Read full article on original website
Related
MI Democrats officially nominate incumbents at convention
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her running mate Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will top the ticket.
Dixon-Hernandez ticket gets GOP nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At the state convention in downtown Lansing, the Michigan GOP finalized its nominations for the November election. Hundreds of Republican voters and delegates were present at the Lansing Center. The state nominating convention marks a new stage in an eventful campaign season. It was a busy morning, which saw a challenge […]
Tim Skubick breaks down the latest Michigan polls
WLNS Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick says while those numbers are good for Whitmer, they aren't really a surprise.
WLNS
New poll paints picture of upcoming Michigan elections
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been back to back big weekends for Michigan politics. The Michigan Republican party is meeting this weekend for its nominating convention, which could bring fireworks. On this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown, we recap the Michigan Democratic Convention, where the four incumbent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
POLL: Most Michiganders support abortion rights
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When Michiganders were polled and asked what’s important to them, there was a new number one issue: almost one in five people said it was “addressing abortion laws”. That was followed by more familiar topics, including education, roads, spending, and gun violence. When asked if they would describe themselves as “pro-choice” […]
POLL: Michigan Democrats hold leads in key races
Now that the November matchups are officially set, we have our first snapshot of how the statewide races are looking with less than a month before voting starts, and just over two months before election day.
WLNS
Poll: Whitmer leads early in gubernatorial race
Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a strong lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the race for Michigan governor, a new poll shows. (Aug. 26, 2022)
Long-term victims of car crashes win key insurance decision
Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were catastrophically injured before the summer of 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan regional unemployment rates drop in July
Unemployment rates dropped in 11 labor markets in Michigan in July
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
It's a common illness, but affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against it.
Snapchat search warrant leads to prison time for MI man
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a man was sentenced in court Friday for criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Checking out a local Michigan winery
Michigan has more than 13,000 acres of grape vines, making it the 8th largest grape producer in the nation, according to the Michigan Agriculture Council.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies release video of Florida woman doing ‘Irish folk dance’ during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
WLNS
Fall back into good eating habits as your kids return to school
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is once again trying to provide healthy food options for Michiganders — and on this Healthy Habits segment, we learn how to “Fall Back Into Good Eating Habits” geared for back to school. Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups:. Ingredients:...
Comments / 0