaped the political landscape. And that's especially true in Kansas, where an anti-abortion ballot measure lost in a landslide earlier this month. As Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports, an embattled Democratic congresswoman running for reelection is taking the abortion fight to her Republican challenger.
NPR
Florida's public schools open this year under a slate of new education laws signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RON DESANTIS: We have drawn a very clear line in the sand that says our school system is for educating kids, not indoctrinating kids. MARTINEZ: The laws broaden parental rights and say no one should be taught to feel guilt for past actions by people of their same race or sex. From member station WUSF, Kerry Sheridan reports.
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Former AG Bill Barr says no one except Steve Bannon knew of Trump's plans to prematurely declare victory and subvert the 2020 election
Bill Barr says no one but Steve Bannon knew of Trump's plans to stay in office in 2020. "I don't know anyone else who heard of it — except, it appears, Steve Bannon," Barr told Bari Weiss. Bannon said in October 2020 audio obtained by Mother Jones that Trump...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Bill Barr, who bashed the Russia investigation, says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are 'misplaced'
Bill Barr says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are "misplaced." "A decision like this is not going to be made by the FBI," the ex-attorney general told Bari Weiss. Barr said he hasn't reached a conclusion over whether the FBI search was justified. Former Attorney General Bill...
Trump fan who assaulted Capitol cops with Trump flag, billboard on Jan. 6 gets over 3.5 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A "pissed off" Donald Trump fan was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday for assaulting law enforcement officers with a Trump flag and joining a mob to use a giant Trump billboard as a battering ram when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The...
NPR
Student loan forgiveness is politically popular. But not all Democrats are on board
President Biden's announcement to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients has ignited enthusiasm from progressive Democrats lawmakers. But the plan's high cost has put some moderate Democratic candidates on edge. The Wednesday announcement builds on the momentum from Biden's...
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
REBECCA: Hi. This is Rebecca (ph) from central Alabama. I'm currently sitting in a trade building at the Living History Center where I work, hand-quilting a petticoat while I wait to receive a secret message from a fifth grade school group that is here on a field trip. This podcast was recorded at...
NPR
The redacted affidavit used to justify the Mar-a-Lago search has been released
The affidavit the FBI used in to get a warrant to search former president Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago is now public. A redacted version of the document was released by a federal court in Florida. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The affidavit the FBI used to get a warrant to search former...
NPR
Biden administration moves to make DACA harder to challenge in court
NPR's A Martinez talks to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which is now in the federal government's code of regulations. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The DACA program, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, first started accepting applications ten years ago this month....
NPR
News brief: student debt relief, Trump investigation, Ukraine military aid
President Biden announces a plan to forgive some federal student loan debt. DOJ faces deadline to submit redacted Trump affidavit. The Pentagon ramps up support of Ukraine in its war against Russia. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Millions of student loan borrowers are waking up today still processing this news. A MARTINEZ,...
NPR
Over 180 classified docs removed by National Archives from Mar-a-Lago, affidavit says
The affidavit that the FBI used to get a warrant for searching former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago is now public. A redacted version of the document was released by a federal court this afternoon. Of the 32 pages in the affidavit from an FBI special agent with expertise...
NPR
News brief: Wyoming economic summit, student debt equity, nuclear plant at risk
Every summer, economic leaders from around the world swap their dress shoes for hiking boots and head to Jackson Hole, Wyo. This morning, they will hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. And expectations for this speech are as high as the Grand Teton Mountains around them. Powell and his colleagues at the Fed are under pressure to curb inflation, and investors want to know what they're going to do.
NPR
Examining President Biden's student loan forgiveness program
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is designed to help low-income borrowers. But many will still have loans to pay off after Biden's changes. President Biden announced a plan this week to offer up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers. GISELLE PARKS: Holy cow. Holy cow....
NPR
Does Biden's student loan plan do enough for Black graduates?
We're going to get another view on this issue now. Wisdom Cole is the national director of the NAACP's Youth and College Division, and he joins us this morning. Thanks so much for being with us. WISDOM COLE: Thanks for having me. MARTIN: You have called student debt a racial...
