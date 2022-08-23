Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Illinois continues to lag national unemployment rate
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. An analysis by WalletHub shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. Illinois' economy also continues to trail the rest of the nation as the...
starvedrock.media
Pritzker pumps brakes on following California’s lead banning gas car sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – California’s move to ban sales of gas vehicles in the state by 2035 may go too far even for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week heralded his state’s move. “We will be the first jurisdiction in the world to...
starvedrock.media
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
starvedrock.media
Audit of Illinois treasurer’s office finds $1.6 billion ‘understated’ in financial statements
(The Center Square) – A recent audit of the Illinois Treasurer’s office shows several accounts understated $1.6 billion. The report from the Auditor General for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, said testing of financial statements show uncorrected duplicate deposits between the treasurer’s office and the office of the Illinois Comptroller.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Ag forum today; pharmacies sued; drought in parts of state
Candidates for the U.S. Senate and the Illinois governor’s office are separately taking part in a forum Wednesday near Lexington. The forum, hosted by the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable, takes place at Schuler Farms and will feature incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Republican challenger Kathy Salvi and incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritkzer and Republican challenger Darren Bailey separately answering questions.
starvedrock.media
Illinois employers look to combat employee burnout
(The Center Square) – Many Illinois workers are feeling burnt out from their job, but employers hope to alter the outcome. According to MyBioSource.com, the average Illinois resident experienced burnout in 2022 in a mere 176 days into the year, on June 27. The number comes from a survey of 4,031 workers across the country.
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
starvedrock.media
Illinois' $61.6 billion in student loan debt 7th highest
(The Center Square) – Illinois has the 7th highest student loan debt in the nation, standing at $61.6 billion for 1.6 million borrowers. Illinois candidates for the U.S. Senate differ on President Joe Biden's plan to "forgive" some student loan debt. Biden on Wednesday announced taxpayers will cover up...
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
WAND TV
Deadline to File Claim in the Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement in Illinois Nears
(NBC CHICAGO)- Time is running out for eligible Illinois residents to submit their claims as part of a multi-million dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Google. The lawsuit, which mirrors one recently settled with Facebook that resulted in many residents receiving checks worth nearly $400 this year, claimed the...
fox32chicago.com
Shedd Aquarium free days return in September with 11 dates for Illinois residents
CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium will be free to Illinois residents for 11 days this September. Any Illinoisan with a valid ID or proof of residency can see all the aquariums exhibits on the following days:. Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 from...
starvedrock.media
California lawmakers reject measure keeping bars open to 4 a.m. in certain cities
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers rejected a measure that would have allowed bars in certain cities to extend their operating hours until 4 a.m. Lawmakers in the State Assembly on both sides of the aisle voted Wednesday to reject Senate Bill 930, which would have authorized West Hollywood, Palm Springs and the city and county of San Francisco to allow bars, nightclubs and restaurants to operate until 3 a.m. on weekdays and 4 a.m. on weekends. The bill would have spurred a three-year pilot program in the cities starting in January 2025. Under current law, establishments can sell alcohol until 2 a.m.
starvedrock.media
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White works from home after positive COVID-19 test
(The Center Square) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, double vaccinated and twice boosted, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday. The 88-year-old longtime secretary of state has mild symptoms and is working from home while in quarantine, his office said in a statement Thursday morning. No further information was...
Illinois Residents Will Be Getting a $50 Tax Rebate Check if They Filed a 2021 Tax Return
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Illinois Department of Revenue will start sending Rebate Checks on the week of September 12th. In April, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker included rebate checks for state taxpayers in the state’s budget.
Illinoisans can cash in as Snapchat settles class-action lawsuit
Snapchat has agreed to pay $35 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accuses the company of violating privacy laws within Illinois.
Illinois income and property tax rebate: are you eligible?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Do you qualify to receive income and property tax relief checks being sent out by the State of Illinois next month? The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which was signed into law in April. Single residents who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax […]
What Illinois Borrowers Should Know as Biden Plans to Forgive Thousands in Student Loans
Millions, including many in Illinois, who owe money in federal student loans will have those debts forgiven under a plan announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Here's what to know about the plan and what it could mean for state residents:. Which Loans are Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness?
starvedrock.media
Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut
(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
starvedrock.media
AG Paxton advisory: Texas public schools can’t impose mask mandates
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an advisory Wednesday as the new school year begins to clarify that no public schools can impose mask mandates. Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-38 still remains in effect, which prohibits public school districts from imposing mask mandates as...
TikTok settlement: Illinois users eligible for payout from $92M class action lawsuit
Illinois residents may be getting a substantial payout after TikTok settled a class action privacy lawsuit for $92 million.
