Michigan State

Dixon-Hernandez ticket gets GOP nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At the state convention in downtown Lansing, the Michigan GOP finalized its nominations for the November election. Hundreds of Republican voters and delegates were present at the Lansing Center. The state nominating convention marks a new stage in an eventful campaign season. It was a busy morning, which saw a challenge […]
LANSING, MI
New poll paints picture of upcoming Michigan elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been back to back big weekends for Michigan politics. The Michigan Republican party is meeting this weekend for its nominating convention, which could bring fireworks. On this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown, we recap the Michigan Democratic Convention, where the four incumbent...
POLL: Most Michiganders support abortion rights

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When Michiganders were polled and asked what’s important to them, there was a new number one issue: almost one in five people said it was “addressing abortion laws”. That was followed by more familiar topics, including education, roads, spending, and gun violence. When asked if they would describe themselves as “pro-choice” […]
Fall back into good eating habits as your kids return to school

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is once again trying to provide healthy food options for Michiganders — and on this Healthy Habits segment, we learn how to “Fall Back Into Good Eating Habits” geared for back to school. Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups:. Ingredients:...
MICHIGAN STATE

