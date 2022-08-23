ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant meet, agree to 'move forward' together after star's trade demands

Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn, according to a statement from Nets general manager Sean Marks. "[Coach] Steve Nash and I, together with [governors] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."
Complex

Kevin Durant Has Reached an Agreement to Stay With the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant has reached an agreement to stay with Brooklyn Nets after meeting with Steve Nash, Joe Tsai, and Sean Marks in Los Angeles, Shams Charania reports. Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say.
Yardbarker

Shams Charania On What Happened Between Kevin Durant And The Brooklyn Nets: "The Nets Had A Crazy Asking Price For KD And That Was Just Not Met."

Kevin Durant is once again the talk of the town in NBA circles on Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets confirmed that he will stay with the team. His request to leave has had a serious impact on the league; his fellow players have tried calling him out on it. However, the matter finally seems settled, and the NBA world is now reacting to it.
