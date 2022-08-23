Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Titan jamboree tonight
The Columbus Titan Football Team travels to Iola tonight for a multiteam scrimmage with Iola and Labette County begining at 7 p.m. The scrimmage gives the coaches and players a look at their offenses and defenses outside the intersquad setting they see at practice daily. The Titans open their 2022 game schedule, next Friday when they host the Girard Trojans. Families and fans planning to make…
columbusnews-report.com
CUHS Tennis has successful start
The Lady Titan Tennis Team opened their 2022 schedule on the road in Altamont at the Labette County High School Junior Varsity Tournament, Tuesday. The team lost just one match out of the 12 played. Junior, Brooklyn Lima swept her three number one singles matches as did juniors, Meagan Hosier and Macey Allison in their number one doubles matches and freshmen, Chloe Ash and Georgia Messer in…
columbusnews-report.com
Lady Titan Volleyball has new coaches
Lady Titan Volleyball returns to the courts with their first games, Thursday, when all three squads, varsity, junior varsity, and C Team will be in action at Cherryvale. Matches are set to begin at 5 p.m. New to the team this season is the three-man coaching staff led by firstyear head coach, Ryan Lacen. Assisting Coach Lacen are first-year, Lady Titan Assistant Coaches Sydnee Donaldson and…
PSU Collegio
PSU hires new men’s basketball coach
After finishing the 2021-2022 basketball season with an 8-20 record, the men’s team head coach, Kim Anderson, retired. Following him will be Jeff Boschee, coming off a coaching position at close MIAA rival Missouri Southern State University (MSSU) on March 9th, 2022. Before accepting this position at Pitt State,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbusnews-report.com
Eric Alan Ewing, 45, Pittsburg
Eric Alan Ewing, 45, of Pittsburg, formerly of Columbus, died Sunday, August 21 at his home. Born August 28, 1977 in Wichita, Eric was the son of Candace Barker Ewing and Mark Ewing. Eric was a loving, devoted life partner to Sharon Bass Carpino of the home. Eric had a fun, active childhood growing up in Wichita. As a child, he loved dirt bikes, swimming and spending time with his friends,…
columbusnews-report.com
Ronda A. Carpino, 64, Pittsburg
Ronda A. Carpino 64, of Pittsburg, died 2:55 p.m. Sunday August 21, 2022 at her home following an illness. Born June 8, 1958 in San Diego, Calif., Ronda was the daughter of Edward E. and Mary Jane (Byington) Reeves. She was a graduate of Pittsburg High School and has lived most of her life in the Pittsburg area. Ronda and Frank Junior Carpino were united in marriage January 23, 1976 at the Newman…
columbusnews-report.com
John Tessman, Baxter Springs
John A. Tessman, Jr., 65, of Baxter Springs, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Born June 26, 1957, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, John was the son of John A. Tessman Sr., and Merica Jane (Few) Tessman. John served in the United States Army from 1975-1979. He worked as a diesel mechanic for Freight Liner, Cat and Yellow Freight. He spent the majority of his career at…
fourstateshomepage.com
Bobcat spotted at Wildcat Glades
JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
columbusnews-report.com
Titan Band impresses at Annual Meet the Titans
The Columbus Titan Band, 72 strong, opened the Annual Meet the Titans night, Monday, at the CUHS Gymnasium with the always impressive National Anthem followed by the Titan Fight Song. Instrumental Music Director, Gae Phillips and Assistant Director, Christine Lovell introduced the musicians to families and fans from the community. Senior band members are front row: Korri Combs, Gavin Benedict,…
columbusnews-report.com
Dan Price, 83, Riverton
Dan D. Price “Scooper”, 83, of Riverton, died at 1:27 p.m. Monday, August 22, at Quaker Hill Skilled Nursing Facility in Lowell. Born January 11, 1939, Dan was the son of Jack Fancher and Gladys M. (Hall) Fancher. Dan graduated from Riverton High School in the late 1950’s. He had lived in this area all of his life. He was a hard worker and worked for many years as a driver for Jack Cooper…
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pickup veers off 7th in Galena, striking Buddy’s Frozen Treats and a residence
GALENA, Kan. — Late Wednesday night Just after 10:20 p.m. reports on 7th Street in Galena of a commercial building and residence being struck alerted Cherokee County E911. Galena Fire Dept, Galena Police Dept and Cherokee County EMS responded. On scene we learn a pickup veered off East 7th and struck Buddy’s Frozen Treats in the 400 block and then...
Carthage Junior High students safe after precautionary lockdown
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Officials place the Carthage Junior High on precautionary lockdown this afternoon. The School District originally posted, “There has been an emergency situation off campus in the vicinity of Carthage Jr. High. This situation does NOT affect the CJHS students or staff. In order to help law emforcement, we are moving all student pickup to the WEST side of the building. Enter from the North by the tennis courts like normal parent pickup. All students are safe. Staff will help direct traffic flow.”
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
kggfradio.com
Cherryvale Schools Put in Brief Soft Lockdown
Cherryvale schools were put in a soft lockdown for a period today after reports of threatening behavior near one of the schools. Officials received word this morning that threatening behavior was verbalized by an individual. However later, after investigation by Cherryvale police the threat was found not to be credible. Cherryvale Schools Superintendent, Travis Githens says the district took precautions in the meantime.
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus Telephone employees install new scoreboard operating cable
Columbus Telephone employees install new scoreboard operating cable. 25 Years Ago August 21-27, 1997 Carrie Depenbusch, a 1997 graduate business student at Columbus Unified High School, was awarded a $2,000 scholarship by R&R Educational Resources of Seattle, Wash. Carrie will be attending Kansas University this fall. The Southeast Lancer cheerleading Squad, consisting of Amber Gardner, Margaret Beyeler, Crystal Marshall, Alisha Godin, Alisa Lovell, Alisha…
Couple leave underwear behind after luring trucker out of casino and robbing him
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
K9 Copper passes away; Jasper County Bloodhound Team is now a memory
CARTHAGE, Mo. – “It is with a heavy heart that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of one our retired canines,” starts a media release on Thursday afternoon. K9 Cooper has died. He was part of the successful ‘Bloodhound Team’ with his handler Dep. Joe Houdyshell. They enjoyed an extremely successful career together locating missing children and criminal...
Lawrence County Record
What drought? Dust Bowl was historic
Modern dry spell can’t compare with Dust Bowl says local who lived through it. Drought has hit Lawrence County hard this summer. Most of the county is currently experiencing a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map, and two weeks earlier, the county was hit with extreme drought. Temperatures in excess of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, combined with a lack of rainfall, caused several corn crops to fail and also took a toll on pastures where cattle normally graze.
Comments / 0