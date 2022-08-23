ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, KS

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-49 crash near Tipton Ford, Mo.; Slow vehicle rear-ended at highway speeds

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon on Thursday reports of a crash along I-49 north of the Gateway exit alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton Co Deputies, Newton Co Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT OF CRASH LOCATION DURING CRASH EVENT.  NOTE THE RED AND DARK...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

K9 Copper passes away; Jasper County Bloodhound Team is now a memory

CARTHAGE, Mo. – “It is with a heavy heart that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of one our retired canines,” starts a media release on Thursday afternoon. K9 Cooper has died. He was part of the successful ‘Bloodhound Team’ with his handler Dep. Joe Houdyshell.  They enjoyed an extremely successful career together locating missing children and criminal...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
High voltage

High voltage electric lines are continuing to be constructed across Cherokee County as the wire is being strung between Southwest 30th Street and Northwest 40th Street at Highway 160. The giant poles dwarf the towers used in the past. The workers are also crossing US 69 near Riverton as the work continues.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency.  Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
JOPLIN, MO
KWCH.com

Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage Junior High students safe after precautionary lockdown

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Officials place the Carthage Junior High on precautionary lockdown this afternoon. The School District originally posted, “There has been an emergency situation off campus in the vicinity of Carthage Jr. High. This situation does NOT affect the CJHS students or staff. In order to help law emforcement, we are moving all student pickup to the WEST side of the building. Enter from the North by the tennis courts like normal parent pickup. All students are safe. Staff will help direct traffic flow.”
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
CARTHAGE, MO
epa.gov

Oronogo-Duenweg Mining Belt National Priorities List (NPL) Superfund Site, Jasper and Newton Counties, Missouri – Fact Sheet, August 2022

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 is testing for lead contamination in private drinking water wells, residential yards, and areas with suspected mining waste within the Oronogo‑Duenweg Mining Belt National Priorities List (NPL) Superfund Site (site) in Jasper County. Lead mine waste was spread throughout the area...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

Teenager Arrested for Graffiti in Indy

A teenager is arrested in Independence after an investigation by the Independence Police Department into a string of graffiti cases. The first incident was reported in late June and the most recent was reported earlier this month. There were nine cases in total in which a unique symbol was either spray painted or written in a paint marker. Evidence discovered in the investigation led officers to a 14-year-old male. The teen cooperated with officers in the investigation and police arrested and charged him with several counts of criminal damage and felony criminal damage.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

17:41 – Officers were dispatched to a call for two people at a house at 777 Cardinal Drive that had multiple warrants for their arrest. One male and one female were arrested. Saturday, July 23. 09:12 – Officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure call at Madison and MacArthur...
WEBB CITY, MO

