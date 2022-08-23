Watch: Agitated bison rams car in Yellowstone; park issues warning

In Yellowstone National Park, a herd of bison congregated along the road in Hayden Valley, prompting tourists to stop and watch, and wait for the animals to pass. Everything appeared fine, until one bison became very agitated.

William Ogonowski was videotaping the bison and the car ahead, and commented excitedly in the full version of the video that “They’re fighting right in front of those people.”

A moment later, the agitated bison rammed the stopped car with its head, which Ogonowski captured in his video posted on Facebook.

The encounter occurred last Wednesday in an area known for the migration of bison during the rut.

Two days after this incident, Yellowstone National Park posted a warning on Facebook, saying, “When bison begin to slowly migrate to the Lamar and Hayden valleys, you know it’s rut season in Yellowstone National Park!

“What is rut? The rut, or mating, season is the time of year that bison congregate in large herds to compete, socialize, and eventually breed. Male bison (bulls) fight with each other to prove they are strong mates to the females of the herd. Bulls will mate with multiple females over the course of a single season, however, female bison (cows) will mate with only one bull. Rut lasts from mid-July through September.

Also on FTW Outdoors: ‘Idiot’ nearly takes fatal leap in Bryce Canyon National Park (video)

“It’s important to remember that during rut, bulls are on high alert and can get aggravated easily! No matter what time of year, always stay further than 25 yards away from all wildlife, and make sure both tires are over the white lines if you pull off the road to view them.”

Generic photo courtesy of Yellowstone National Park.