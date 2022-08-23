ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why do 81% of tech employers still require job candidates to have college degrees?

College degrees may not be necessary for many technology jobs -- and they probably aren't a suitable indicator of future performance. But many companies still insist on employees having degrees nonetheless. Lately, questions have been raised about the usefulness of college degree requirements. Many talented people have developed specialized skills...
10 Best Jobs for Remote, Part-Time Work

There are numerous reasons why you would opt to work part-time. Perhaps you want to supplement another source of income, need the flexibility due to caregiving obligations or want to try something new...
Yes, we know there is a 'skills shortage'. Here are 3 jobs summit ideas to start fixing it right away

This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. Next Thursday, union, business and political leaders will meet in Canberra for the jobs and skills summit. One of the key issues Treasurer Jim Chalmers has listed for discussion is “addressing skills shortages”. We hear the term “skills shortages” all the time in media and policy debates about jobs and the economy. But what skills do we need, and more importantly, how do we get them? While Australia must also think about longer-term planning, we suggest some solutions to train people for...
