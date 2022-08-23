Read full article on original website
Related
Trev Alberts’ Nightmare
A 5-7 record for Nebraska football in 2022? That would be a worst-case scenario for the athletic director and the fan base.
Prized Nebraska target Cameron Lenhardt to make decision on Thursday
One of Nebraska’s biggest remaining targets on the defensive side of the ball is set to make a decision as IMG Academy defender Cameron Lenhardt is announcing his commitment at 5:30 CT on Thursday evening. The four-star recruit is deciding between a trio of Big Ten teams in Michigan...
Herbstreit sees Huskers able to emerge from Big Ten West fray
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit acknowledged during the annual broadcast of his Herbie Awards that the Big Ten West is a potential car crash of several teams at the top of the division, but Herbstreit had an interesting team to emerge from the fray and get to the Big Ten title game against Ohio State.
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022
A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
saturdaytradition.com
Viral video star 'Corn Kid' delivers special shoutout to Nebraska football
Some things are just meant to be. Much like Decoldest Crawford getting an HVAC NIL deal, internet sensation ‘Corn Kid’ gave a message to Nebraska with the season opener coming up. ‘Corn Kid’ went viral after a video of him was posted on YouTube talking about how much...
Kearney Hub
'A different level': Here's how Nebraska packed up its football team and sent it overseas
DUBLIN — Garrett Nelson abruptly paused amid a sea of red polos. As members of the Nebraska football team trickled into Mansion House in the heart of Dublin ahead of their welcome dinner Tuesday evening, the junior captain pulled out his phone to take a few photos of Dawson Street’s architecture.
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports Recruiting Director provides positive update on trio of 2023 targets for Nebraska
247Sports recruiting director Steve Wiltfong gave an update on Nebraska’s track record in the Class of 2023 with three targets. Nebraska is making progress toward a remarkable recruiting class in 2023. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is closing in on getting 3 commitments from highly touted recruits. Nebraska currently has the No. 45 ranked recruiting class in 2023 (Via 247Sports).
College football expert picks for Week 0: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
As Nebraska and Northwestern head across the pond to play in Ireland (12:30p.m. ET, FOX), 247Sports' Brian Christopherson breaks down why he thinks the Cornhuskers (-13) will win and by how much.
norfolkneradio.com
Husker volleyball's Sept. 1 match to be televised
Nebraska's volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Loyola Marymount has moved up one hour to a 6 p.m. start time and will now be televised statewide by Nebraska Public Media. The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start with no television broadcast. The Huskers now have 19...
kfornow.com
As New Stadium Gets Final Touches, Football Is Still On Friday For LNW
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–The final touches are still being applied, but the new Union Bank Stadium and Athletic Complex at the new Lincoln Northwest High School near NW 48th and West Holdrege will be ready for football this Friday night. Northwest athletic director Rob Psencik told KFOR Sports there...
This Is Nebraska's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
iheart.com
Corn Kid Taking the Internet by Storm, Does Video for Nebraska Cornhuskers
If you've never heard of the "Corn Kid", let's get you caught up. A viral video has been making the rounds of a cute kid sharing his love for corn:. Then, some creative people took clips of that interview, added music, and made a very catchy song:. Corn Kid has...
KETV.com
Omaha native makes U.S. Gymnastics National Team
TAMPA, Fla. — Lexi Zeiss keeps achieving gymnastics milestones. A little over a month after winning silver in the all-around competition at the Pan American Championships, Zeiss finished seventh at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics National Championships. The seventh place finish was enough to earn Zeiss a spot on U.S....
klin.com
Winning $22,000 2by2 Lottery Ticket Sold In Lincoln
One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, August 24 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s drawing matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Super Saver...
klkntv.com
Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
1011now.com
Nearly a decade later, stakeholders say Pinnacle Bank Arena is smashing success, but debt still looms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For nine years, the Pinnacle Bank Arena has been a destination in Lincoln. “The Pinnacle Bank Arena has been an amazing project,” Tom Lorenz, PBA Manager said. The arena has hosted some of music’s biggest names, set the stage for graduates and transformed into a...
Nebraska lawmaker plans bill to legalize medical marijuana
A Nebraska lawmaker from Omaha is promising to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after similar measures failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 65,413-square-foot supermarket in Omaha
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Family Fare Supermarket, a 65,413-square-foot net-leased property in Omaha, Nebraska. The supermarket sold for more than $4.6 million. Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, broker, assisted in closing this transaction.
247Sports
46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0