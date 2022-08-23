Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Engineers Developed A Battery That Is Low Cost Than Lithium Ion Battery
Engineers have created a battery from cheap, plentiful elements that might provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. The novel architecture, which is less costly than lithium-ion battery technology, employs aluminum and sulfur as electrode materials, with a molten salt electrolyte in between. Low-cost battery. As the globe expands...
Watch Lockheed Martin test its layered laser defense system
The firm has the technology to defend against small rockets, artillery shells and mortars, small unmanned aerial vehicles, small attack boats, and lightweight ground vehicles.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
Ars Technica
Cheap, high capacity, and fast: New aluminum battery tech promises it all
There's a classic irony with new technology, that adopters are forced to limit themselves to two of the three things everyone wants: fast, cheap, and good. When the tech is batteries, adoption is even more challenging. Cheap and fast (charging) still matter, but "good" can mean different things, such as light weight, low volume, or long life span, depending on your needs. Still, the same sorts of trade-offs are involved. If you want really fast charging, you'll probably have to give up some capacity.
The U.S. accused a Chinese MIT professor of spying. Now cleared, he’s helped discover what may be the ‘best semiconductor material ever found’
A team of researchers from MIT and other institutions say they've found the "best semiconductor material ever found," even better than the ubiquitous silicon. Sergi Reboredo—VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) A team of researchers has discovered what the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calls the “best semiconductor material...
Nature.com
Fast-charging aluminium"“chalcogen batteries resistant to dendritic shorting
Although batteries fitted with a metal negative electrode are attractive for their higher energy density and lower complexity, the latter making them more easily recyclable, the threat of cell shorting by dendrites has stalled deployment of the technology1,2. Here we disclose a bidirectional, rapidly charging aluminium"“chalcogen battery operating with a molten-salt electrolyte composed of NaCl"“KCl"“AlCl3. Formulated with high levels of AlCl3, these chloroaluminate melts contain catenated AlnCl3n"“ species, for example, Al2Cl7"“, Al3Cl10"“ and Al4Cl13"“, which with their Al"“Cl"“Al linkages confer facile Al3+ desolvation kinetics resulting in high faradaic exchange currents, to form the foundation for high-rate charging of the battery. This chemistry is distinguished from other aluminium batteries in the choice of aÂ positive elemental-chalcogen electrode as opposed to various low-capacity compound formulations3,4,5,6, and in the choice of a molten-salt electrolyte as opposed to room-temperature ionic liquids that induce high polarization7,8,9,10,11,12. We show that the multi-step conversion pathway between aluminium and chalcogen allows rapid charging at up to 200C, and the battery endures hundreds of cycles at very high charging rates without aluminium dendrite formation. Importantly for scalability, the cell-level cost of the aluminium"“sulfur battery is projected to be less than one-sixth that of current lithium-ion technologies. Composed of earth-abundant elements that can be ethically sourced and operated at moderately elevated temperatures just above the boiling point of water, this chemistry has all the requisites of a low-cost, rechargeable, fire-resistant, recyclable battery.
Self-charging device built of sea salt produces electricity from air moisture
This new invention is highly scalable since its raw materials are commercially available and easy to access.
ScienceBlog.com
Preparing for water scarcity using hybrid desalination technologies
Clean water is essential for human survival. However, less than 3% of fresh water can be used as drinking water. According to a report published by the World Meteorological Organization, there is scarcity of drinking water for approximately 1 billion people worldwide, which is expected to rise to 1.4 billion by 2050.
