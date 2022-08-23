Read full article on original website
Pickup veers off 7th in Galena, striking Buddy’s Frozen Treats and a residence
GALENA, Kan. — Late Wednesday night Just after 10:20 p.m. reports on 7th Street in Galena of a commercial building and residence being struck alerted Cherokee County E911. Galena Fire Dept, Galena Police Dept and Cherokee County EMS responded. On scene we learn a pickup veered off East 7th and struck Buddy’s Frozen Treats in the 400 block and then...
I-49 crash near Tipton Ford, Mo.; Slow vehicle rear-ended at highway speeds
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon on Thursday reports of a crash along I-49 north of the Gateway exit alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton Co Deputies, Newton Co Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT OF CRASH LOCATION DURING CRASH EVENT. NOTE THE RED AND DARK...
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
CWEP working to restore power in Carthage; Widespread power outage reported
CARTHAGE, Mo. – About 2:15 p.m. Thursday multiple messages and reports to us regarding a widespread power outage in Carthage. Many are stating that the traffic signals are dark in town. Protocol is to use dark traffic signals as 4-way stops. Travel with caution. 7:07 p.m. ” UPDATE All power has been restored! If you are still without power please...
K9 Copper passes away; Jasper County Bloodhound Team is now a memory
CARTHAGE, Mo. – “It is with a heavy heart that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of one our retired canines,” starts a media release on Thursday afternoon. K9 Cooper has died. He was part of the successful ‘Bloodhound Team’ with his handler Dep. Joe Houdyshell. They enjoyed an extremely successful career together locating missing children and criminal...
KWCH.com
Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
Carthage Junior High students safe after precautionary lockdown
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Officials place the Carthage Junior High on precautionary lockdown this afternoon. The School District originally posted, “There has been an emergency situation off campus in the vicinity of Carthage Jr. High. This situation does NOT affect the CJHS students or staff. In order to help law emforcement, we are moving all student pickup to the WEST side of the building. Enter from the North by the tennis courts like normal parent pickup. All students are safe. Staff will help direct traffic flow.”
kggfradio.com
Cherryvale Schools Put in Brief Soft Lockdown
Cherryvale schools were put in a soft lockdown for a period today after reports of threatening behavior near one of the schools. Officials received word this morning that threatening behavior was verbalized by an individual. However later, after investigation by Cherryvale police the threat was found not to be credible. Cherryvale Schools Superintendent, Travis Githens says the district took precautions in the meantime.
Pittsburg storage business announces upcoming expansion
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Countryside Self Storage in Pittsburg, Kansas today announced its plan to build more than 100 new climate-controlled units. The organization says the new units are currently under construction at its 4th street location. “We recognized a need for high-quality, climate-controlled storage in the market,” states Amanda...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Aggravated Battery Arrest
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Quincy in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived at this location, they were informed that the 73-year-old victim had gone to a residence in the 600 block of Normal Street in Pittsburg to repossess a vehicle. During this attempt, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tarek Mekkaoui of Pittsburg, got into the vehicle and began to back up. In doing so, the victim was struck with the driver’s side door, which had been opened by the victim in an attempt to prevent Mekkaoui from leaving the area. The victim sustained observable injury to his right leg during this incident.
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
17:41 – Officers were dispatched to a call for two people at a house at 777 Cardinal Drive that had multiple warrants for their arrest. One male and one female were arrested. Saturday, July 23. 09:12 – Officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure call at Madison and MacArthur...
Kan. woman wanted by U.S. Marshals captured during traffic stop
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 4p.m. August 19, Sheriff's deputies conducted a vehicle stop at 14th and Walnut in Independence on a 2001 GMC Yukon for displaying a tag that belonged to a different vehicle, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
columbusnews-report.com
Eric Alan Ewing, 45, Pittsburg
Eric Alan Ewing, 45, of Pittsburg, formerly of Columbus, died Sunday, August 21 at his home. Born August 28, 1977 in Wichita, Eric was the son of Candace Barker Ewing and Mark Ewing. Eric was a loving, devoted life partner to Sharon Bass Carpino of the home. Eric had a fun, active childhood growing up in Wichita. As a child, he loved dirt bikes, swimming and spending time with his friends,…
Couple leave underwear behind after luring trucker out of casino and robbing him
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
columbusnews-report.com
John Tessman, Baxter Springs
John A. Tessman, Jr., 65, of Baxter Springs, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Born June 26, 1957, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, John was the son of John A. Tessman Sr., and Merica Jane (Few) Tessman. John served in the United States Army from 1975-1979. He worked as a diesel mechanic for Freight Liner, Cat and Yellow Freight. He spent the majority of his career at…
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation makes historic investment in Vinita with grand opening of new cultural, welcome center
VINITA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is hosting a grand opening celebration for its newest tourism destination, the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center, located in Vinita just off iconic Route 66. The facility represents an investment of $5 million into the Vinita community. Named in honor of...
Joplin officials discuss property levy tax
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin held a public meeting to discuss a property levy tax in the city. As a result, the council approved an ordinance that includes a tax levy on the Joplin Public Library. ” Property tax has been authorized by the voters already. This...
Man sues Kansas Secretary of State seeking total recount for primary election
A Wichita, Kansas, man says a "malicious virus" compromised voting equipment in Kansas and is seeking a total recount for the Aug. 2 primary election.
