Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
The Museum of the Bible has returned an ancient gospel to a Greek monastery.DwayneWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Related
NFL World Calling for Major Punishment for Aaron Donald
The case of Myles Garrett’s six-game suspension in 2019 was referenced in response to the defensive tackle’s action on Thursday.
Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles
During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
Cowboys BREAKING: 5 Cuts Include Vet TE & Brett Maher Kicker Decision; Cutdown Day New 53-Man Roster Projection - LIVE BLOG
A fateful day for many, as the Dallas Cowboys are due to cut to 80 on Tuesday on the way to formulating the 53-man roster that will open the 2022 NFL season. Our latest guesses ...
Steelers Release QB Chris Oladokun, Indicating All Three QBs Stay
The Pittsburgh Steelers trim their quarterback room to three.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Time To Trade? Cowboys Young WRs Disappoint in Preseason
The Dallas Cowboys will be counting on their young receivers this season following injuries at the position. So far this preseason, they haven't given fans much to look forward to.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Thursday, Aug. 25)
Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets started with two games on Thursday, Aug. 25. The final week of preseason games includes Amazon Prime Video's debut as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football." While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Signs as Blockchain Spokesman
Blockchain Signs Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott as First-Ever Brand Ambassador
Buccaneers drop hint about Tom Brady’s preseason status
Things appear to be returning to normal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after some Tom Brady preseason drama. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles suggested Thursday that Brady will play some part in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Any appearance would mark Brady’s preseason debut. “Everyone who is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
Steelers release RB Mataeo Durant
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh announced five more roster moves to get to their training camp roster down to the required 80 players by the deadline at the end of business. One of those players released was running back Mateo Durant. Durant was signed as an UDFA out of Duke and...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver
The former LSU track star won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020.
Tom Brady will play in Bucs’ preseason finale at Indianapolis
TAMPA ― Tom Brady missed 11 days of training camp and the first two preseason games for personal reasons. But the Bucs quarterback won’t be absent from the lineup for Saturday’s preseason finale at Indianapolis. Coach Todd Bowles indicated Thursday that Brady will start against the Colts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legendary Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer dies at 87
NFL legend Len Dawson has died. Dawson’s family issued a statement KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, sharing the news that the former Chiefs quarterback has died. He was 87. “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you...
Astros Prospect Brewer Announces Season-Ending Surgery
Double-A outfielder Jordan Brewer underwent season-ending surgery to remove the hamate bone in his left hand.
Hot Seat McCarthy: ESPN Says Cowboys Coach is 'Most Watched'
The NFL season is just two weeks away and the stakes are higher than ever for Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.
Four FCS Rookies Who Saw Their Stock Rise during NFL Preseason Week 2
Attempting to earn their way into the NFL as rookies, a number of former NCAA FCS players displayed their on-field abilities and improved their chances of sticking in the league.
Yardbarker
Chase Young to miss first four games of season
Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young will have to wait a bit more before he can return to the field. The Commanders placed Young on the reserve/PUP list on Tuesday, meaning he will have to miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season before he can play.
New York Giants Add Three Reinforcements to Roster
The Giants acted swiftly to fill some open roster holes brought about by injuries.
Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Chase Young to PUP, Rookie DL Limps Off Field
Washington got a little healthier, but may have gotten a little more banged up, with just two practices left before the preseason finale.
Report: Mets’ Banker-Turned-Pitcher Clears Waivers
Fisher, who was cut Monday after a standout debut, cleared waivers Thursday and will stay with the club after being designated for assignment.
Comments / 0