scitechdaily.com
New Plastic Upcycling Technology: From Waste To Fuel for Less
New technology could divert problem plastics from landfills and convert them into fuel sources. A plastics recycling innovation that does more with less simultaneously increases conversion to useful products while using less of the precious metal ruthenium. It will be presented today (August 22, 2022) at the American Chemical Society fall meeting in Chicago.
One Green Planet
Landfills in Four Cities Emit As Much Methane as Two Million Cars, New Study Finds
Four cities’ landfills around the world emit as much methane as 2 million cars, according to a new study by SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Technology. The study found that the landfills in each of these four cities are responsible for emitting methane equal to that of hundreds of thousands of cars. The four cities, Buenos Aires, Mumbai, Lahore, and Delhi, were found to be the worst emitters through analyzed satellite data.
Fertilizing the oceans with iron could help remove a gigaton of carbon dioxide per year
Scientists suggest we could fertilize the world's oceans with iron to fight climate change. Iron would lead to phytoplankton blooms, which would help to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. One "very conservative" estimate suggests a gigaton of carbon dioxide could be removed per year with this method. Scientists...
yankodesign.com
Spine-like floating platform harnesses water wave energy
As the world continues to consume vast amounts of energy, there are good people out there who are also trying to find more sustainable ways of harnessing energy and using them for our various needs. The ideal way is of course to use natural resources without necessarily depleting them and to also use materials and methods that have lesser carbon footprint than the ones that nuclear and fossil energy use. We’ve seen renewable sources like wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower and we continue to see more alternatives being created.
scitechdaily.com
A New Concept for Low-Cost Batteries – Made From Inexpensive, Abundant Materials
An aluminum-sulfur battery, made from inexpensive, abundant materials, could provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. As ever larger installations of wind and solar power systems are being built around the world, the need is growing fast for economical, large-scale backup systems to provide power when the the air is calm and sun is down. Today’s lithium-ion batteries are still too expensive for most such applications. Other options such as pumped hydro require specific topography that’s not always available.
Researchers develop 3D printed creative ice structures, including an octopus
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), a private research institute in Pennsylvania, have developed a method for 3D printing tiny artistic ice structures. The high-speed, reproducible fabrication method turns the 3D printing process "inside out," according to an article published on the university's official website. "Using our 3D ice process,...
Phys.org
Lessons from natural photosynthesis for conversion of CO2 to raw materials for plastic
In plants, natural photosynthesis binds carbon dioxide (CO2) to organic compounds, which can then be converted into glucose or starch. These useful molecules can be sequestered, storing the carbon in a solid form. Artificial photosynthesis mimics this process by reducing the greenhouse gas CO2—the main cause of climate change—which is converted into other useful substances.
Scientists develop new material for wind turbine blades that could be recycled into sweet treats
Gummy bears that were wind turbines in their past life may not sound too appetizing. But, what if it's edible and tastes like ordinary gummy bears? Doesn't sound so bad now, does it?. Scientists at the Michigan State University have created a distinct turbine material that can be revived and...
bioengineer.org
Organ-development discovery could boost battle against cancer
A new discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine has shed light on how our digestive tract, lungs and liver form, and that finding could have important implications for our understanding of cancer. A new discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine has shed light on...
How Are Wind Turbines Being Recycled Into Gummy Bears? The Process Is Actually Simple
Although wind power is one of the cleanest forms of energy, there are certain aspects of it that take a toll on the planet. From acting as an obstacle for eagles, to being comprised of non-recyclable materials, wind turbines unfortunately aren't perfect. But scientists are taking on the recycling issue, by making wind turbine blades from materials that can be repurposed into sports drinks — and even candy.
A first-of-its-kind DIY project could transform solar energy in outer space
In our move towards net zero, solar panels are essential technology. We have been seeing a decrease in silicon-based solar panel costs, but there seemed to be no significant efficiency improvements until perovskite solar panels popped up. They aren't supply-limited and have a more straightforward, lower-carbon process. But while they...
Phys.org
Addressing climate change: Plants instead of industrial solutions
Growing up in Fairhope, Alabama, in the mid-20th century, Gregory Benford engaged in more than his share of character-building employment. In sun-parched farm fields, he chopped sugar cane and bagged potatoes. On shrimping and fishing boats operating out of Mobile Bay, he hauled in nets laden with the ocean's produce.
One Green Planet
Researchers Create Turbine Blades That Can be Recycled into Gummy Bears
What happens when turbine blades reach the end of their lifespan? Well, these scientists have designed composite resin for blades that can be broken down and made into new products like chewy sweets (think gummy bears!) Source: American Chemical Society Meeting Newsroom/Youtube. Researchers at Michigan State University have developed a...
Evolution of plastics in the modern world
It’s everywhere. In the diaper, you use on your newborn baby, in the laptop used every day, in the car you drive yourself to and from work, in your food, and in your body. So next time you hear someone say that we are drowning our planet in plastic understand that that’s true. It’s not an exaggeration, it’s not someone being negative, it’s the cold hard truth.
The first digital electronic device employed to collect nuclear data was the binary electronic counter (scaler) of the 1930's. In the next decade single and multichannel pulse-height analyzers appeared, still using vacuum tubes. In the 1950's the development of multichannel analyzers continued vigorously, with vast improvement of the analog-to-digital converter sections and with the introduction of computer-type memories, based first on acoustic delay lines and a short time later on ferrite cores. The replacement of vacuum tubes by transistors beginning in the latter half of the 1950's accelerated the pace of development and application of all types of electronic laboratory instruments.
