Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was another great bike race in Wichita Falls on Saturday, as Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 kicked off with cyclists from around the country!. Check out the galleries below for your News Channel 6 team’s interviews, live coverage, and pictures from this year’s event!
5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had

If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
Rufus is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - August 26 is National Dog Day, and you can celebrate by adopting a sweet dog named Rufus. Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 to introduce us to Rufus, who adores treats. We loved getting to pet the four-month-old puppy during his visit.
Buffalo Soldiers Fundraise for Baskets

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It may be a little to start thinking of the holidays... but one Lawton-Fort Sill group is already planning ways to help families who will be in need. Drivers may have seen tents and tables set up off of Lee Boulevard on Saturday for the Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers fundraiser.
WF restaurant helps those in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant is giving back to the community by offering free food and water to those in need. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Hotter'N Hell Hundred, Wee-Chi-Tah Trail Mountain Bike and Trail Events, the Rider High School Class of 2012 Reunion, stand-up comedy, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday,...
Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
Cache opens new Pickleball court

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A brand new Pickleball court is waiting for players in Cache after the City held a grand opening for it Saturday morning. It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, combining aspects of tennis, table tennis and badminton. An anonymous donation got...
Vernon student's books paid for in act of kindness

Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water. U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson partnered with grassroots group Americans for Prosperity-Texas to lower gas prices...
First Alert Forecast- A wetter, cooler start to the work week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today’s highs got up there! A few triple digit highs like the 101 in Altus, Vernon, Lawton, and Wichita Falls, and upper 90s for everywhere else, I think a cooldown is in order. And a cooldown we shall have. We’re still expecting some isolated pop...
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
County leaders address fentanyl issue in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) - From January 2022 to July 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department has seen at least 50 cases with fentanyl, 15 of them resulting in death. “About two weeks ago, about 35lbs was seized in Lawton, Oklahoma. How close is that to us?” Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub said.