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
Nature.com
Replica-mold nanopatterned PHEMA hydrogel surfaces for ophthalmic applications
Biomimicking native tissues and organs require the development of advanced hydrogels. The patterning of hydrogel surfaces may enhance the cellular functionality and therapeutic efficacy of implants. For example, nanopatterning of the intraocular lens (IOL) surface can suppress the upregulation of cytoskeleton proteins (actin and actinin) within the cells in contact with the IOL surface and, hence, prevent secondary cataracts causing blurry or opaque vision. Here we introduce a fast and efficient method for fabricating arrays consisting of millions of individual nanostructures on the hydrogel surface. In particular, we have prepared the randomly distributed nanopillars on poly(2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate) hydrogel using replica molding and show that the number, shape, and arrangement of nanostructures are fully adjustable. Characterization by atomic force microscopy revealed that all nanopillars were of similar shape, narrow size distribution, and without significant defects. In imprint lithography, choosing the appropriate hydrogel composition is critical. As hydrogels with imprinted nanostructures mimic the natural cell environment, they can find applications in fundamental cell biology research, e.g., they can tune cell attachment and inhibit or promote cell clustering by a specific arrangement of protrusive nanostructures on the hydrogel surface.
Toshiba Releases Stepping Motor Driver IC That Contributes to Saving Space on Circuit Boards
KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has expanded its lineup of stepping motor driver ICs with the launch of “ TB67S549FTG,” a stepping motor driver IC housed in a small package, with built-in constant-current control that does not require external circuit components. The new driver contributes to saving space on circuit boards and is suited for industrial equipment such as office automation and financial equipment. Shipments start today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005284/en/ Toshiba: “TB67S549FTG,” a stepping motor driver IC housed in a small QFN24 package. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phys.org
New stable quantum batteries can reliably store energy into electromagnetic fields
Quantum computers offer the potential to solve computational problems that are beyond the reach of classical computers. As an example, the Canadian company Xanadu recently claimed that its quantum computer has been able to solve, in just 36 microseconds, a computational task that would have required 9,000 years using state-of-the-art supercomputers.
Nortech Systems Announces Patent for Flexible Faraday Cage Printed Circuit Board and Cable
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, industrial and defense markets, announced this week that the US Patent Office has issued Patent No. 11,412,608, for the Company’s Flex Faraday Xtreme™, a flexible printed circuit for transmitting high frequency signals while precisely controlling both crosstalk and impedance, minimizing electromagnetic interference, improving parallel transmission alignment, and increasing data density. This work is based on the important work of Michael Faraday in the 1830s that contributed to our current understanding of shielding effects of what we now call a Faraday Cage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005696/en/ Nortech Systems’ Flex Faraday Xtreme (FFX) is a flexible printed circuit for transmitting high frequency signals while precisely controlling both crosstalk and impedance, minimizing electromagnetic interference, improving parallel transmission alignment, and increasing data density. With FFX, Nortech provides intelligent transmission lines that provide benefits over traditional micro coax cables in challenging applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Miniaturized high-performance filter capacitor based on structurally integrated carbon tube grids
A research team led by Prof. Meng Guowen from the Institute Solid State Physics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), cooperating with Prof. Wei Bingqing of the University of Delaware, Newark, U.S., successfully developed structurally integrated, highly-oriented carbon tube (CT) grids as electrodes of electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) to significantly improve in the frequency response performance and the areal and volumetric capacitances at the corresponding frequency. It is expected to be used as a high-performance small-sized alternating current (AC) line-filtering capacitor in electronic circuits, providing the essential materials and technology for the miniaturization and portability of electronic products.
A first-of-its-kind DIY project could transform solar energy in outer space
In our move towards net zero, solar panels are essential technology. We have been seeing a decrease in silicon-based solar panel costs, but there seemed to be no significant efficiency improvements until perovskite solar panels popped up. They aren't supply-limited and have a more straightforward, lower-carbon process. But while they...
