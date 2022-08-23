LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When Michiganders were polled and asked what’s important to them, there was a new number one issue: almost one in five people said it was “addressing abortion laws”. That was followed by more familiar topics, including education, roads, spending, and gun violence. When asked if they would describe themselves as “pro-choice” […]

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO