While the excitement of the summer movie season is over, U.S. theaters are looking to reinvigorate interest in filmgoing with National Cinema Day, a one-day event that will see participating locations sell movie tickets for prices as low as three dollars. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit branch of the National Association of Theatre Owners, announced the event on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. National Cinema Day will take place this Saturday, Sept. 3, at more than 3,000 theaters across the U.S., comprising 30,000 or so participating screens. For reference, there are about 40,700 theater screens in the country....

MOVIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO