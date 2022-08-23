ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch: Agitated bison rams car in Yellowstone; park issues warning

By David Strege
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhP0e_0hS7ixc500

In Yellowstone National Park, a herd of bison congregated along the road in Hayden Valley, prompting tourists to stop and watch, and wait for the animals to pass. Everything appeared fine, until one bison became very agitated.

William Ogonowski was videotaping the bison and the car ahead, and commented excitedly in the full version of the video that “They’re fighting right in front of those people.”

A moment later, the agitated bison rammed the stopped car with its head, which Ogonowski captured in his video posted on Facebook.

The encounter occurred last Wednesday in an area known for the migration of bison during the rut.

Two days after this incident, Yellowstone National Park posted a warning on Facebook, saying, “When bison begin to slowly migrate to the Lamar and Hayden valleys, you know it’s rut season in Yellowstone National Park!

“What is rut? The rut, or mating, season is the time of year that bison congregate in large herds to compete, socialize, and eventually breed. Male bison (bulls) fight with each other to prove they are strong mates to the females of the herd. Bulls will mate with multiple females over the course of a single season, however, female bison (cows) will mate with only one bull. Rut lasts from mid-July through September.

Also on FTW Outdoors: ‘Idiot’ nearly takes fatal leap in Bryce Canyon National Park (video)

“It’s important to remember that during rut, bulls are on high alert and can get aggravated easily! No matter what time of year, always stay further than 25 yards away from all wildlife, and make sure both tires are over the white lines if you pull off the road to view them.”

Generic photo courtesy of Yellowstone National Park.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon#One Bull#Ftw Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
digg.com

Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils

Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Man Gets Obliterated by Charging Bull, Falls Off Top of Car After Getting Rescued

In this insane viral clip posted to Instagram, a man runs away from a charging bull only to get obliterated by the beast. He sprints down a dirt path in the opposite direction of the bull. However, as the bull catches up to the man, he slips and slides down a hill on the other side of the road. Once he’s on the ground, the colossal animal starts inflicting real damage.
ACCIDENTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy