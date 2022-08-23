ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

BEIJING — (AP) — With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by a severe drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to one of the country's key rice-growing regions. The dramatic decline of Poyang Lake in the landlocked southeastern...
Flooding risk, drought relief on the way for Northeast

Downpours will continue to drench portions of the northeastern United States, threatening localized flash flooding through early this week. Even areas that have missed out on recent wet weather — including areas facing drought conditions — are expected to experience rainfall as showers and thunderstorms become more widespread.
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley

Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest

On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
Heavy Raining to Cover Dallas and Other Southern Regions in Flood

Dallas metroplex is hit by flooding rain, and more is expected throughout the South. A zone of developing heavy rain that will last through the middle of the week is located in the corridor from northern Texas and southern Oklahoma to central sections of Mississippi. Recent Weather. AccuWeather meteorologists are...
Budding Gulf storm to eye South Texas with heavy rain, flooding

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that an area of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico could potentially evolve into a tropical depression before drifting towards the Texas coast. But whether it organizes or not, this tropical system is expected to deliver much-needed rainfall and a renewed risk of flooding. The...
