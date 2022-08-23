Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Kevin Durant to stay with Nets; what it means for the Lakers
This NBA offseason has been dominated by the ongoing news that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wanted to be traded and was unhappy with the culture and direction of the team. Although several teams reportedly had interest in him, the Nets’ asking price was extremely high, and thus there was...
ESPN
Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant meet, agree to 'move forward' together after star's trade demands
Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn, according to a statement from Nets general manager Sean Marks. "[Coach] Steve Nash and I, together with [governors] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."
Bleacher Report
Shams: 'Keep an Eye on' Patrick Beverley, Bojan Bogdanovic as Lakers Trade Targets
The Los Angeles Lakers are "open to anything that'll make their team better," and that could include a move for the Utah Jazz's Patrick Beverley or Bojan Bogdanovic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Charania said the pair are...
Complex
Kevin Durant Has Reached an Agreement to Stay With the Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant has reached an agreement to stay with Brooklyn Nets after meeting with Steve Nash, Joe Tsai, and Sean Marks in Los Angeles, Shams Charania reports. Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say.
Yardbarker
Shams Charania On What Happened Between Kevin Durant And The Brooklyn Nets: "The Nets Had A Crazy Asking Price For KD And That Was Just Not Met."
Kevin Durant is once again the talk of the town in NBA circles on Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets confirmed that he will stay with the team. His request to leave has had a serious impact on the league; his fellow players have tried calling him out on it. However, the matter finally seems settled, and the NBA world is now reacting to it.
Yardbarker
L.A. to Say No Way to Julius Randle Trade with Knicks
Those hoping that a Hollywood ending was in store for the Julius Randle saga will be left disappointed. While the New York Knicks might still look to ship out their newly-minted $117 million, man, his original employers, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't interested in a reunion according to a report from The Athletic.
Bleacher Report
5 Impact NBA Trades with Kevin Durant Saga Behind Us
The NBA might be winding through the final stretch of the 2022 offseason and working toward the 2022-23 campaign, but it's possible a blockbuster deal still comes together and reshapes the hoops world's landscape. It just apparently won't be the blockbuster many had in mind. All Kevin Durant megadeals are...
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Top Trade, Free-Agent Targets After Kevin Durant Agrees to Stay with Nets
The Boston Celtics were among the teams to be in the mix for Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant, but a two-month saga following a June trade request has ended with the Nets announcing he will be sticking in town. With training camp starting in September and the regular season...
Bleacher Report
Isaiah Thomas on End of Kevin Durant Nets Trade Saga: 'Finally. Can We Sign Now'
With news Tuesday that Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were going to move forward together, there was a sense of relief that spread throughout the sporting world, from sports writers weary of covering every micro detail of the saga to NBA free agents whose statuses were in limbo while teams waited to see what happened with KD.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. Both Want New Contract Before Start of Season
The Houston Rockets and Kevin Porter Jr. share a mutual interest in agreeing to a contract extension before the 2022-23 NBA season begins, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko. Porter is eligible to sign a new deal now. Otherwise, he can become a restricted free agent next offseason. Iko wrote...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Not Willing to Attach Draft Picks to Julius Randle in Deal
Julius Randle has been included in trade rumors throughout the summer, but the New York Knicks, while exploring their options, have been unwilling to include draft picks to move him, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz. "The Knicks, meanwhile, haven’t been willing to attach a first-rounder or two to send...
NBC Sports
Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant
The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics. By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the...
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Brad Stevens Says He Met with Jaylen Brown, Discussed Kevin Durant Rumors
The Boston Celtics kept open the lines of communication with Jaylen Brown amid rumors they were pursuing a trade for Kevin Durant. Appearing on WEEI's Merloni, Fauria and Mego (h/t Jack Simone of Heavy.com), Celtics president Brad Stevens said the team has been "been very open from the get-go" with its players before revealing he met with Brown in person in Los Angeles last week.
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Jazz Star Prefers Move to Knicks, Nets, Heat
The New York Knicks are one of Donovan Mitchell's "preferred destinations" amid continued trade talks, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. "Mitchell hasn’t asked for a trade from the Jazz, according to sources," Jones wrote. "But, if he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat."
Bleacher Report
Chet Holmgren's Contract Allowed Star to Play in Crawsover Pro-Am Before Foot Injury
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren's contract allowed him to play in the Crawsover Pro-Am event where he suffered his season-ending Lisfranc injury. Bobby Marks of ESPN reported Holmgren's contract includes an Exhibit 5 clause that allows for outside activities, and the Jamal Crawford-led Pro-Am was on the list of events approved by the NBA.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rookie of the Year 2023 Odds: Paolo Banchero Favored After Chet Holmgren Injury
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is the favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. The Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey, Sacramento Kings' Keegan Murray and Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. are the other top contenders in the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook after Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren suffered a season-ending foot injury:
Bleacher Report
Chet Holmgren Injury Shakes Up B/R NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings
The NBA Rookie of the Year odds received an update Thursday following the news that Chet Holmgren will miss the season with a foot injury. Our projections since last month have also changed. It's a brutal blow to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the No. 2 pick, who flashed his...
Bleacher Report
NBA Fans Sympathize with Chet Holmgren After 'Brutal' Season-Ending Foot Injury
Basketball fans will have to wait another year to see Chet Holmgren make his NBA debut. The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Thursday the rookie big man will miss the entire 2022-23 season because of a Lisfranc injury. As expected, the news was met with a level of anguish on social...
Bleacher Report
Thunder's Chet Holmgren Out for Season After Suffering Foot Injury in Pro-Am
The Oklahoma City Thunder got brutal news about Chet Holmgren's right foot. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the seven-footer will miss the entire 2022-23 season because of a Lisfranc injury. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Aug. 24 that exams showed Holmgren has "potential torn ligaments" in his foot and was...
