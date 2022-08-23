ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herbstreit sees Huskers able to emerge from Big Ten West fray

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit acknowledged during the annual broadcast of his Herbie Awards that the Big Ten West is a potential car crash of several teams at the top of the division, but Herbstreit had an interesting team to emerge from the fray and get to the Big Ten title game against Ohio State.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt

Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
LINCOLN, NE
AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022

A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
247Sports Recruiting Director provides positive update on trio of 2023 targets for Nebraska

247Sports recruiting director Steve Wiltfong gave an update on Nebraska’s track record in the Class of 2023 with three targets. Nebraska is making progress toward a remarkable recruiting class in 2023. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is closing in on getting 3 commitments from highly touted recruits. Nebraska currently has the No. 45 ranked recruiting class in 2023 (Via 247Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
Husker volleyball's Sept. 1 match to be televised

Nebraska's volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Loyola Marymount has moved up one hour to a 6 p.m. start time and will now be televised statewide by Nebraska Public Media. The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start with no television broadcast. The Huskers now have 19...
LINCOLN, NE
As New Stadium Gets Final Touches, Football Is Still On Friday For LNW

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–The final touches are still being applied, but the new Union Bank Stadium and Athletic Complex at the new Lincoln Northwest High School near NW 48th and West Holdrege will be ready for football this Friday night. Northwest athletic director Rob Psencik told KFOR Sports there...
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha native makes U.S. Gymnastics National Team

TAMPA, Fla. — Lexi Zeiss keeps achieving gymnastics milestones. A little over a month after winning silver in the all-around competition at the Pan American Championships, Zeiss finished seventh at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics National Championships. The seventh place finish was enough to earn Zeiss a spot on U.S....
OMAHA, NE
Winning $22,000 2by2 Lottery Ticket Sold In Lincoln

One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, August 24 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s drawing matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Super Saver...
Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
LINCOLN, NE
Marcus & Millichap sells 65,413-square-foot supermarket in Omaha

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Family Fare Supermarket, a 65,413-square-foot net-leased property in Omaha, Nebraska. The supermarket sold for more than $4.6 million. Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, broker, assisted in closing this transaction.
