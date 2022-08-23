Read full article on original website
Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was another great bike race in Wichita Falls on Saturday, as Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 kicked off with cyclists from around the country!. Check out the galleries below for your News Channel 6 team’s interviews, live coverage, and pictures from this year’s event!
5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had
If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
Rufus is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - August 26 is National Dog Day, and you can celebrate by adopting a sweet dog named Rufus. Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 to introduce us to Rufus, who adores treats. We loved getting to pet the four-month-old puppy during his visit.
Buffalo Soldiers Fundraise for Baskets
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It may be a little to start thinking of the holidays... but one Lawton-Fort Sill group is already planning ways to help families who will be in need. Drivers may have seen tents and tables set up off of Lee Boulevard on Saturday for the Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers fundraiser.
WF restaurant helps those in need
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant is giving back to the community by offering free food and water to those in need. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Hotter'N Hell Hundred, Wee-Chi-Tah Trail Mountain Bike and Trail Events, the Rider High School Class of 2012 Reunion, stand-up comedy, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday,...
Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
Cache opens new Pickleball court
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A brand new Pickleball court is waiting for players in Cache after the City held a grand opening for it Saturday morning. It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, combining aspects of tennis, table tennis and badminton. An anonymous donation got...
Another One Bites the Dust, ANOTHER Store is Leaving Sikes Senter Mall
Looks like things are going from bad to worse at Sikes Senter Mall right now. Back in July, one of the original mall stores, Dillards closed it's locations. What sucks is that these are anchor stores and Dillards took up two spots in the mall. That is going to be a major hole in the mall. Sadly, another store is announcing they will be leaving as well.
Vernon student's books paid for in act of kindness
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson partnered with grassroots group Americans for Prosperity-Texas to lower gas prices...
First Alert Forecast- A wetter, cooler start to the work week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today’s highs got up there! A few triple digit highs like the 101 in Altus, Vernon, Lawton, and Wichita Falls, and upper 90s for everywhere else, I think a cooldown is in order. And a cooldown we shall have. We’re still expecting some isolated pop...
Look: Hirschi (Texas) receiver Jamarion Carroll scores touchdown after using 360-degree jump to break tackle
Jamarion Carroll simply would not be denied. It looked like it would just be a small gain, but he wanted more. In the season opener for Hirschi (Texas), which the Huskies won 48-7 over Clint, the senior receiver went all-out to take a short pass over 80 yards to the house. Carroll showed off ...
Another clothing store prepares to leave Sikes Senter Mall
A budget clothing store is leaving Sikes Senter Mall this September.
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
Body found in empty lot on 9th Street
A body was found in an empty lot on the corner of 9th and Denver Streets Sunday afternoon.
Ft. Sill soldier released after manslaughter bonds lowered
A Ft. Sill soldier from Georgia is free from jail after getting lower bonds approved on his manslaughter charges from a fatal wreck last year.
WATCH: Hotter’N Hell bike pile-up crash
Crews were called out to a bicycle crash along the route of the 41st annual Hotter'n Hell bike race Saturday Morning.
Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
Texas death row inmate, Stephen Barbee, has new execution date set
Stephen Barbee, convicted murderer of a pregnant Rider High School graduate and her 7-year-old son, has been on death row since 2006.
County leaders address fentanyl issue in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) - From January 2022 to July 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department has seen at least 50 cases with fentanyl, 15 of them resulting in death. “About two weeks ago, about 35lbs was seized in Lawton, Oklahoma. How close is that to us?” Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub said.