Nature.com
An automated liquid jet for fluorescence dosimetry and microsecond radiolytic labeling of proteins
X-ray radiolytic labeling uses broadband X-rays for in situ hydroxyl radical labeling to map protein interactions and conformation. High flux density beams are essential to overcome radical scavengers. However, conventional sample delivery environments, such as capillary flow, limit the use of a fully unattenuated focused broadband beam. An alternative is to use a liquid jet, and we have previously demonstrated that use of this form of sample delivery can increase labeling by tenfold at an unfocused X-ray source. Here we report the first use of a liquid jet for automated inline quantitative fluorescence dosage characterization and sample exposure at a high flux density microfocused synchrotron beamline. Our approach enables exposure times in single-digit microseconds while retaining a high level of side-chain labeling. This development significantly boosts the method's overall effectiveness and efficiency, generates high-quality data, and opens up the arena for high throughput and ultrafast time-resolved in situ hydroxyl radical labeling.
Phys.org
A faster way to study 2D materials for next-generation quantum and electronic devices
Two-dimensional materials, which consist of a single layer of atoms, exhibit unusual properties that could be harnessed for a wide range of quantum and microelectronics systems. But what makes them truly special are their flaws. "That's where their true magic lies," said Alexander Weber-Bargioni at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). Defects down to the atomic level can influence the material's macroscopic function and lead to novel quantum behaviors, and there are so many kinds of defects that researchers have barely begun to understand the possibilities. One of the biggest challenges in the field is systematically studying these defects at relevant scales, or with atomic resolution.
Futurity
New engineered materials can ‘think’
Researchers have created engineered materials that “think.”. The work in the journal Nature, hinges on a novel, reconfigurable alternative to integrated circuits. Integrated circuits are typically composed of multiple electronic components housed on a single semiconductor material, usually silicon, and they run all types of modern electronics, including phones, cars, and robots. Integrated circuits are scientists’ realization of information processing similar to the brain’s role in the human body.
Nature.com
Metaplastic and energy-efficient biocompatible graphene artificial synaptic transistors for enhanced accuracy neuromorphic computing
CMOS-based computing systems that employ the von Neumann architecture are relatively limited when it comes to parallel data storage and processing. In contrast, the human brain is a living computational signal processing unit that operates with extreme parallelism and energy efficiency. Although numerous neuromorphic electronic devices have emerged in the last decade, most of them are rigid or contain materials that are toxic to biological systems. In this work, we report on biocompatible bilayer graphene-based artificial synaptic transistors (BLAST) capable of mimicking synaptic behavior. The BLAST devices leverage a dry ion-selective membrane, enabling long-term potentiation, with ~50 aJ/Âµm2 switching energy efficiency, at least an order of magnitude lower than previous reports on two-dimensional material-based artificial synapses. The devices show unique metaplasticity, a useful feature for generalizable deep neural networks, and we demonstrate that metaplastic BLASTs outperform ideal linear synapses in classic image classification tasks. With switching energy well below the 1 fJ energy estimated per biological synapse, the proposed devices are powerful candidates for bio-interfaced online learning, bridging the gap between artificial and biological neural networks.
Nature.com
Co-assembled perylene/graphene oxide photosensitive heterobilayer for efficient neuromorphics
Neuromorphic electronics, which use artificial photosensitive synapses, can emulate biological nervous systems with in-memory sensing and computing abilities. Benefiting from multiple intra/interactions and strong light-matter coupling, two-dimensional heterostructures are promising synaptic materials for photonic synapses. Two primary strategies, including chemical vapor deposition and physical stacking, have been developed for layered heterostructures, but large-scale growth control over wet-chemical synthesis with comprehensive efficiency remains elusive. Here we demonstrate an interfacial coassembly heterobilayer films from perylene and graphene oxide (GO) precursors, which are spontaneously formed at the interface, with uniform bilayer structure of single-crystal perylene and well-stacked GO over centimeters in size. The planar heterostructure device exhibits an ultrahigh specific detectivity of 3.1"‰Ã—"‰1013 Jones and ultralow energy consumption of 10âˆ’9"‰W as well as broadband photoperception from 365 to 1550"‰nm. Moreover, the device shows outstanding photonic synaptic behaviors with a paired-pulse facilitation (PPF) index of 214% in neuroplasticity, the heterosynapse array has the capability of information reinforcement learning and recognition.
