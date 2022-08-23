ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Illinois continues to lag national unemployment rate

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. An analysis by WalletHub shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. Illinois' economy also continues to trail the rest of the nation as the...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state

(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Audit of Illinois treasurer’s office finds $1.6 billion ‘understated’ in financial statements

(The Center Square) – A recent audit of the Illinois Treasurer’s office shows several accounts understated $1.6 billion. The report from the Auditor General for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, said testing of financial statements show uncorrected duplicate deposits between the treasurer’s office and the office of the Illinois Comptroller.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
State
South Carolina State
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Ag forum today; pharmacies sued; drought in parts of state

Candidates for the U.S. Senate and the Illinois governor’s office are separately taking part in a forum Wednesday near Lexington. The forum, hosted by the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable, takes place at Schuler Farms and will feature incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Republican challenger Kathy Salvi and incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritkzer and Republican challenger Darren Bailey separately answering questions.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois employers look to combat employee burnout

(The Center Square) – Many Illinois workers are feeling burnt out from their job, but employers hope to alter the outcome. According to MyBioSource.com, the average Illinois resident experienced burnout in 2022 in a mere 176 days into the year, on June 27. The number comes from a survey of 4,031 workers across the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
EVANSTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois' $61.6 billion in student loan debt 7th highest

(The Center Square) – Illinois has the 7th highest student loan debt in the nation, standing at $61.6 billion for 1.6 million borrowers. Illinois candidates for the U.S. Senate differ on President Joe Biden's plan to "forgive" some student loan debt. Biden on Wednesday announced taxpayers will cover up...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Marketing Specialist#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Illinoisans#Smartasset
WCIA

2022 State Fair by the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success.  Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair.  Many food vendors declared this year as […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

California lawmakers reject measure keeping bars open to 4 a.m. in certain cities

(The Center Square) – California lawmakers rejected a measure that would have allowed bars in certain cities to extend their operating hours until 4 a.m. Lawmakers in the State Assembly on both sides of the aisle voted Wednesday to reject Senate Bill 930, which would have authorized West Hollywood, Palm Springs and the city and county of San Francisco to allow bars, nightclubs and restaurants to operate until 3 a.m. on weekdays and 4 a.m. on weekends. The bill would have spurred a three-year pilot program in the cities starting in January 2025. Under current law, establishments can sell alcohol until 2 a.m.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
starvedrock.media

Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut

(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
MISSOURI STATE
starvedrock.media

AG Paxton advisory: Texas public schools can’t impose mask mandates

(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an advisory Wednesday as the new school year begins to clarify that no public schools can impose mask mandates. Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-38 still remains in effect, which prohibits public school districts from imposing mask mandates as...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy