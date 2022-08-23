ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

AOL Corp

Ben Affleck Was Photographed Looking at Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress Photos on Their Italian Honeymoon

Even on their honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t completely disconnected from their phones. Page Six and the Daily Mail report the couple has flown back over to Europe following their Georgia wedding ceremony this past weekend—and Affleck was photographed showing Lopez wedding pics during a dinner in Tremezzo, Italy. One photo appeared to be the shot below that ran in Lopez’s On the JLo newsletter.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
RICEBORO, GA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Drops His Kids Off At Private Airport Following Lavish Wedding With Jennifer Lopez

The amazing wedding weekend has come to an end. Ben Affleck was spotted bringing his children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, to a private airport to catch a flight in Savannah, Georgia. The airport trip came at the tail end of his marital festivities with his wife Jennifer Lopez, on Sunday, August 21. After the full-blown wedding bash, Ben, 50, kept his outfit low-key as he was seen by the plane.
SAVANNAH, GA
The List

The Relatable Thing Jennifer Garner Did During Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding To Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone in July 2022 with a no-frills wedding in Las Vegas that probably cost less than $400. The couple swapped vows at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel, with the bride in a dress she had saved "from an old movie" and only their children in attendance. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter (via People).
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again

For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Dress and Glam from Georgia Ceremony to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez amped up her glam for her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. While the Marry Me star hasn't revealed her full bridal wardrobe quite yet, she posted a teaser on her Instagram Tuesday, which linked to her On the JLo newsletter and shared that details would be coming for fans. In the closeup of the bride's glam, Lopez's face is covered with a sheer, tulle veil.
Black Enterprise

Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Lavish Wedding In Georgia Underway As Trucks Set Up: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s wedding set-up is underway! The “Dear Ben” singer, 53, and Oscar winner, 50, are set to tie the knot at Ben’s lavish Riceboro, Georgia estate over the Aug. 19 weekend. White tents, trucks and trailers for the reception could be seen in aerial shots published by the Daily Mail on Thursday, Aug. 18, seemingly for the party planners and caterers. The large white semi-trucks presumably contained other infrastructure needed by planner Colin Cowie‘s team.
RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Affleck Wore a Breezy Satin Crop Top Ahead of Her Wedding Celebration

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Brace yourselves: Jennifer Lopez Affleck and Ben Affleck are celebrating their marriage—again! After their intimate Las Vegas wedding last month, followed by a well-documented honeymoon in Paris, the pair is set to stage a mega celebration at Affleck’s Georgia estate this weekend.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding: Ambulance seen leaving Georgia home hours before festivities

An ambulance has been seen leaving Ben Affleck’s Georgia property on Friday, just hours before his three-day wedding celebration with Jennifer Lopez. The couple were then spotted outside a Savannah hospital, after the emergency vehicle left Affleck’s estate with his car following behind. It was reported that Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after she fell off a dock and cut her leg at her son’s Riceboro home. A source told the Daily Mail that the actor found his mother and called emergency services. The injury was “not serious” and his mother...
SAVANNAH, GA
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy private, Italian boat ride on second honeymoon

La vie en rose. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kicked off their second honeymoon with a boat ride on Tuesday. The newlyweds — who tied the knot for a second time on Saturday — were spotted cruising across Lake Como off the coast of Tremezzo while sitting on the back of a speed boat. They were mainly alone aside from the captain and co-captain. Lopez, 53, continued to rock white as she wore an oversized, long-sleeved white dress. She completed the look with a matching white bag and gold accessories. Affleck, 50, on the other hand, wore a blue long-sleeved shirt with linen khaki...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Everything We Know About J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s Second Wedding

There was never any chance that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were going to get married at a small ceremony in private and leave it at that. A month after they got hitched in Las Vegas in front of just a handful of their loved ones, the pair hosted a comparatively lavish celebration at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia for round two. (The weekend-long festivities, which included ATV rides and a barbecue picnic, reportedly cost upwards of $400,000.) Lopez has yet to break it down in her newsletter, On the J.Lo, as she did last time, but details—and blurry aerial photos taken before a large fireworks display—have of course emerged nonetheless.
RICEBORO, GA

