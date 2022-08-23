Read full article on original website
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife
Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
The NPR Politics Podcast
REBECCA: Hi. This is Rebecca (ph) from central Alabama. I'm currently sitting in a trade building at the Living History Center where I work, hand-quilting a petticoat while I wait to receive a secret message from a fifth grade school group that is here on a field trip. This podcast was recorded at...
News brief: student debt relief, Trump investigation, Ukraine military aid
President Biden announces a plan to forgive some federal student loan debt. DOJ faces deadline to submit redacted Trump affidavit. The Pentagon ramps up support of Ukraine in its war against Russia. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Millions of student loan borrowers are waking up today still processing this news. A MARTINEZ,...
Deadline looms for DOJ to submit a redacted affidavit on FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The Justice Department faces a Thursday deadline in federal court in Florida to submit its proposed redactions to the affidavit used to get the warrant for searching ex-President Trump's Florida home. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The Justice Department faces a deadline today in federal court in Florida. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The...
News brief: Wyoming economic summit, student debt equity, nuclear plant at risk
Every summer, economic leaders from around the world swap their dress shoes for hiking boots and head to Jackson Hole, Wyo. This morning, they will hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. And expectations for this speech are as high as the Grand Teton Mountains around them. Powell and his colleagues at the Fed are under pressure to curb inflation, and investors want to know what they're going to do.
Rep. Davids is using Kansas' vote against anti-abortion measure to defend her seat
The fall of Roe v. Wade has reshaped the political landscape. And that's especially true in Kansas, where an anti-abortion ballot measure lost in a landslide earlier this month. As Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports, an embattled Democratic congresswoman running for reelection is taking the abortion fight to her Republican challenger.
Over 180 classified docs removed by National Archives from Mar-a-Lago, affidavit says
The affidavit that the FBI used to get a warrant for searching former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago is now public. A redacted version of the document was released by a federal court this afternoon. Of the 32 pages in the affidavit from an FBI special agent with expertise...
The redacted affidavit used to justify the Mar-a-Lago search has been released
The affidavit the FBI used in to get a warrant to search former president Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago is now public. A redacted version of the document was released by a federal court in Florida. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The affidavit the FBI used to get a warrant to search former...
Biden wants to erase some or all federal student loan debt for millions of borrowers
President Biden announced a sweeping student loan cancellation plan Wednesday. Some are rejoicing over newfound financial freedom, but there are critics on both sides. Millions of student loan borrowers are waking up today still processing this news. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Yeah. President Biden will cancel some or all federal student...
Examining President Biden's student loan forgiveness program
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is designed to help low-income borrowers. But many will still have loans to pay off after Biden's changes. President Biden announced a plan this week to offer up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers. GISELLE PARKS: Holy cow. Holy cow....
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been pushing for student loan relief for years
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts about the Biden administration's plan to forgive some college debt owed by millions of American students. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Now let's hear from some students who could be affected directly by the Biden plan. ASHANTI JEAN-CLAUDE: Ten thousand dollars...
Does Biden's student loan plan do enough for Black graduates?
We're going to get another view on this issue now. Wisdom Cole is the national director of the NAACP's Youth and College Division, and he joins us this morning. Thanks so much for being with us. WISDOM COLE: Thanks for having me. MARTIN: You have called student debt a racial...
Biden administration moves to make DACA harder to challenge in court
The DACA program, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, first started accepting applications ten years ago this month. However, in the summer of 2021, a series of court decisions made its future more uncertain. A district court in Texas ruled the program illegal. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay on that ruling pending an appeal from the Biden administration. So for now, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has said it will continue accepting new DACA applications, even though it can't actually grant them. But on Wednesday, DACA got a bit of a boost. Alejandro Mayorkas is secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. He told us DACA is now in the federal government's code of regulation, something that has not been done before, which Mayorkas says fortifies DACA and preserves it.
The economic arguments for and against Biden's student debt relief plans
President Biden's plan to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt is drawing cheers - also plenty of boos. Borrowers are happy with the prospect of having up to $20,000 in college loans forgiven. Critics are questioning the fairness and the economic fallout of the president's plan. We are going to talk through some of the arguments for and against the plan with NPR's Scott Horsley. Hey, Scott.
