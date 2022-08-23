ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Michigan#Northern Michigan#Government Of Michigan#Fbi#Politics State#Politics Governor#American#The Detroit News#Democratic
Oxygen

Woman Gets Life For Coaxing Lover Into Killing Pastor Husband

“I think it is too severe of a punishment,” said Joi Miskel, Kristie Evans’ defense attorney, who argued her client endured years of sexual servitude at the hands of her husband Pastor David Evans. An Oklahoma woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her...
ADA, OK
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged

By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With

A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Boston

Man who threatened to kill Fauci is sentenced to 3 years in prison

“Everyone has the right to disagree. But you do not have the right to threaten a federal official’s life.”. A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a West Virginia man to more than three years in prison for sending threatening emails to Anthony Fauci, including one in which he said the immunologist and his family would be beaten to death and set on fire, prosecutors said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Expert’s Racist Remarks Get Black Death-Row Inmate New Sentence

Racially prejudicial statement violated constitution on its face. A Black death-row inmate’s constitutional rights were violated during the sentencing phase of his trial when his attorneys allowed his expert witness to testify that Black men with his psychological disorder should be thrown away or locked up, the Sixth Circuit said.
ASHTABULA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy