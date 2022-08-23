Read full article on original website
I-49 crash near Tipton Ford, Mo.; Slow vehicle rear-ended at highway speeds
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon on Thursday reports of a crash along I-49 north of the Gateway exit alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton Co Deputies, Newton Co Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT OF CRASH LOCATION DURING CRASH EVENT. NOTE THE RED AND DARK...
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
Pickup veers off 7th in Galena, striking Buddy’s Frozen Treats and a residence
GALENA, Kan. — Late Wednesday night Just after 10:20 p.m. reports on 7th Street in Galena of a commercial building and residence being struck alerted Cherokee County E911. Galena Fire Dept, Galena Police Dept and Cherokee County EMS responded. On scene we learn a pickup veered off East 7th and struck Buddy’s Frozen Treats in the 400 block and then...
K9 Copper passes away; Jasper County Bloodhound Team is now a memory
CARTHAGE, Mo. – “It is with a heavy heart that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of one our retired canines,” starts a media release on Thursday afternoon. K9 Cooper has died. He was part of the successful ‘Bloodhound Team’ with his handler Dep. Joe Houdyshell. They enjoyed an extremely successful career together locating missing children and criminal...
CWEP working to restore power in Carthage; Widespread power outage reported
CARTHAGE, Mo. – About 2:15 p.m. Thursday multiple messages and reports to us regarding a widespread power outage in Carthage. Many are stating that the traffic signals are dark in town. Protocol is to use dark traffic signals as 4-way stops. Travel with caution. 7:07 p.m. ” UPDATE All power has been restored! If you are still without power please...
columbusnews-report.com
High voltage
High voltage electric lines are continuing to be constructed across Cherokee County as the wire is being strung between Southwest 30th Street and Northwest 40th Street at Highway 160. The giant poles dwarf the towers used in the past. The workers are also crossing US 69 near Riverton as the work continues.
Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
fortscott.biz
The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Daily Reports Aug. 25
KWCH.com
Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
Carthage Junior High students safe after precautionary lockdown
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Officials place the Carthage Junior High on precautionary lockdown this afternoon. The School District originally posted, “There has been an emergency situation off campus in the vicinity of Carthage Jr. High. This situation does NOT affect the CJHS students or staff. In order to help law emforcement, we are moving all student pickup to the WEST side of the building. Enter from the North by the tennis courts like normal parent pickup. All students are safe. Staff will help direct traffic flow.”
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
utilitydive.com
Missouri PSC lets Algonquin Power utility securitize $290M in coal retirement, Winter Storm Uri costs
An Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. utility will be able to securitize nearly $290 million in costs related to the early retirement of a coal-fired power plant and to Winter Storm Uri, producing an estimated $65.6 million in savings for ratepayers under a Missouri Public Service Commission decision issued earlier this month.
epa.gov
Oronogo-Duenweg Mining Belt National Priorities List (NPL) Superfund Site, Jasper and Newton Counties, Missouri – Fact Sheet, August 2022
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 is testing for lead contamination in private drinking water wells, residential yards, and areas with suspected mining waste within the Oronogo‑Duenweg Mining Belt National Priorities List (NPL) Superfund Site (site) in Jasper County. Lead mine waste was spread throughout the area...
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation makes historic investment in Vinita with grand opening of new cultural, welcome center
VINITA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is hosting a grand opening celebration for its newest tourism destination, the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center, located in Vinita just off iconic Route 66. The facility represents an investment of $5 million into the Vinita community. Named in honor of...
kggfradio.com
Teenager Arrested for Graffiti in Indy
A teenager is arrested in Independence after an investigation by the Independence Police Department into a string of graffiti cases. The first incident was reported in late June and the most recent was reported earlier this month. There were nine cases in total in which a unique symbol was either spray painted or written in a paint marker. Evidence discovered in the investigation led officers to a 14-year-old male. The teen cooperated with officers in the investigation and police arrested and charged him with several counts of criminal damage and felony criminal damage.
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
17:41 – Officers were dispatched to a call for two people at a house at 777 Cardinal Drive that had multiple warrants for their arrest. One male and one female were arrested. Saturday, July 23. 09:12 – Officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure call at Madison and MacArthur...
Kan. woman wanted by U.S. Marshals captured during traffic stop
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 4p.m. August 19, Sheriff's deputies conducted a vehicle stop at 14th and Walnut in Independence on a 2001 GMC Yukon for displaying a tag that belonged to a different vehicle, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
Protest for mistreatment of Ottawa County Jail inmates
A handful of residents are protesting the alleged mistreatment of Ottawa County Jail inmates today.
Cherryvale schools in soft lockdown, reports of threatening behavior
CHERRYVALE, Kan. – Cherryvale schools are put into a soft lockdown after reports of threatening behavior near one school. According to school officials, this morning USD 447 received word of possible threatening behavior verbalized by an individual near one of the district’s schools. While Cherryvale police investigate, all...
Joplin officials discuss property levy tax
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin held a public meeting to discuss a property levy tax in the city. As a result, the council approved an ordinance that includes a tax levy on the Joplin Public Library. ” Property tax has been authorized by the voters already. This...
