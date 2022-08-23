Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe Mertens
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Related
AOL Corp
Ben Affleck Was Photographed Looking at Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress Photos on Their Italian Honeymoon
Even on their honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t completely disconnected from their phones. Page Six and the Daily Mail report the couple has flown back over to Europe following their Georgia wedding ceremony this past weekend—and Affleck was photographed showing Lopez wedding pics during a dinner in Tremezzo, Italy. One photo appeared to be the shot below that ran in Lopez’s On the JLo newsletter.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Ben Affleck Drops His Kids Off At Private Airport Following Lavish Wedding With Jennifer Lopez
The amazing wedding weekend has come to an end. Ben Affleck was spotted bringing his children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, to a private airport to catch a flight in Savannah, Georgia. The airport trip came at the tail end of his marital festivities with his wife Jennifer Lopez, on Sunday, August 21. After the full-blown wedding bash, Ben, 50, kept his outfit low-key as he was seen by the plane.
The Relatable Thing Jennifer Garner Did During Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding To Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone in July 2022 with a no-frills wedding in Las Vegas that probably cost less than $400. The couple swapped vows at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel, with the bride in a dress she had saved "from an old movie" and only their children in attendance. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter (via People).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again
For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Dress and Glam from Georgia Ceremony to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez amped up her glam for her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. While the Marry Me star hasn't revealed her full bridal wardrobe quite yet, she posted a teaser on her Instagram Tuesday, which linked to her On the JLo newsletter and shared that details would be coming for fans. In the closeup of the bride's glam, Lopez's face is covered with a sheer, tulle veil.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
ETOnline.com
Why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia Wedding Location Has Sentimental History
Leave it to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to take the sentimental route for their second wedding celebration. The couple is set to tie the knot this weekend at the 50-year-old actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, and it seems they have a long history with the house. The home where...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married At the House Ben Bought For Them Back in 2003
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a Vegas wedding before having an official wedding ceremony at Affleck's Georgia home surrounded by their closest family and friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Lopez arrives 20 minutes late at a Broadway show with her and Ben Affleck’s kids
Jennifer Lopez made a pit stop in New York City before heading to Georgia for her three-day wedding with Ben Affleck. The singer, actress, and businesswoman took their kids to a Broadway show, catching almost everyone’s attention. As reported by Page Six, the superstar and her tribe...
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Lavish Wedding In Georgia Underway As Trucks Set Up: Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s wedding set-up is underway! The “Dear Ben” singer, 53, and Oscar winner, 50, are set to tie the knot at Ben’s lavish Riceboro, Georgia estate over the Aug. 19 weekend. White tents, trucks and trailers for the reception could be seen in aerial shots published by the Daily Mail on Thursday, Aug. 18, seemingly for the party planners and caterers. The large white semi-trucks presumably contained other infrastructure needed by planner Colin Cowie‘s team.
Jennifer Lopez Affleck Wore a Breezy Satin Crop Top Ahead of Her Wedding Celebration
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Brace yourselves: Jennifer Lopez Affleck and Ben Affleck are celebrating their marriage—again! After their intimate Las Vegas wedding last month, followed by a well-documented honeymoon in Paris, the pair is set to stage a mega celebration at Affleck’s Georgia estate this weekend.
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's marriage certificate seen for first time
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage certificate can be seen for the first time. The certificate confirms that Lopez requested to have her name legally changed to Jennifer Affleck. Pastor Ryan Wolfe performed the marriage at The Little White Chapel on July 17, according to the document obtained by Fox News Digital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding: Ambulance seen leaving Georgia home hours before festivities
An ambulance has been seen leaving Ben Affleck’s Georgia property on Friday, just hours before his three-day wedding celebration with Jennifer Lopez. The couple were then spotted outside a Savannah hospital, after the emergency vehicle left Affleck’s estate with his car following behind. It was reported that Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after she fell off a dock and cut her leg at her son’s Riceboro home. A source told the Daily Mail that the actor found his mother and called emergency services. The injury was “not serious” and his mother...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy private, Italian boat ride on second honeymoon
La vie en rose. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kicked off their second honeymoon with a boat ride on Tuesday. The newlyweds — who tied the knot for a second time on Saturday — were spotted cruising across Lake Como off the coast of Tremezzo while sitting on the back of a speed boat. They were mainly alone aside from the captain and co-captain. Lopez, 53, continued to rock white as she wore an oversized, long-sleeved white dress. She completed the look with a matching white bag and gold accessories. Affleck, 50, on the other hand, wore a blue long-sleeved shirt with linen khaki...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen Holding Hands in Milan While on Their Honeymoon
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making their way through Italy hand in hand. The couple, who celebrated their marriage with a ceremony in Georgia last weekend, were seen shopping in Milan, Italy, Thursday. Lopez, 53, dressed in all white, sporting a crop top with high-waist pants and a fedora....
wmagazine.com
Everything We Know About J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s Second Wedding
There was never any chance that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were going to get married at a small ceremony in private and leave it at that. A month after they got hitched in Las Vegas in front of just a handful of their loved ones, the pair hosted a comparatively lavish celebration at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia for round two. (The weekend-long festivities, which included ATV rides and a barbecue picnic, reportedly cost upwards of $400,000.) Lopez has yet to break it down in her newsletter, On the J.Lo, as she did last time, but details—and blurry aerial photos taken before a large fireworks display—have of course emerged nonetheless.
Comments / 0