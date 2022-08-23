Read full article on original website
veronapress.com
Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
Evansville breaks ground on new aquatic center, park redevelopment
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Evansville city leaders and contractors gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a project to improve and redesign a park and aquatic center on the city’s west side. Included in the West Side Park project are plans to replace the city’s...
captimes.com
After 50 years of growing gladioli, The Glad Garden says goodbye
After 50 years of breeding and 15 years of selling gladioli at their Verona home, Dave and Jean Kollasch of The Glad Garden are preparing to pack up their roadside stand for the last time. “It’s been a good run,” said Dave Kollasch, 83, who’s loved the lanky flowers ever...
School District of Janesville holds back-to-school kickoff for staff
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville held a back-to-school kickoff for staff members Thursday morning. The event marked the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that all staff members gathered together. While some school districts, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, continue to see...
msn.com
Hundreds of University of Wisconsin Health nurses vote to strike if union not recognized; hospital says action 'will harm patients'
MADISON – Hundreds of nurses with UW Health voted Wednesday to hold a three-day strike in September if hospital administrators do not recognize their union, an escalation in a yearslong fight to regain bargaining rights. The vote, taken over two separate Zoom calls that ended at 9 p.m., sets...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Effective Immediately, Traffic Alert on the West Side
Effective immediately, August 25, 2022, the City of Rockford Public Works staff. will close the inside northbound lane of N Central Ave between Auburn St and the creek to. make repairs to a storm water manhole. This project is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day Friday,...
fox47.com
How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
nbc15.com
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May
A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. Nikolay says she has nearly $20,000 in student loans, a figure now over halfway erased by the announcement from the president.
Rockford area H.S. football scores from Friday, August 26
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are Friday night’s high school football scores for games involving Rockford area teams from week one from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live each Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Each show is rebroadcast Saturday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. BIG NORTHERN […]
CBS 58
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader has withdrawn subpoenas submitted as part of a Republican-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted to mayors across the state...
Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted
MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident in Winnebago County
It happened this morning near Forest Hills and Colby. Reports of a multiple vehicle accident. Injuries were being reported. A small child was reported to be injured. Avoid the area for a bit. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community
CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison student trades in his Bucky Badger costume for a white coat
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Bucky Badger is stepping out from a mascot role and stepping into medical school in the hopes of improving health in rural Wisconsin communities. Bucky Badger’s identity is always a secret until the student playing the mascot graduates. Shane Hoffman was one of...
Emergency drug overdose kits installed in Beloit, Janesville
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — New drug overdose kits have been installed in areas around Beloit and Janesville containing Narcan, the drug that can reverse the effects of opioids like heroin. The Beloit box was installed at the Blackhawk Credit Union, at 500 Public Avenue. “Families Fighting Addiction” said they installed 4 kits in Beloit and […]
