Read full article on original website
Related
'One FaceTime changed everything': Jackson basketball player Lauren Pallotta picks Dayton
It was another summer day on the road. Another AAU event to play in. Another group of scouts and coaches to impress. Then one impromptu Twitter request and subsequent FaceTime call from University of Dayton women's basketball coach Tamika Williams-Jeter changed everything for Jackson senior girls basketball standout Lauren Pallotta. "It was a...
Albert Gallatin football loving the independent life
These are the glory days of high school football at Albert Gallatin. The story is familiar by now. In 2018, the Colonials finished 0-10 and were outscored 479-46, an average score of 48-4 with most of the games ending with a running clock. The program hadn’t had a winning season since 1983.
saturdaytradition.com
London Montgomery, 4-star Penn State commit for 2023, reportedly sustains season-ending injury
London Montgomery – a 4-star running back prospect in the class of 2023 – will reportedly miss his senior high school season with an injury. According to Lions247, Montgomery injured his knee in a preseason scrimmage and is expected to miss the entirety of his senior season. Lions247 reports test results confirmed an ACL tear for the Scranton Prep High School star.
Penn State men’s basketball adds 4-star forward to recruiting class
Penn State men’s basketball may finally be turning things around. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry has locked up one of the biggest recruits in the program’s history. Four-star forward Carey Booth announced his verbal commitment to play for Shrewsberry and his rejuvenated Nittany Lions when doing a live stream with 247Sports on Wednesday. His commitment comes on the same day that Penn State was a finalist for recruit Deshawn Harris-Smith, but he committed to Big Ten rival Maryland. Booth is the second-highest-rated recruit in Penn State’s history, according to 247Sports. He joins guards Braeden Shrewsberry and Logan Imes as the headlining trio for Penn State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Penn State Daily Headlines: Thursday, August 25
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Will Penn State sell alcohol on the Beaver Stadium concourse in 2022? 4 Lions make Senior Bowl watch list: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Aug. 25 include a report that the Lions could sell alcohol across Beaver Stadium in 2022. Four Lions are also on the Senior Bowl watch list. And, a famous former quarterback was at the team’s practice on Wednesday. It’s time to dive...
FOX43.com
Frenzy Five: Here are 5 games to watch this week as high school football kicks off in Central PA
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 Pennsylvania high school football season kicks off Friday night, with a whopping 50 games on the schedule here in Central PA. FOX43 had plenty of candidates to choose from when picking the season's first High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week, but in the end it's just impossible to resist a playoff rematch.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls soccer preview: Class 3A field loaded with contenders
WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer just got a lot stronger. As if three-time defending champion Mars — with its 63-game winning streak — wasn’t already a problem for opponents, the addition of former 4A teams Moon, Latrobe and Penn-Trafford only stands to thicken the title chase. Moon...
Philadelphia Catholic League, BAL, FSL, Colonial, Inter-Ac football capsules
The opening kickoff is almost here. Here is a look at area teams from the Bucks and Montgomery counties which compete in the Philadelphia Catholic League, Bicentennial Athletic League, Friends Schools League, Colonial League and the Inter-Academic League. ...
Trinity girls tennis sweeps Lancaster Catholic
It was a good afternoon for the Trinity Shamrocks girls tennis team on Wednesday, as they swept Lancaster Catholic 6-0. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Here’s a rundown of the results.
Comments / 0