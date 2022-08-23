ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles

During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Thursday, Aug. 25)

Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets started with two games on Thursday, Aug. 25. The final week of preseason games includes Amazon Prime Video's debut as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football." While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers drop hint about Tom Brady’s preseason status

Things appear to be returning to normal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after some Tom Brady preseason drama. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles suggested Thursday that Brady will play some part in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Any appearance would mark Brady’s preseason debut. “Everyone who is...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers release RB Mataeo Durant

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh announced five more roster moves to get to their training camp roster down to the required 80 players by the deadline at the end of business. One of those players released was running back Mateo Durant. Durant was signed as an UDFA out of Duke and...
Larry Brown Sports

Legendary Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer dies at 87

NFL legend Len Dawson has died. Dawson’s family issued a statement KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, sharing the news that the former Chiefs quarterback has died. He was 87. “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you...
Yardbarker

Chase Young to miss first four games of season

Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young will have to wait a bit more before he can return to the field. The Commanders placed Young on the reserve/PUP list on Tuesday, meaning he will have to miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season before he can play.
