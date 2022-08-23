ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tribune-Review

Albert Gallatin football loving the independent life

These are the glory days of high school football at Albert Gallatin. The story is familiar by now. In 2018, the Colonials finished 0-10 and were outscored 479-46, an average score of 48-4 with most of the games ending with a running clock. The program hadn’t had a winning season since 1983.
saturdaytradition.com

London Montgomery, 4-star Penn State commit for 2023, reportedly sustains season-ending injury

London Montgomery – a 4-star running back prospect in the class of 2023 – will reportedly miss his senior high school season with an injury. According to Lions247, Montgomery injured his knee in a preseason scrimmage and is expected to miss the entirety of his senior season. Lions247 reports test results confirmed an ACL tear for the Scranton Prep High School star.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State men’s basketball adds 4-star forward to recruiting class

Penn State men’s basketball may finally be turning things around. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry has locked up one of the biggest recruits in the program’s history. Four-star forward Carey Booth announced his verbal commitment to play for Shrewsberry and his rejuvenated Nittany Lions when doing a live stream with 247Sports on Wednesday. His commitment comes on the same day that Penn State was a finalist for recruit Deshawn Harris-Smith, but he committed to Big Ten rival Maryland. Booth is the second-highest-rated recruit in Penn State’s history, according to 247Sports. He joins guards Braeden Shrewsberry and Logan Imes as the headlining trio for Penn State...
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Thursday, August 25

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

