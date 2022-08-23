ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
NPR

Rep. Davids is using Kansas' vote against anti-abortion measure to defend her seat

The fall of Roe v. Wade has reshaped the political landscape. And that's especially true in Kansas, where an anti-abortion ballot measure lost in a landslide earlier this month. As Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports, an embattled Democratic congresswoman running for reelection is taking the abortion fight to her Republican challenger.
KANSAS STATE
NPR

Florida's public schools open this year under a slate of new education laws signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RON DESANTIS: We have drawn a very clear line in the sand that says our school system is for educating kids, not indoctrinating kids. MARTINEZ: The laws broaden parental rights and say no one should be taught to feel guilt for past actions by people of their same race or sex. From member station WUSF, Kerry Sheridan reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Charlie Crist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Governor#Election State#Republican#Democratic#The U S Senate#The U S House#The Democratic Party#Fried
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

REBECCA: Hi. This is Rebecca (ph) from central Alabama. I'm currently sitting in a trade building at the Living History Center where I work, hand-quilting a petticoat while I wait to receive a secret message from a fifth grade school group that is here on a field trip. This podcast was recorded at...
POLITICS
NPR

Biden administration moves to make DACA harder to challenge in court

NPR's A Martinez talks to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which is now in the federal government's code of regulations. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The DACA program, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, first started accepting applications ten years ago this month....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

News brief: student debt relief, Trump investigation, Ukraine military aid

President Biden announces a plan to forgive some federal student loan debt. DOJ faces deadline to submit redacted Trump affidavit. The Pentagon ramps up support of Ukraine in its war against Russia. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Millions of student loan borrowers are waking up today still processing this news. A MARTINEZ,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NPR

News brief: Wyoming economic summit, student debt equity, nuclear plant at risk

Every summer, economic leaders from around the world swap their dress shoes for hiking boots and head to Jackson Hole, Wyo. This morning, they will hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. And expectations for this speech are as high as the Grand Teton Mountains around them. Powell and his colleagues at the Fed are under pressure to curb inflation, and investors want to know what they're going to do.
WYOMING STATE
NPR

Examining President Biden's student loan forgiveness program

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is designed to help low-income borrowers. But many will still have loans to pay off after Biden's changes. President Biden announced a plan this week to offer up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers. GISELLE PARKS: Holy cow. Holy cow....
POTUS
NPR

Does Biden's student loan plan do enough for Black graduates?

We're going to get another view on this issue now. Wisdom Cole is the national director of the NAACP's Youth and College Division, and he joins us this morning. Thanks so much for being with us. WISDOM COLE: Thanks for having me. MARTIN: You have called student debt a racial...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy