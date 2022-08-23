ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter Springs, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-49 crash near Tipton Ford, Mo.; Slow vehicle rear-ended at highway speeds

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon on Thursday reports of a crash along I-49 north of the Gateway exit alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton Co Deputies, Newton Co Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT OF CRASH LOCATION DURING CRASH EVENT.  NOTE THE RED AND DARK...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Traffic
Baxter Springs, KS
Government
City
Baxter Springs, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

K9 Copper passes away; Jasper County Bloodhound Team is now a memory

CARTHAGE, Mo. – “It is with a heavy heart that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of one our retired canines,” starts a media release on Thursday afternoon. K9 Cooper has died. He was part of the successful ‘Bloodhound Team’ with his handler Dep. Joe Houdyshell.  They enjoyed an extremely successful career together locating missing children and criminal...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KWCH.com

Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage Junior High students safe after precautionary lockdown

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Officials place the Carthage Junior High on precautionary lockdown this afternoon. The School District originally posted, “There has been an emergency situation off campus in the vicinity of Carthage Jr. High. This situation does NOT affect the CJHS students or staff. In order to help law emforcement, we are moving all student pickup to the WEST side of the building. Enter from the North by the tennis courts like normal parent pickup. All students are safe. Staff will help direct traffic flow.”
CARTHAGE, MO
kggfradio.com

Cherryvale Schools Put in Brief Soft Lockdown

Cherryvale schools were put in a soft lockdown for a period today after reports of threatening behavior near one of the schools. Officials received word this morning that threatening behavior was verbalized by an individual. However later, after investigation by Cherryvale police the threat was found not to be credible. Cherryvale Schools Superintendent, Travis Githens says the district took precautions in the meantime.
CHERRYVALE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Until September#South City#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
CARTHAGE, MO
pittks.org

MEDIA RELEASE – Aggravated Battery Arrest

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Quincy in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived at this location, they were informed that the 73-year-old victim had gone to a residence in the 600 block of Normal Street in Pittsburg to repossess a vehicle. During this attempt, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tarek Mekkaoui of Pittsburg, got into the vehicle and began to back up. In doing so, the victim was struck with the driver’s side door, which had been opened by the victim in an attempt to prevent Mekkaoui from leaving the area. The victim sustained observable injury to his right leg during this incident.
PITTSBURG, KS
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

17:41 – Officers were dispatched to a call for two people at a house at 777 Cardinal Drive that had multiple warrants for their arrest. One male and one female were arrested. Saturday, July 23. 09:12 – Officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure call at Madison and MacArthur...
WEBB CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
columbusnews-report.com

Eric Alan Ewing, 45, Pittsburg

Eric Alan Ewing, 45, of Pittsburg, formerly of Columbus, died Sunday, August 21 at his home. Born August 28, 1977 in Wichita, Eric was the son of Candace Barker Ewing and Mark Ewing. Eric was a loving, devoted life partner to Sharon Bass Carpino of the home. Eric had a fun, active childhood growing up in Wichita. As a child, he loved dirt bikes, swimming and spending time with his friends,…
PITTSBURG, KS
columbusnews-report.com

John Tessman, Baxter Springs

John A. Tessman, Jr., 65, of Baxter Springs, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Born June 26, 1957, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, John was the son of John A. Tessman Sr., and Merica Jane (Few) Tessman. John served in the United States Army from 1975-1979. He worked as a diesel mechanic for Freight Liner, Cat and Yellow Freight. He spent the majority of his career at…
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy